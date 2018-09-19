GPU Performance Hierarchy: Video Cards Ranked from Fastest to Slowest
When you want to run games or do high-end creative work like 4K video editing, your graphics card plays the biggest role in determining performance. Get a good GPU, and you can play recent games at smooth frame rates; get a great one and you can enjoy those games at high resolution, with the special effects turned up.
To help you decide which graphics card you need, we've developed the GPU hierarchy below, which ranks all the current chips from fastest to slowest. For comparison purposes, we've assigned each a score where the fastest card gets 100 and all others are graded relative to it. These numbers are based on the geometric mean fps from our Far Cry 5, Forza Motorsport 7, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation benchmarks, giving us a good mix of game genres and APIs.
|Score
|GPU
|Base/Boost
|Memory
|Power
|Buy
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|~
|TU102
|1350/1635 MHz
|11GB GDDR6
|260W
|$1,199Nvidia
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
|~
|TU104
|1515/1800 MHz
|8GB GDDR6
|225W
|$799Nvidia
|Nvidia Titan Xp
|100
|GP102
|1405/1480 MHz
|12GB GDDR5X
|250W
|$1200Nvidia
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|99.9
|GP102
|1480/1582 MHz
|11GB GDDR5X
|250W
|$694.99Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|88.8
|GP104
|1607/1733 MHz
|8GB GDDR5X
|180W
|$701Newegg
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 64
|88.6
|Vega 10
|1274/1546 MHz
|8GB HBM2
|295W
|$679Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
|82.6
|GP104
|1607/1683 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|180W
|$479Newegg
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
|79.8
|Vega 10
|1156/1471 MHz
|8GB HBM2
|210W
|$642Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|73.2
|GP104
|1506/1683 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|150W
|$459Newegg
|AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
|61.2
|Polaris 10
|1257/1340 MHz
|8GB GDDR5
|185W
|$495Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
|56.4
|GP106
|1506/1708 MHz
|6GB GDDR5
|120W
|$314Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
|45.3
|GP106
|1506/1708 MHz
|3GB GDDR5
|120W
|$229Newegg
|AMD Radeon RX 570
|51.5
|Polaris 10
|1168/1244 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|150W
|$289Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|33.6
|GP107
|1290/1392 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|75W
|$189Newegg
|AMD Radeon RX 560
|30.1
|Polaris 11
|1175/1275 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|80W
|$149Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|26.1
|GP107
|1354/1455 MHz
|2GB GDDR5
|75W
|$139Newegg
|AMD Radeon RX 550
|18.7
|Polaris 12
|1100/1183 MHz
|4GB GDDR5
|50W
|$119Newegg
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|11.2
|GP108
|1228/1468 MHz
|2GB GDDR5
|30W
|$92Newegg
Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti is the logical choice for uncompromising 4K gaming, though if you're willing to dial-back detail settings in some games for fluid gameplay, the RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti are 4K-capable as well.
AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 occupy a lower performance tier. They’re ideal for running at 2560x1440 using the highest quality presets. And as you can see, they score similarly in our index.
The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070 don’t land far from each other, either. All three cards are capable of great frame rates at 2560x1440, and they’re all good options for driving a VR head-mounted display.
There’s a larger group of Radeon RX 580, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, and Radeon RX 570 boards that excel at 1920x1080. They can even be made serviceable at 2560x1440 if you dial down your detail settings far enough. But beware: insufficient GDDR5 memory on cards like the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 may cause severe performance issues at higher resolutions. That model is usually faster than Radeon RX 570. However, because we benchmark Forza at 2560x1440 using High settings, its 3GB just aren’t enough, skewing the score lower.
The same thing happens in the next category, where GeForce GTX 1050 appears much slower than Radeon RX 560 due to the former’s 2GB of memory, hurting it in our Forza Motorsports 7 benchmark. Gaming at 1920x1080 or 1280x720 is far more realistic with these cards.
Finally, Radeon RX 550 and GeForce GT 1030 close out this generation’s hierarchy with performance well-suited to popular eSports titles.
Test System & Configuration
|Test System
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-7700K
|Motherboard
|MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon
|Memory
|32GB G.Skill TridentZ DDR4-3200 (4x 8GB)
|Storage
|500GB Crucial MX200 SSD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro v.1803
|Games
|Far Cry 5
|v.1.06, Fullscreen, 1920x1080, High Graphics Quality, High Texture Filtering, High Shadows, High Geometry & Vegetation, High Environment, High Water, High Terrain, High Volumetric Fog, TAA Anti-Aliasing, Motion Blur On
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|v.2.7532453, High Quality Profile, 2560x1440, Fullscreen, DirectX 12
|Forza Motorsport 7
|v.1.126.9433.2, Ultra Dynamic Render Quality, 2560x1440, Custom Dynamic Optimization, Fullscreen, Unlocked Performance Target, 100% Resolution Scale, 16x Anisotropic Filtering, 2x MSAA Quality, Car Headlights In Rain Off, and all other options set to High
Legacy GPU Hierarchy
Tom's Hardware readers accustomed to referencing our legacy desktop GPU hierarchy with historical comparisons dating back to the 1990s will find them below Here we group cards into performance tiers, pairing disparate generations where overlap occurs.
|Nvidia GeForce
|AMD Radeon
|
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ($1,199 On Nvidia)
Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 ($799 On Nvidia)
|
Titan Xp ($1,200 On Nvidia)
Titan X (Pascal) ($1,649.99 On Amazon)
GTX 1080 Ti ($699 On Amazon)
GTX 1080 ($559.89 On Amazon)
|GTX Titan X (Maxwell)
GTX 1070 Ti ($469.99 On -)
GTX 1070 ($459.89 On Amazon)
980 Ti ($537.83 On Amazon)
|R9 295X2
RX Vega 56 ($469.99 On Newegg)
R9 Fury X
|GTX Titan Black
GTX 980 ($539.99 On Amazon)
GTX 690
|R9 Fury
R9 Fury Nano
|GTX Titan
GTX 1060 ($249.99 On Newegg)
GTX 970
GTX 780 Ti
GTX 780
|
RX 580 ($296.89 On Amazon)
RX 570 ($229.89 On Amazon)
RX 480 ($194.97 On Amazon)
RX 470 ($204.00 On Amazon)
R9 390X ($429.99 On Amazon)
R9 390 ($319.99 On Newegg)
R9 290X
R9 290
HD 7990
|GTX 770
GTX 680
GTX 590
|R9 380X
R9 380 ($229.99 On Amazon)
R9 280X
HD 7970 GHz Edition
HD 6990
|
GTX 1050 Ti ($157.99 On Amazon)
GTX 960 ($199.99 On Amazon)
GTX 670
GTX 580
|R9 285
R9 280
HD 7950
HD 7870 LE (XT)
HD 5970
|
GTX 1050 ($119.99 On Amazon)
GTX 950
GTX 760
GTX 660 Ti
|
RX 560 ($129.99 On Amazon)
RX 460
R7 370
R9 270X
R9 270
HD 7870
|GTX 660
GTX 570
GTX 480
GTX 295
|R7 265
HD 7850
HD 6970
HD 4870 X2
|GTX 750 Ti
GTX 650 Ti Boost
GTX 560 Ti (448 Core)
GTX 560 Ti
GTX 470
|R7 260X
HD 6950
HD 5870
HD 4850 X2
|GTX 750
GTX 650 Ti
GTX 560
|HD 7790
HD 6870
HD 5850
|
GT 1030 ( On -)
GTX 465
GTX 460 (256-bit)
GTX 285
9800 GX2
|
RX 550 ($79.99 On Amazon)
R7 360
R7 260
HD 7770
HD 6850
|GT 740 GDDR5
GT 650
GTX 560 SE
GTX 550 Ti
GTX 460 SE
GTX 460 (192-bit)
GTX 280
GTX 275
GTX 260
|R7 250E
R7 250 (GDDR5)
HD 7750 (GDDR5)
HD 6790
HD 6770
HD 5830
HD 5770
HD 4890
HD 4870
|GTS 450
GTS 250
9800 GTX+
9800 GTX
8800 Ultra
|R7 250 (DDR3)
HD 7750 (DDR3)
HD 6750
HD 5750
HD 4850
HD 3870 X2
|GT 730 (64-bit, GDDR5)
GT 545 (GDDR5)
8800 GTS (512MB)
8800 GTX
|HD 4770
|GT 740 DDR3
GT 640 (DDR3)
GT 545 (DDR3)
9800 GT
8800 GT (512MB)
|HD 7730 (GDDR5)
HD 6670 (GDDR5)
HD 5670
HD 4830
|GT 240 (GDDR5)
9600 GT
8800 GTS (640MB)
|HD 6570 (GDDR5)
HD 5570 (GDDR5)
HD 3870
HD 2900 XT
|GT 240 (DDR3)
9600 GSO
8800 GS
|R7 240
HD 7730 (DDR3)
HD 6670 (DDR3)
HD 6570 (DDR3)
HD 5570 (DDR3)
HD 4670
HD 3850 (512MB)
|GT 730 (128-bit, GDDR5)
GT 630 (GDDR5)
GT 440 (GDDR5)
8800 GTS (320MB)
8800 GT (256MB)
|HD 5550 (GDDR5)
HD 3850 (256MB)
HD 2900 Pro
|GT 730 (128-bit, DDR3)
GT 630 (DDR3)
GT 440 (DDR3)
7950 GX2
|HD 7660D (integrated)
HD 5550 (DDR3)
HD 4650 (DDR3)
X1950 XTX
|GT 530
GT 430
7900 GTX
7900 GTO
7800 GTX 512
|X1900 XTX
X1950 XT
X1900 XT
|GT 220 (DDR3)
7950 G
7900 GT
7800 GTX
|HD 7560D (integrated)
HD 5550 (DDR2)
HD 2900 GT
X1950 Pro
X1900 GT
X1900 AIW
X1800 XT
|GT 220 (DDR2)
9500 GT (GDDR3)
8600 GTS
7900 GS
7800 GT
|HD 7540D (integrated)
HD 6550D (integrated)
HD 6620G (integrated)
R5 230
HD 6450
HD 4650 (DDR2)
X1950 GT
X1800 XL
|9500 GT (DDR2)
8600 GT (GDDR3)
8600 GS
7800 GS
7600 GT
6800 Ultra
|7480D (integrated)
6530D (integrated)
6520G (integrated)
HD 3670
HD 3650 (DDR3)
HD 2600 XT
X1800 GTO
X1650 XT
X850 XT PE
X800 XT PE
X850 XT
X800 XT
|GT 520
8600 GT (DDR2)
6800 GS (PCIe)
6800 GT
|6480G (integrated)
6410D (integrated)
HD 3650 (DDR2)
HD 2600 Pro
X800 GTO2/GTO16
X800 XL
|6800 GS (AGP)
|6380G (integrated)
6370D (integrated)
X1650 GT
X850 Pro
X800 Pro
X800 GTO (256MB)
|8600M GS
7600 GS
7300 GT (GDDR3)
6800
|X1650 Pro
X1600 XT
X800 GTO (128MB)
X800
|9400 GT
8500 GT
7300 GT (DDR2)
6800 XT
6800LE
6600 GT
|HD 6320 (integrated)
HD 6310 (integrated)
HD 5450
HD 4550
HD 4350
HD 2400 XT
X1600 Pro
X1300 XT
X800 SE
X800 GT
X700 Pro
9800 XT
|9400 (integrated)
9300 (integrated)
6600 (128-bit)
FX 5950 Ultra
FX 5900 Ultra
FX 5900
|HD 6290 (integrated)
HD 6250 (integrated)
HD 4290 (integrated)
HD 4250 (integrated)
HD 4200 (integrated)
HD 3300 (integrated)
HD 3200 (integrated)
HD 2400 Pro
X1550
X1300 Pro
X700
9800 Pro
9800
9700 Pro
9700
|FX 5900 XT
FX 5800 Ultra
|X1050 (128-bit)
X600 XT
9800 Pro (128-bit)
9600 XT
9500 Pro
|G 310
G 210
8400 G
8300
6200
FX 5700 Ultra
4 Ti 4800
4 Ti 4600
|Xpress 1250 (integrated)
HD 2300
X600 Pro
9800 LE
9600 Pro
|9300M GS
9300M G
8400M GS
7300 GS
FX 5700, 6600 (64-bit)
FX 5600 Ultra
4 Ti4800 SE
4 Ti4400
4 Ti4200
|X1050 (64-bit)
X300
9600
9550
9500
|8300 (integrated)
8200 (integrated)
7300 LE
7200 GS
6600 LE
6200 TC
FX 5700 LE
FX 5600
FX 5200 Ultra
3 Ti500
|X1150
X300 SE
9600 LE
9100
8500
|FX 5500
FX 5200 (128-bit)
3 Ti200
3
|9250
9200
9000
|FX 7050 (integrated)
FX 7025 (integrated)
FX 6150 (integrated)
FX 6100 (integrated)
FX 5200 (64-bit)
|Xpress 1150 (integrated)
Xpress 1000 (integrated)
Xpress 200M (integrated)
9200 SE
|2 Ti 200
2 Ti
2 Ultra
4 MX 440
2 GTS
|7500
|2 MX 400
4 MX 420
2 MX 200
256
|7200
7000
DDR
LE
SDR
|Nvidia TNT
|Rage 128
