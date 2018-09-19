GPU Performance Hierarchy: Video Cards Ranked from Fastest to Slowest

When you want to run games or do high-end creative work like 4K video editing, your graphics card plays the biggest role in determining performance. Get a good GPU, and you can play recent games at smooth frame rates; get a great one and you can enjoy those games at high resolution, with the special effects turned up.

To help you decide which graphics card you need, we've developed the GPU hierarchy below, which ranks all the current chips from fastest to slowest. For comparison purposes, we've assigned each a score where the fastest card gets 100 and all others are graded relative to it. These numbers are based on the geometric mean fps from our Far Cry 5, Forza Motorsport 7, and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation benchmarks, giving us a good mix of game genres and APIs.



Score

GPU

Base/Boost

Memory

Power

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ~

TU102 1350/1635 MHz 11GB GDDR6 260W Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 ~

TU104 1515/1800 MHz 8GB GDDR6 225W Nvidia Titan Xp

100

GP102

1405/1480 MHz 12GB GDDR5X

250W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

99.9

GP102

1480/1582 MHz 11GB GDDR5X

250W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

88.8

GP104

1607/1733 MHz 8GB GDDR5X 180W AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

88.6

Vega 10

1274/1546 MHz 8GB HBM2 295W Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

82.6

GP104

1607/1683 MHz 8GB GDDR5

180W

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

79.8

Vega 10

1156/1471 MHz 8GB HBM2

210W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

73.2

GP104

1506/1683 MHz 8GB GDDR5

150W

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

61.2

Polaris 10

1257/1340 MHz 8GB GDDR5

185W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

56.4

GP106

1506/1708 MHz 6GB GDDR5

120W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

45.3

GP106

1506/1708 MHz 3GB GDDR5

120W

AMD Radeon RX 570

51.5

Polaris 10

1168/1244 MHz 4GB GDDR5

150W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

33.6

GP107

1290/1392 MHz 4GB GDDR5

75W

AMD Radeon RX 560

30.1

Polaris 11

1175/1275 MHz 4GB GDDR5

80W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

26.1

GP107

1354/1455 MHz 2GB GDDR5

75W

AMD Radeon RX 550

18.7

Polaris 12

1100/1183 MHz 4GB GDDR5

50W

Nvidia GeForce GT 1030

11.2

GP108

1228/1468 MHz 2GB GDDR5

30W



Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti is the logical choice for uncompromising 4K gaming, though if you're willing to dial-back detail settings in some games for fluid gameplay, the RTX 2080 and GTX 1080 Ti are 4K-capable as well.

AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 occupy a lower performance tier. They’re ideal for running at 2560x1440 using the highest quality presets. And as you can see, they score similarly in our index.

The GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, Radeon RX Vega 56, and GeForce GTX 1070 don’t land far from each other, either. All three cards are capable of great frame rates at 2560x1440, and they’re all good options for driving a VR head-mounted display.

There’s a larger group of Radeon RX 580, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, and Radeon RX 570 boards that excel at 1920x1080. They can even be made serviceable at 2560x1440 if you dial down your detail settings far enough. But beware: insufficient GDDR5 memory on cards like the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060 may cause severe performance issues at higher resolutions. That model is usually faster than Radeon RX 570. However, because we benchmark Forza at 2560x1440 using High settings, its 3GB just aren’t enough, skewing the score lower.

The same thing happens in the next category, where GeForce GTX 1050 appears much slower than Radeon RX 560 due to the former’s 2GB of memory, hurting it in our Forza Motorsports 7 benchmark. Gaming at 1920x1080 or 1280x720 is far more realistic with these cards.

Finally, Radeon RX 550 and GeForce GT 1030 close out this generation’s hierarchy with performance well-suited to popular eSports titles.

Test System & Configuration

Test System

Processor

Intel Core i7-7700K Motherboard

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon Memory

32GB G.Skill TridentZ DDR4-3200 (4x 8GB) Storage

500GB Crucial MX200 SSD Operating System

Windows 10 Pro v.1803

Games Far Cry 5 v.1.06, Fullscreen, 1920x1080, High Graphics Quality, High Texture Filtering, High Shadows, High Geometry & Vegetation, High Environment, High Water, High Terrain, High Volumetric Fog, TAA Anti-Aliasing, Motion Blur On Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation v.2.7532453, High Quality Profile, 2560x1440, Fullscreen, DirectX 12 Forza Motorsport 7 v.1.126.9433.2, Ultra Dynamic Render Quality, 2560x1440, Custom Dynamic Optimization, Fullscreen, Unlocked Performance Target, 100% Resolution Scale, 16x Anisotropic Filtering, 2x MSAA Quality, Car Headlights In Rain Off, and all other options set to High

Legacy GPU Hierarchy

Tom's Hardware readers accustomed to referencing our legacy desktop GPU hierarchy with historical comparisons dating back to the 1990s will find them below Here we group cards into performance tiers, pairing disparate generations where overlap occurs.

Nvidia GeForce AMD Radeon











GTX Titan X (Maxwell)





R9 295X2



R9 Fury X

GTX Titan Black



GTX 690

R9 Fury

R9 Fury Nano

GTX Titan



GTX 970

GTX 780 Ti

GTX 780













R9 290X

R9 290

HD 7990

GTX 770

GTX 680

GTX 590

R9 380X



R9 280X

HD 7970 GHz Edition

HD 6990





GTX 670

GTX 580

R9 285

R9 280

HD 7950

HD 7870 LE (XT)

HD 5970

GTX 950

GTX 760

GTX 660 Ti

RX 460

R7 370

R9 270X

R9 270

HD 7870

GTX 660

GTX 570

GTX 480

GTX 295 R7 265

HD 7850

HD 6970

HD 4870 X2 GTX 750 Ti

GTX 650 Ti Boost

GTX 560 Ti (448 Core)

GTX 560 Ti

GTX 470 R7 260X

HD 6950

HD 5870

HD 4850 X2 GTX 750

GTX 650 Ti

GTX 560 HD 7790

HD 6870

HD 5850

GTX 465

GTX 460 (256-bit)

GTX 285

9800 GX2

R7 360

R7 260

HD 7770

HD 6850

GT 740 GDDR5

GT 650

GTX 560 SE

GTX 550 Ti

GTX 460 SE

GTX 460 (192-bit)

GTX 280

GTX 275

GTX 260 R7 250E

R7 250 (GDDR5)

HD 7750 (GDDR5)

HD 6790

HD 6770

HD 5830

HD 5770

HD 4890

HD 4870 GTS 450

GTS 250

9800 GTX+

9800 GTX

8800 Ultra R7 250 (DDR3)

HD 7750 (DDR3)

HD 6750

HD 5750

HD 4850

HD 3870 X2 GT 730 (64-bit, GDDR5)

GT 545 (GDDR5)

8800 GTS (512MB)

8800 GTX HD 4770

GT 740 DDR3

GT 640 (DDR3)

GT 545 (DDR3)

9800 GT

8800 GT (512MB) HD 7730 (GDDR5)

HD 6670 (GDDR5)

HD 5670

HD 4830 GT 240 (GDDR5)

9600 GT

8800 GTS (640MB) HD 6570 (GDDR5)

HD 5570 (GDDR5)

HD 3870

HD 2900 XT GT 240 (DDR3)

9600 GSO

8800 GS R7 240

HD 7730 (DDR3)

HD 6670 (DDR3)

HD 6570 (DDR3)

HD 5570 (DDR3)

HD 4670

HD 3850 (512MB) GT 730 (128-bit, GDDR5)

GT 630 (GDDR5)

GT 440 (GDDR5)

8800 GTS (320MB)

8800 GT (256MB) HD 5550 (GDDR5)

HD 3850 (256MB)

HD 2900 Pro GT 730 (128-bit, DDR3)

GT 630 (DDR3)

GT 440 (DDR3)

7950 GX2 HD 7660D (integrated)

HD 5550 (DDR3)

HD 4650 (DDR3)

X1950 XTX GT 530

GT 430

7900 GTX

7900 GTO

7800 GTX 512 X1900 XTX

X1950 XT

X1900 XT GT 220 (DDR3)

7950 G

7900 GT

7800 GTX HD 7560D (integrated)

HD 5550 (DDR2)

HD 2900 GT

X1950 Pro

X1900 GT

X1900 AIW

X1800 XT GT 220 (DDR2)

9500 GT (GDDR3)

8600 GTS

7900 GS

7800 GT HD 7540D (integrated)

HD 6550D (integrated)

HD 6620G (integrated)

R5 230

HD 6450

HD 4650 (DDR2)

X1950 GT

X1800 XL 9500 GT (DDR2)

8600 GT (GDDR3)

8600 GS

7800 GS

7600 GT

6800 Ultra 7480D (integrated)

6530D (integrated)

6520G (integrated)

HD 3670

HD 3650 (DDR3)

HD 2600 XT

X1800 GTO

X1650 XT

X850 XT PE

X800 XT PE

X850 XT

X800 XT GT 520

8600 GT (DDR2)

6800 GS (PCIe)

6800 GT 6480G (integrated)

6410D (integrated)

HD 3650 (DDR2)

HD 2600 Pro

X800 GTO2/GTO16

X800 XL 6800 GS (AGP)

6380G (integrated)

6370D (integrated)

X1650 GT

X850 Pro

X800 Pro

X800 GTO (256MB) 8600M GS

7600 GS

7300 GT (GDDR3)

6800 X1650 Pro

X1600 XT

X800 GTO (128MB)

X800 9400 GT

8500 GT

7300 GT (DDR2)

6800 XT

6800LE

6600 GT HD 6320 (integrated)

HD 6310 (integrated)

HD 5450

HD 4550

HD 4350

HD 2400 XT

X1600 Pro

X1300 XT

X800 SE

X800 GT

X700 Pro

9800 XT 9400 (integrated)

9300 (integrated)

6600 (128-bit)

FX 5950 Ultra

FX 5900 Ultra

FX 5900 HD 6290 (integrated)

HD 6250 (integrated)

HD 4290 (integrated)

HD 4250 (integrated)

HD 4200 (integrated)

HD 3300 (integrated)

HD 3200 (integrated)

HD 2400 Pro

X1550

X1300 Pro

X700

9800 Pro

9800

9700 Pro

9700 FX 5900 XT

FX 5800 Ultra X1050 (128-bit)

X600 XT

9800 Pro (128-bit)

9600 XT

9500 Pro G 310

G 210

8400 G

8300

6200

FX 5700 Ultra

4 Ti 4800

4 Ti 4600 Xpress 1250 (integrated)

HD 2300

X600 Pro

9800 LE

9600 Pro 9300M GS

9300M G

8400M GS

7300 GS

FX 5700, 6600 (64-bit)

FX 5600 Ultra

4 Ti4800 SE

4 Ti4400

4 Ti4200 X1050 (64-bit)

X300

9600

9550

9500 8300 (integrated)

8200 (integrated)

7300 LE

7200 GS

6600 LE

6200 TC

FX 5700 LE

FX 5600

FX 5200 Ultra

3 Ti500 X1150

X300 SE

9600 LE

9100

8500 FX 5500

FX 5200 (128-bit)

3 Ti200

3

9250

9200

9000 FX 7050 (integrated)

FX 7025 (integrated)

FX 6150 (integrated)

FX 6100 (integrated)

FX 5200 (64-bit) Xpress 1150 (integrated)

Xpress 1000 (integrated)

Xpress 200M (integrated)

9200 SE 2 Ti 200

2 Ti

2 Ultra

4 MX 440

2 GTS 7500 2 MX 400

4 MX 420

2 MX 200

256 7200

7000

DDR

LE

SDR Nvidia TNT Rage 128

