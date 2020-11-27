Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 17 October 2022

Razer Promo Codes 2022

Razer Promo Codes 2022

To get some of the best quality electronics on the market, you’ve come to the right place. Being a well-known brand for gaming enthusiasts across the world, with fantastic Razer promo codes and Razer coupons listed right on this page, you never have to choose between quality and your budget again!
FREE
GIFT

Free THS lanyard with $99+ spends using this Razer discount code

2 uses today
FREE
GIFT

Razer promo code for free THS lanyard with $129+ orders

FREE
KEYCHAIN

Free Team Razer V2 Keychain with $99 spends using this Razer promo code

FREE
GIFT

Free USB stick with orders above $129 using this Razer promo code

2 uses today
$10
OFF

$10 off $99+ spends when you sign up for the newsletter

20%
OFF

5-20% off with the Razer student discount

Verify your status with the Razer student discount to get 5% off all laptops and desktops, plus 10-20% off gaming and custom gear. Register today to receive your exclusive discount.
1 use today
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping when you spend over $79

$10
OFF

RazerStore Rewards: $10 off your first order when you join the loyalty program

Join the rewards program to unlock member-exclusive deals, earn Razer Silver to redeem for gear, and a one-time Razer promo code to use on your first $99 order. Don't miss out on these offers!
2 uses today
15%
OFF

Heroes Discount: 5-15% off for military, first responders, and medical professionals

15%
OFF

Corporate Program Perks: 5-15% off phones, laptops, and more

50%
OFF

Last Chance: 10-50% off remaining items

Find deals on remaining keyboards, headphones, and more before they're gone!
5 uses today
15%
OFF

Over 15% selected gaming mouse picks

10%
OFF

Over 10% off various BlackWidow keyboards

40%
OFF

DeathAdder V2 Pro gaming mouse for nearly 40% off

20%
OFF

20% off and a free Naga Trinity gaming mouse with Iskur gaming chair purchase

15%
OFF

Exclusive bundles for over 15% off

BONUS POINTS

Earn 1000 bonus Razer Silver with your first purchase when you sign up for rewards

70%
OFF

70% off the Anzu Smart Glasses

Eyewear with built-in headphones and includes blue light filtering or polarized sunglass lenses.
20%
OFF

Over 20% off the Naga Trinity modular gaming mouse

$100
OFF

Various Razer Blade gaming laptops for over $100 off

Shop various Blade laptop models on sale for over $100 off! Complimentary skin included with various purchases.
1 use today
$40
OFF

$40 off the Huntsman Tournament Edition keyboard

FROM
$49.99

Kraken, Kaira and other gaming headsets from $49.99

FREE
SUBSCRIPTION

Free 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription with any NVIDIA Studio laptop

UNDER
$150

Hunstman Mini or Huntsman Elite gaming keyboards starting under $150

UNDER
$200

Exclusive: Limited edition wireless controller and quick charging stand under $200

FROM
$65

New: Hello Kitty and Friends collection starting at $65

FREE
DOWNLOAD

Free Synapse 3 download for Windows

FROM
$10

Gift cards from $10

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Razer

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Keyboards from Razer on sale for at least 10% off

Blackwidow, Huntsman & more

10% Off

Ended

5-15% off with the Razer student discount

Gaming gear & laptops

15% Off

Active

Razer military discount for up to 15% off

Gaming gear & laptops

15% Off

Active

25% off with this Razer promo code

Blade laptops & gaming accessories

25% Off

Ended

Newsletter Discounts

The first way you can save money with Razer is also the simplest. When you sign up for the Razer newsletter, you'll automatically be eligible to save $10 on any purchase of $99.99 or more. Once you've signed up for the newsletter, you can also expect to receive even more Razer discounts in your inbox. Not only will you get one time discount by newsletter signup, but you will also receive regular deals and discounts, updates on their latest product launches, weekly offers, and exclusive shipping discounts as well. It will help you stay in the loop of new product announcements, sales, and Razer promo code opportunities. Although marketing emails fill up your inbox, these will help you save a lot of money.

Get Free Shipping

Another way you can save big with Razer is with their free shipping policy. Unlike other companies that require a $100 order minimum to receive free shipping, Razer offers free standard shipping on all U.S. orders over $79. Razer ships to more than 30 countries using their standard and premium shipping methods that the customers can choose from. They are looking to upgrade their shipping status by adding more countries to the list. The company also offers affordable express and priority shipping options. When you spend at least $79, you can be eligible to receive express shipping for as little as $10 and priority shipping for only $15. These shipping rates are limited to orders within the U.S. So if you are looking to purchase a Razer Huntsman or a Razer DeathAdder Elite, go ahead and hit ‘checkout’ to enjoy using a Razer promotion code.

Biggest Seasonal Sales

Military, first responders, and medical providers also get an exclusive discount on their products. When you verify your status on ID.me, you get 15% off gaming gear and 5% off laptops and desktops including the Razer Blackwidow and the Razer Huntsman tournament edition. Whether you already own their products or you’re new to the brand, take advantage of the discount code as gratitude for your service. If you don’t want to miss out on anything new and discounted, keep returning back to this page or check their sale section on the official website. The best deals list is updated frequently for new and returning customers. 

Their official website has special discounted product categories that are updated on a regular basis. You can visit it every now and then to check if your favorite product is on sale or not. Bookmark it to keep yourself updated about the latest discount offer on their Razer Huntsman mini.   

Razer Youth Savings Program

Razer actively supports young gamers by providing them with ample savings opportunities. The Razer Education Program gives all student gamers 5% off desktops and laptops and an incredible 20% off Razer gaming gear. Students just need to register on the website using their valid university email address to receive these discounts. The Razer student discount is available to students living in 19 countries and the brand aims to increase that number in the coming months. Students can use the Razer discount on most products, including the company's cloud-based software programs like the Razer Synapse. 

Furthermore, the affiliate program for razer loyal customers offers much more than you can ever imagine. By signing up for this program, people can earn a commission on selling their gaming products. So not only you can get entertained by using their products and gaming gear but also make some extra bucks. They offer special promotions, deals, and discounts to those who become their affiliates and share product details and benefits to the world as a part of its marketing campaign.

Refund and Returns

Some Razer services including warranty repairs, returns, and refunds have been impacted due to COVID-19. However, they are working their best to catch up with the backlog as soon as possible. Their return and refund policy may vary depending on where you bought your product from. The return policy for online products might be different than the items bought from a store. 

For online products, the customer has 14 days to return the product from the date it was received. The product must be returned in its original condition and packaging. Also, you must remember that all promotional and bundled products that are part of the order should be returned. Before beginning the process, check the eligibility conditions of your product on their website. Non-eligible products may result in no refund or delays.

Loyalty Program

When you shop on Razer.com or choose to pick up your orders in RazerStores, you earn Razer gold and silver loyalty points. This rewards program lets you redeem your points for amazing Razer gear like the Viper ultimate, Naga, or Basilisk. The more you shop, the more Razer rewards you unlock, and the more exclusive perks and privileges you get. These perks include special discounts using a razer promo, access to exclusive deals, free and express delivery, VIP programs and events, sales and offers, etc. 

Shopping for exceptional gaming accessories is not a hassle anymore and you won't go broke, thanks to the Razer code for massive discounts. Now you can score an exclusive $15 off and 1,000 Razer Silvers on your first purchase. Use these perks to elevate your game to the next level.

Popular Expired Razer coupons

$200 GIFT CARD

Razer promo code: Free $200 gift card when you buy an RTX 20 series laptop

Snag one of these gaming powerhouses with next-gen GeForce RTX 20 graphics and score a free $200 gift card when you use this Razer promo code.
$500
OFF

Razer Coupon: Up to $500 off gaming laptops plus a free gift

Take advantage of this Razer coupon code to get up to $500 off Blade 13, 15, and 17 series laptops! You'll also receive a freebie worth $39 when you shop this deal.
FREE
GIFT

Limited Time: Up to 35% off gaming gear + free gift with this Razer coupon

Celebrate the world's largest environmental movement, Earth Day, and claim a free gift and discounts up to 35% off laptops, keyboards, earbuds and more. Use this Razer coupon code with your spend of at least $129 to qualify for this limited time offer!
35%
OFF

Spring Sale: Up to 35% off headphones, keyboards, and more

25%
OFF

25% off Opus headphones with this Razer promo code

FREE
GIFTS

$20 worth of free gifts with any laptop purchase - Razer discount code

Redeem this Razer promo code when you purchase your laptop and receive a gift bundle worth $20!
FREE
KEYCHAIN

Free Chroma Keycap keychain with your $129 order - Razer coupon code

35%
OFF

Spring Sale: Up to 35% off headphones, keyboards, and more

About Razer

Save on your favorite gaming products with these Razer deals, coupons, and promos. With their award-winning Razer mouse, laptop, keyboard, Kraken, and headset models, the company has countless must-have products for every gaming enthusiast. Now you can grab one of their award-winning products at an unbeatable price with our Razer discount code, coupons, and promotions. In addition to collaborating with other luxury brands for limited edition, exclusive items, Razor also provides their customers with regular discount offers on exclusive products. 

You can now save big bucks at Razer by signing up for the email list, opting for weekly discounts, and joining their membership programs to stay ahead of others to learn more about their new deals. There is a discount for everyone - whether you're a student, ex or present serviceman, educator, or business owner, you can benefit from a Razer promotion code.

Razer: Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Razer student discount?

As a student, you are eligible for discounts on Razer Huntsman Elite, Deathadder Elite, Blackwidow, Basilisk, and many other purchases like these. You can also get Razer discounts of 20% or more on laptops and other gaming gear. Register as a student on their website to claim these discounts.

Does Razer price match?

No, they do not offer price matching on their products at this time. There are, however, tons of different ways to save available right on this page. They often have a variety of deals and promo codes to ensure you’re getting the best price possible.

What are Razer’s best coupons?

Razer regularly offers coupon codes with significant discounts on Razer gaming gear. Whether you are shopping for a new Razer laptop, keyboard, mouse, or synapse, check the Razer deals page to find out if there is a Razer coupon code for you. The best Razer coupon codes give you Razer discounts of $500 or more on your purchases.

Does Razer have a military discount?

Razor offers discounts to the military, medical providers, first responders, and teachers. Under the Razer Heroes Program, you can claim a discount of 15% on Razer DeathAdder, Viper Ultimate, Kraken, and other gaming gear purchases. If you are an active duty service member, veteran, or military spouse, you are also eligible for a Razer discount of 5% on a Razer laptop or desktop.

How do I get free shipping on Razer?

When placing an order of $79 or more, Razor will ship your order for free with standard shipping, and you can expect delivery within six to ten business days. If your Razer order amount is less than $79, you need to pay a shipping fee of $10.

What is the RazerCare Protection program?

As part of its limited warranty, Razer's new products come with hardware repair coverage. They offer RazerCare protection plans that extend that coverage, so valuable customers can worry the least about their equipment. On their official website, you can opt for the RazerCare protection plan before making a purchase. Not only does this offer satisfaction of a sensible purchase but you can benefit from a price drop using one of our discount coupons. Savings combined with a warranty and elite quality accessories - what else does a gamer need in his or her life? 

Does Razer offer a warranty on its products?

Razor does offer a limited warranty on selected products that may vary from case to case basis. It often covers material and workmanship defects. For more information on this matter, check the warranty policy to see if your product meets the criteria to qualify for a free warranty. Different products have different warranty periods. A valid proof of purchase will be required if you submit a warranty request.