Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in power supply (PSU) testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest power supplies, including news and reviews. You can also head to our best power supplies page for in-depth buying recommendations.

Latest about Power Supplies

A black be quiet! PSU with cables on a light blue background.

What sort of power supply do you actually need for an RTX 5090?

By Jarred Walton published

Premium Here are the fundamental requirements for powering the Nvidia RTX 5090, a notoriously difficult card to satisfy.

Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W PSU

Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W power supply review

By E. Fylladitakis published

Thermaltake's Toughpower GX3 850W is a budget-oriented, non-modular power supply unit that barely meets the mark with concerning compromises in design and thermal performance.

Best Power Supplies

Best Power Supplies 2025

By Aris Mpitziopoulos, E. Fylladitakis last updated

Here are the best power supplies for gaming PCs. These PSUs offer the best reliability, performance and protection for your PC components.

Corsair PSU

Corsair to replace any RMe PSUs affected by clicking noise, says issue now fixed

By Stephen Warwick published

Corsair has confirmed it has fixed a clicking issue with its RMe PSUs and will replace any affected units.

FSP Mega TI 1650W Titanium PSU

FSP MEGA TI 1650W Titanium power supply review

By E. Fylladitakis published

The FSP Mega TI 1650W Titanium PSU offers extreme-efficiency power delivery for the most demanding systems, featuring premium performance and an exceptional thermal design.

Corsair HX1200i ATX 3.1

Corsair HX1200i ATX 3.1 power supply review

By E. Fylladitakis published

Corsair's HX1200i ATX 3.1 PSU boasts premium power delivery with digital monitoring capabilities, outstanding performance, and impressive thermal design.

Promotional image of MSI power supplies

MSI China is so confident in its power supplies, its warranties now cover all your PC's components

By Dallin Grimm published

MSI China has announced a new after-purchase warranty program, covering all PC components connected to MSI's 80+ Gold or higher units in the event of major failure.

InWin IW-1650W

InWin preps 1650W GPU power supply with four 16-pin power connectors

By Zhiye Liu published

InWin showcased the IW-1650W, a secondary power supply with a 1,650W capacity that can power up to four high-end graphics cards.

MSI MEG AI1600T PCIE5 Titanium PSU

MSI MEG AI1600T PCIE5 Titanium power supply review

By E. Fylladitakis published

The MSI MEG AI1600T PCIE5 Titanium PSU has exceptional power delivery with cutting-edge efficiency, premium components, and distinctive RGB integration for the most demanding enthusiast systems.

EVGA PSU

Pick up EVGA's SuperNOVA 1000 P5 1000W PSU for only $139 at Newegg

By Ash Hill published

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000W PSU is currently available at Newegg for $139, its lowest price to date, as part of a Memorial Day weekend sale.

