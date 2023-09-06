AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Review: Stuck in the Middle

The RX 7700 XT struggles to justify its positioning.

By Jarred Walton
published
XFX AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT card photos
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

AMD's RX 7700 XT gets stuck between the proverbial rock and hard place. The performance and features aren't bad, but it's priced far too close to the 7800 XT right now, not to mention competition from the previous generation RX 6800.

Pros

  • +

    Good 1080p and decent 1440p performance

  • +

    12GB VRAM and a 192-bit interface

  • +

    Competitive rasterization performance

  • +

    DP2.1, AV1, and other architectural improvements

Cons

  • -

    Too expensive for what you get

  • -

    Can't clearly trump the RX 6800

  • -

    Weaker than alternatives in ray tracing performance and AI

  • -

    Not particularly power efficient

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The AMD AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT cards officially launched today, priced at $449 and $499, respectively. It's the usual story of a trimmed-down variant of the same core GPU — Navi 32 in this case — coming in at a lower price point. Unfortunately, some of the trimmings went too far, while the price remains too high for what you get. As the final chip in the AMD RDNA 3 architecture lineup, Navi 32 fills the middle of the product stack and looks to compete with the best graphics cards.

But if you're looking at Navi 32, you'll generally be far better served by the Radeon RX 7800 XT, at least at current prices. We have a separate review of that card, and we suggest you start there as we'll cover more of the Navi 32 details there.

The short summary: the 7700 XT comes up short and costs too much. Here's a rundown of the specifications, including the previous generation Navi 21/22 parts and the current Nvidia competitors. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD RX 7800/7700 XT and Competing GPUs Specifications
Graphics CardRX 7700 XTRX 7800 XTRX 6800 XTRX 6700 XTRTX 4070RTX 4060 Ti 8GB / 16GB
ArchitectureNavi 32Navi 32Navi 21Navi 22AD104AD106
Process TechnologyTSMC N5 + N6TSMC N5 + N6TSMC N7TSMC N7TSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Transistors (Billion)28.1 + 3x 2.0528.1 + 4x 2.0526.817.23222.9
Die size (mm^2)200 + 113 (150)200 + 150519336294.5187.8
CUs / SMs546072404634
GPU Cores (Shaders)345638404608256058884352
AI / Tensor Cores108120N/AN/A184136
Ray Tracing "Cores"546072404634
Boost Clock (MHz)254424302250258124752535
VRAM Speed (Gbps)1819.516162118
VRAM (GB)12161612128 / 16
VRAM Bus Width192256256192192128
Infinity / L2 Cache4864128963632
ROPs9696128646448
TMUs216240288160184136
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)35.237.320.713.229.122.1
TFLOPS FP16 (FP8)70.474.641.426.4233 (466)177 (353)
Bandwidth / Effective (GBps)432 / 1995624 / 2708512 / 1664384 / 1278504 / ?288 / 554
TBP/TGP (Watts)245263300230200160
Launch DateSep 2023Sep 2023Nov 2020Mar 2021Apr 2023May / July 2023
Launch Price$449$499$649$479$599$399 / $499
Online Price$450$500$500$320$590$374

The RX 7700 XT looks quite good when you compare it with the previous-gen RX 6700 XT. You get substantially more compute, which is the key selling point. The RX 7700 XT in theory offers 167% more number crunching prowess than the 6700 XT. Even though we've pointed out in other RDNA 3 reviews that performance doesn't match up with that lofty figure, it's a good step up from the 6700 XT.

The problem is that it's also a big step up in price relative to the existing cards, where online pricing has dropped to $329 for the RX 6700 XT and $349 for the RX 6750 XT, and even the RX 6800 costs less than the 7700 XT at a current price of $429. The RX 6800 also has more memory and a wider interface, and as we'll see later, it provides stiff competition for the newcomer.

The other problem is the RX 7800 XT that uses the full Navi 32 implementation. On paper, the RX 7800 XT offers 6% more GPU compute, but 44% more memory bandwidth and 33% more memory capacity. And you get all that for an 11% increase in price. Spoiler alert: The RX 7800 XT in general is up to 20% faster. Short of a price cut, it's the better buy. Maybe that's why AMD is leaving all the RX 7700 XT production to its AIB (add-in board) partners.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition photos and unboxing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you don't want to step up to the $500 RX 7800 XT, then you have to look at other cards like Nvidia's competing RTX 4060 Ti, which costs $50 less — or the same price if you get the 16GB variant. You can go lower than that as well, with the RX 6700 XT and RTX 4060. AMD's 6700 XT and 7700 XT at least provide 12GB of VRAM with a 192-bit bus, so they should be good for most games for quite some time, but if you're not dead set on maxing out all the settings in games, you can still get by with an 8GB card.

Of course you also get the new features of RDNA 3, like AV1 encoding and decoding support, DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR13.5) outputs, and improved AI processing hardware. Those are fine to have, though for most people they're not going to matter enough to sway your purchasing decision. If you care about AV1 encoding, Nvidia does it better on RTX 40-series parts; if you care about DP2.1 outputs, then you'll also need a non-existent DP2.1 monitor... or else just stick to 4K and 240 Hz or lower displays, which can work on all the previous generation parts as well.

There's also the broader ecosystem to consider. Nvidia has been pushing ray tracing for five years now, and there are certainly games that make decent use of the new API. Alongside ray tracing you have AI and deep learning, as well as DLSS — which now has upscaling, frame generation, and soon ray reconstruction. Nvidia is certainly throwing its weight around, and that might not be good for the future of gaming, but are you personally willing to skip Nvidia products to make a point? Some people are, plenty of others are not.

Jarred Walton
Jarred Walton

Jarred Walton is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on everything GPU. He has been working as a tech journalist since 2004, writing for AnandTech, Maximum PC, and PC Gamer. From the first S3 Virge '3D decelerators' to today's GPUs, Jarred keeps up with all the latest graphics trends and is the one to ask about game performance.