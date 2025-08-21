Reviews

Jiushark JF15K

Jiushark JF15K Review: An air cooler like none other

By Albert Thomas published

Jiushark’s JF15K is an air cooler like none other, with two double-wide heatsink towers and four fans.

Air Cooling
Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max

Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max portable monitor review: 43 inches of real estate spread across three displays

By Brandon Hill published

The Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max is a beastly “portable” monitor with three 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panels.

Portable Monitors
Snapmaker U1

Snapmaker U1 review: An affordable tool changer for all

By Denise Bertacchi published

Snapmaker’s latest machine is a filament-saving tool changer with a Bambu Lab P1S price tag.

3D Printing
Dell S3225QC

Dell S3225QC 32-inch 4K QD-OLED Monitor Review: Compelling gaming value

By Christian Eberle published

The Dell S3225QC is a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor with 120 Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync, wide gamut color, and spatial audio.

Gaming Monitors
Asus XG32UCWMG

Asus ROG Strix XG32UCWMG 4K OLED gaming monitor review: Premium high-speed gaming and stunning imagery

By Christian Eberle published

The Asus ROG Strix XG32UCWMG is a 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor with 240 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, HDR10 and wide gamut color.

Gaming Monitors
Framework Desktop

Framework Desktop review: AMD's Strix Halo in a petite, powerful, pricey PC

By Andrew E. Freedman published

The Framework Desktop is 4.5 liters of charm with a powerful AMD Strix Halo APU, but it's pricey compared to other systems.'

Gaming PCs
Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D

Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 3D gaming monitor review: Bleeding edge tech with solid performance

By Christian Eberle published

The Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 PSV27-2 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor with glasses-free 3D, 160 Hz, Adaptive-Sync and wide gamut color.

Gaming Monitors
ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi

ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard review: flagship audio meets value

By Joe Shields published

B850 Steel Legend offers a silver appearance and all-around value

Motherboards
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU

Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W power supply review

By E. Fylladitakis published

Thermaltake's Toughpower GX3 850W is a budget-oriented, non-modular power supply unit that barely meets the mark with concerning compromises in design and thermal performance.

Power Supplies
DeepCool Assassin VC Elite

DeepCool Assassin VC Elite Review: The best cooler you can’t buy in the USA

By Albert Thomas published

Banned from sale in the US, DeepCool’s Assassin VC Elite features an upgraded vapor chamber coldplate. We tested it with AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Intel’s Core i7-14700K CPUs.

Air Cooling
