Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2018

The performance of your graphics card determines the resolution and quality at which you’re able to play games. Picking the right one is key to building a balanced PC, so we review every model in depth to help guide your choice.
Right now, the best balance between performance, pricing, and power comes from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070. Of course, if price is no object and you own a 4K monitor, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is our top pick. At the other end of the spectrum, AMD’s Radeon RX 560 stands in as a solid budget-oriented option for great frame rates in eSports titles and serviceable 1080p performance. See below for our full list of graphics card recommendations.
Best GPUs For Gaming
AMD Radeon RX 560Best Budget
- GPU
- Polaris 11 (GCN 4.0)
- Process
- 14nm
- Shader Units
- 1024
- Texture Units
- 64
- ROPs
- 16
- Core Clock
- 1175 MHz
- Memory Data Rate
- 7 GT/s
- Memory Bus
- 128-bit
- Memory Bandwidth
- 112 GB/s
- Memory Capacity
- 2GB or 4GB
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_0), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
- TDP
- 80W
- Power Connections
- 1x 6-pin
- Power Supply
- 450W
AMD Radeon RX 580Best FHD
- GPU
- Polaris 10 (GCN 4.0)
- Process
- 14nm
- Shader Units
- 2304
- Texture Units
- 144
- ROPs
- 32
- Core Clock
- 1411 MHz
- Memory Data Rate
- 8 GT/s
- Memory Bus
- 256-bit
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
- Memory Capacity
- 4GB or 8GB
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
- TDP
- 185W
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin, 1x 6-pin
- Power Supply
- 500W
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Best QHD
- GPU
- Pascal (GP104)
- Process
- 16nm
- Shader Units
- 1920
- Texture Units
- 160
- ROPs
- 64
- Core Clock
- 1506 MHz
- Memory Data Rate
- 8 GT/s
- Memory Bus
- 256-bit
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
- Memory Capacity
- 8GB
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
- TDP
- 150W
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin
- Power Supply
- 500W
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Best VR
- GPU
- Pascal (GP104)
- Process
- 16nm
- Shader Units
- 2560
- Texture Units
- 160
- ROPs
- 64
- Core Clock
- 1607 MHz
- Memory Data Rate
- 11 GT/s
- Memory Bus
- 256-bit
- Memory Bandwidth
- 256 GB/s
- Memory Capacity
- 8GB
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
- TDP
- 180W
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin
- Power Supply
- 500W
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiBest 4K
- GPU
- Pascal (GP102)
- Process
- 16nm
- Shader Units
- 3584
- Texture Units
- 224
- ROPs
- 88
- Core Clock
- 1480 MHz
- Memory Data Rate
- 11 GT/s
- Memory Bus
- 352-bit
- Memory Bandwidth
- 484 GB/s
- Memory Capacity
- 11GB GDDR5X
- 3D APIs
- DirectX 12 (12_1), OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan
- TDP
- 250W
- Power Connections
- 1x 8-pin, 1x 6-pin
- Power Supply
- 600W
Why Trust Us
Tom's Hardware has been reviewing PC components for more than two decades. We put each graphics card through a bevy of benchmarks that quantify everything from performance in real-world games to power consumption, noise, and operating temperatures. We've tested every major model, along with third-party configurations based on the same GPUs.
Quick Shopping Tips
When choosing a graphics card, consider the following:
- First, identify your monitor’s native resolution. That’s a good target to aim for when you go graphics card shopping. We call out optimal resolutions with each of our recommendations.
- Ensure the rest of your platform is up to snuff. If you upgrade to a Radeon RX Vega 64, for instance, AMD suggests owning at least a 750W power supply. Double-check to be sure your PSU has the six- or eight-pin connectors to support your card of choice.
- On-board memory matters, kind of. In general, we recommend at least a 4GB card for 1920x1080 2560x1440 at the highest quality settings, and 8GB of memory for gaming at 4K.
- If your monitor supports AMD's FreeSync variable refresh technology, you need a Radeon card to enable it. Similarly, G-Sync-capable displays must be paired with a GeForce card for the feature to work.
Best Budget Pick
AMD’s Radeon RX 560 falls between the performance of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti. As a result, it’s a great card for fast-paced eSports titles. The RX 560 even serves up smooth frame rates in more demanding games at 1920x1080, so long as you’re willing to dial-in lower detail settings.
Best For FHD
Radeon RX 580 is based on the same Polaris 10 GPU as the Radeon RX 480 that preceded it. AMD simply dialed in higher clock rates to improve performance. While we’re always appreciative of higher frame rates, this also had the side-effect of increasing power consumption. Still, Radeon RX 580 generally outperforms the similarly-priced GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, particularly in DirectX 12 games, earning it a spot on our list.
Best For QHD
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 gives us very little gripe about. It’s an excellent card for gaming at 2560x1440. Not only does it use less power than AMD’s competing Radeon RX Vega 56, but also the lower-end Radeon RX 580. The 1070’s high performance, cool temperatures, and quiet fans were revolutionary when it launched in 2016. Our only hesitation buying one now would be an impending next-gen replacement.
Best For VR
Enthusiasts with VR headsets need to achieve a certain level of performance to avoid jarring artifacts. A GeForce GTX 1080 is fast enough to keep up with the 90 Hz refresh rates of modern HMDs. Moreover, it includes a number of features designed to improve the efficiency of rendering VR environments. Although $550 is still a lot of money to spend on high-end graphics, remember that GeForce GTX 1080 once sold for $700.
Best For 4K
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the fastest desktop graphics card available, aside from the Titan Xp and Titan V, both of which are much more expensive. If you’re planning to purchase a 4K display, this is your best bet for smooth frame rates at its native 3840x2160 resolution, even if that means giving up certain detail settings.
abryantArchived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3667096/graphics-cards-money.html
zthomasI shelled out 1200 for a titan xp thinking this card will out live me and my gaming days.. figuring at 65 I have five good years left.. before diatibites neurophy shirvales up my hands.. wonderful thoughts hehe..
-
elbertOne added con is they all should have had a refresh or rebranded with better base prices by now. The 570 and 580 are nearing 14 months old which in the past every 12 months we got a upgrade. Guess this is why AMD can claim the north American channels are all populated as sales have stagnated.
-
tenacioslooI have a gtx 1080 evga ftw 1 and using it on a Samsung 55inch uhd curve and playing far cry 5 on full settings. At 3840x2160 resolution. 60 fps. It work realy good.
-
knightmike$400 for a card that cost half that a year ago. Sum Ting Wong