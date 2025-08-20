SSDs

Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in SSD testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest SSDs, including news and reviews covering the entire span of options with different types of storage interfaces and memory. We also have an extensive roster of buying guides to help you select the best SSD for you and your use case, including the best SSDs list, the best SSD for the PS5, and the best SSD for the Steam Deck.

Latest about SSDs

Samsung's fastest consumer SSD raises its capacity cap to 8TB

By Jowi Morales published

The Samsung 9100 Pro will soon be available in 8TB variants this coming September.

SSDs

Phison takes legal action over falsified 'leaked' document on Windows SSD issues

By Stephen Warwick published

Phison has been forced to release a staunch rebuttal against a circulated document the company says has been falsely created and circulated amongst its customers.

SSDs
A Western Digital Blue SA510 SATA SSD placed on a desk next to a laptop

Phison responds to reports of Windows 11 SSD issues

By Kunal Khullar last updated

Windows users are reporting SSD issues following the latest Windows 11 security patch.

SSDs
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB

The Samsung 990 Pro just got another major discount

By Stephen Warwick published

Deals Samsung's 990 Pro SSD is down to a price we haven't seen since November 2023.

Deals
Samsung SSD

The award-winning Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is only $279 — our favorite SSD drops to a great price

By Ash Hill published

Deals You can find the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD over at Amazon for $279, one of its best prices to date and a great deal in general.

Deals
Biwin Mini SSD

China introduces up to 2TB 'Mini SSD' that's 3X faster than the microSD Express used in the Switch 2, but smaller

By Jowi Morales published

3,700 MB/s sequential read and 3,400 MB/s sequential write speed in a tiny package that fits in your device like a SIM card.

SSDs

Samsung's benchmark-topping 4TB and 2TB 9100 Pro SSDs with heatsinks hit all-time low prices at Newegg and Amazon

By Stephen Warwick published

Deals Samsung's 9100 Pro 4TB and 2TB SSDs with heatsinks leap to an all-time low price

Deals
Best 4TB SSD Deals

Grab a 4TB SSD for 5 cents per gigabyte – 8TB models start as low as 7 cents per GB

By Avram Piltch last updated

Roomy 4TB SSDs have dropped precipitously in price in recent years, and even some 8TB models are inching closer to affordability.

SSDs
Tech Deals cover featuring Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs with heatsink covers

Best SSD Deals

Best SSD deals 2025 — deals on Samsung, WD, Crucial, and other SSDs

By Stewart Bendle last updated

These are the best SSD deals, guaranteed to expand your PC's storage without emptying your wallet.

SSDs
