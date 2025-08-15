Gaming Mice

Finding the best mouse for you is a challenge, but Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in mouse testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest mice, including news and reviews. You can also head to our best gaming mouse page for in-depth buying advice.

Razer Naga V2 Pro

Yes, you do need a mouse with 19 buttons — here's why

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated

The extra buttons on your gaming mouse are only redundant if you don't know how to use them. Everyone needs a mouse with 19+ programmable buttons, and this is why.

best gaming mice

Best Gaming Mouse 2025

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated

We've tested and reviewed the best gaming mice for every game type, gaming style, and grip style.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 on a gradient background with the Tom's Hardware logo and Tech Deals lettering in a rounded box.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse gets $56 discount ahead of Memorial Day sale

By Sayem Ahmed published

Logitech's flagship gaming mouse gets limited-time 31% discount at Amazon

Corsair Scimitar Elite SE Wireless

Corsair Scimitar Elite SE Wireless Review: A not-so-virtual virtual Stream Deck?

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Corsair's new Scimitar Elite Wireless SE sports the same design and its predecessor, but it's got a new sensor, better battery life, and it can act as a "virtual" Stream Deck.

Orbitalworks Pathfinder

Orbitalworks Pathfinder Review: Make your own mouse

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Orbitalworks' Pathfinder mouse is a lightweight modular mouse that comes with a box full of pieces you can use to.

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 34-inch curved WQHD gaming monitor.

Hit this gorgeous 34-inch Philips Evnia QD OLED widescreen gaming monitor deal and improve your gaming visuals

By Stewart Bendle published

Deals Save $70 on the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Tech Deals

Serious about your shooters? Pick up this 8K-polling ultra-lightweight Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro wireless mouse for just $38

By Stewart Bendle published

Deals This ultra-lightweight 55-gram mouse from Glorious is reduced to just $38, an insane price for an 8K polling wireless gaming mouse.

Glorious Series 2 Pro Wireless

Glorious Series 2 Pro Wireless Review: Ultra-light and slightly smaller

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Glorious' new Series 2 Pro Wireless now has 8K polling and clicky optical switches, but do we need another stripped-down ultra-lightweight 8K mouse?

Best RGB Mouse Pads

Best Mouse Pads 2025: Effortless Glide, Pretty Lights

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated

The best gaming mouse pads to complete your setup — soft and hard surfaces, with and without RGB, and every size from "regular" to "bigger than your desk."

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex Review: A very close second

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Not quite the DeathAdder V3 Pro.

Gaming Mice
