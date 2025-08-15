Gaming Mice
Finding the best mouse for you is a challenge, but Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in mouse testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest mice, including news and reviews. You can also head to our best gaming mouse page for in-depth buying advice.
Explore Gaming Mice
Latest about Gaming Mice
Yes, you do need a mouse with 19 buttons — here's why
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated
The extra buttons on your gaming mouse are only redundant if you don't know how to use them. Everyone needs a mouse with 19+ programmable buttons, and this is why.
Best Gaming Mouse 2025
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated
We've tested and reviewed the best gaming mice for every game type, gaming style, and grip style.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse gets $56 discount ahead of Memorial Day sale
By Sayem Ahmed published
Logitech's flagship gaming mouse gets limited-time 31% discount at Amazon
Corsair Scimitar Elite SE Wireless Review: A not-so-virtual virtual Stream Deck?
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Corsair's new Scimitar Elite Wireless SE sports the same design and its predecessor, but it's got a new sensor, better battery life, and it can act as a "virtual" Stream Deck.
Orbitalworks Pathfinder Review: Make your own mouse
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Orbitalworks' Pathfinder mouse is a lightweight modular mouse that comes with a box full of pieces you can use to.
Hit this gorgeous 34-inch Philips Evnia QD OLED widescreen gaming monitor deal and improve your gaming visuals
By Stewart Bendle published
Deals Save $70 on the Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor.
Serious about your shooters? Pick up this 8K-polling ultra-lightweight Glorious Gaming Series 2 Pro wireless mouse for just $38
By Stewart Bendle published
Deals This ultra-lightweight 55-gram mouse from Glorious is reduced to just $38, an insane price for an 8K polling wireless gaming mouse.
Glorious Series 2 Pro Wireless Review: Ultra-light and slightly smaller
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Glorious' new Series 2 Pro Wireless now has 8K polling and clicky optical switches, but do we need another stripped-down ultra-lightweight 8K mouse?
Best Mouse Pads 2025: Effortless Glide, Pretty Lights
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal last updated
The best gaming mouse pads to complete your setup — soft and hard surfaces, with and without RGB, and every size from "regular" to "bigger than your desk."
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.