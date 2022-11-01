About CDKeys

If you’re looking for a top video game title, there’s no need to spend more than you have to and that’s at the heart of what CDKeys stands for. Instead of buying physical copies of games, they specialize in selling digital download codes, eliminating the need to wait for your game to ship. Your key is simply emailed right to your inbox so you can start installing your new game as soon as that email arrives. CDKeys has been in business for more than 20 years, providing gamers with content for a myriad of systems and platforms. They’ve got content for all the major games consoles including Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to games, they also sell Xbox Live points, Xbox Live subscriptions and PlayStation Network cards. PC users are included too, with games, expansion packs and more for several platforms like Steam, Origin, Google Play and iTunes. If you want to buy a game or digital code, it’s definitely worth checking out CDKeys to see what kind of saving they can offer.