FAQs
Is CDKeys legit?
CDKeys is a legitimate business that has over 20 years' of experience working with the games industry to offer top titles at discounted prices. They take security seriously, carrying out fraud checks with every order and employing high-class encryption of your personal data & payment information to keep your details safe at all times.
What is a CDKey?
In short, a CD Key is a string of numbers and letters used to create a unique combination, which is then assigned to a gaming product. These can usually be found on the disc or case, or on a card or sticker when you buy a physical game. With CDKeys, these are simply emailed to you. Your code corresponds to a specific download, meaning that your download will start when you enter this unique CD Key into a code field such as those on the Xbox or Steam game store.
Does CDKeys offer free shipping?
Because CDKeys doesn’t ship physical copies of content, there is no need to ship anything. The keys sold allow for a digital download of the content and are delivered to your mailbox immediately after receiving your payment.
Does CDKeys offer refunds?
Refunds can be requested but are not guaranteed. Once you redeem a digital key, the purchase cannot be refunded at all. If you have not redeemed the digital key yet, you have 7 days from the time of purchase to submit a refund request.
How do I contact CDKeys customer service?
Sometimes things don’t always go as planned, so if you need assistance with your purchase or have questions about your digital key, you can always reach out to the customer support team. The CDKeys customer service team can be reached using the contact form on the CDKeys website.
CDKeys Savings Tips
If you want to save even more on your purchase, there are several ways to go about it. Buying from CDKeys is already a great way to cut out extra costs that come with buying physical games but you can compound these savings by adding coupons and rewards into the mix.
- Check out CDKeys Daily Deals: Every day, CDKeys will highlight titles that are available at a discounted rate. These are found under the Daily Deals section of the website. As the name suggests, there are new deals added to the selection daily so be sure to check back frequently for new titles. The games will be listed on a regional basis, so be sure to check the location dropdown for a complete list.
- Look for CDKeys Red Tag Deals: CDKeys also offers what’s known as Red Tag Deals. These games and titles are marked with a red tag in the corner of the product image signifying its inclusion in the campaign. If you want to save money, keep an eye out for the red tags while browsing through the content selection.
- Save up and redeem CDKoins: Frequent purchases through CDKeys will result in a small percentage of the purchase price earning points toward your account in the form of CDKoins. Collecting all of the badges will net users additional CDKoins that when accumulated can be redeemed in exchange for discounts on future purchases as well as digital keys. This avenue is a great option for regular customers.
- Download and install the CDKeys Chrome extension: CDKeys offers a free extension for the Google Chrome web browser. With this extension, you can quickly check to see if a given title is available at CDKeys for purchase. This can save you tons of money that would otherwise be spent on hard copies of games.
- Follow CDKeys on Social Media: Users who follow CDKeys on social media can get exclusive access to the latest offers, discounts, and sitewide sales. There are profiles available on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter that can be followed for the latest updates and deals.
How to use CDKeys coupons
When you've found a CDKeys coupon code you want to redeem, it helps to know how to use it. First, you’ll need to add the item to your cart. Go to your cart and click “Add Discount Code”. Enter the coupon code in the box and click “Apply Discount Code”. The coupon will then be applied and you can check out as normal.
Additional details about CDKeys coupons
Shopping at CDKeys alone is often enough to save money on top video game titles but there are still options available to take the savings even further. Look out for discounts on random titles, keep your eyes peeled specifically for Red Tag Deals and come back around holidays to take advantage of seasonal sales.
In addition to random deals, you can also occasionally find coupon codes to apply to your purchase. Coupon codes can expire and sometimes are only applicable to specific products. Be sure to double-check the validity of your coupon and whether or not it applies to the items in your cart.
Regular customers would do well to accumulate CDKoins that can be applied to future purchases or redeemed for discount codes. Following CDKeys on social media also provides an excellent opportunity to get updated on the latest deals, discounts, and more. Users can find CDKeys on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and more.
About CDKeys
If you’re looking for a top video game title, there’s no need to spend more than you have to and that’s at the heart of what CDKeys stands for. Instead of buying physical copies of games, they specialize in selling digital download codes, eliminating the need to wait for your game to ship. Your key is simply emailed right to your inbox so you can start installing your new game as soon as that email arrives. CDKeys has been in business for more than 20 years, providing gamers with content for a myriad of systems and platforms. They’ve got content for all the major games consoles including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to games, they also sell Xbox Live points, Xbox Live subscriptions and PlayStation Network cards. PC users are included too, with games, expansion packs and more for several platforms like Steam, Origin, Google Play and iTunes. If you want to buy a game or digital code, it’s definitely worth checking out CDKeys to see what kind of saving they can offer.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.