SSDs
Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in SSD testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest SSDs, including news and reviews covering the entire span of options with different types of storage interfaces and memory. We also have an extensive roster of buying guides to help you select the best SSD for you and your use case, including the best SSDs list, the best SSD for the PS5, and the best SSD for the Steam Deck.
Explore SSDs
Latest about SSDs
Samsung's fastest consumer SSD raises its capacity cap to 8TB
By Jowi Morales published
The Samsung 9100 Pro will soon be available in 8TB variants this coming September.
Phison takes legal action over falsified 'leaked' document on Windows SSD issues
By Stephen Warwick published
Phison has been forced to release a staunch rebuttal against a circulated document the company says has been falsely created and circulated amongst its customers.
Phison responds to reports of Windows 11 SSD issues
By Kunal Khullar last updated
Windows users are reporting SSD issues following the latest Windows 11 security patch.
The Samsung 990 Pro just got another major discount
By Stephen Warwick published
Deals Samsung's 990 Pro SSD is down to a price we haven't seen since November 2023.
The award-winning Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is only $279 — our favorite SSD drops to a great price
By Ash Hill published
Deals You can find the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD over at Amazon for $279, one of its best prices to date and a great deal in general.
China introduces up to 2TB 'Mini SSD' that's 3X faster than the microSD Express used in the Switch 2, but smaller
By Jowi Morales published
3,700 MB/s sequential read and 3,400 MB/s sequential write speed in a tiny package that fits in your device like a SIM card.
Samsung's benchmark-topping 4TB and 2TB 9100 Pro SSDs with heatsinks hit all-time low prices at Newegg and Amazon
By Stephen Warwick published
Deals Samsung's 9100 Pro 4TB and 2TB SSDs with heatsinks leap to an all-time low price
Grab a 4TB SSD for 5 cents per gigabyte – 8TB models start as low as 7 cents per GB
By Avram Piltch last updated
Roomy 4TB SSDs have dropped precipitously in price in recent years, and even some 8TB models are inching closer to affordability.
Samsung's benchmark-topping 4TB and 2TB 9100 Pro SSDs with heatsinks hit all-time low prices at Newegg and Amazon
By Stewart Bendle published
Deals Samsung's 9100 Pro 4TB and 2TB SSDs with heatsinks leap to an all-time low price
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.