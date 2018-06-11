Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2018

by
5 Comments

The performance of your graphics card determines the resolution and quality at which you’re able to play games. Picking the right one is key to building a balanced PC, so we review every model in depth to help guide your choice.

Right now, the best balance between performance, pricing, and power comes from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070. Of course, if price is no object and you own a 4K monitor, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is our top pick. At the other end of the spectrum, AMD’s Radeon RX 560 stands in as a solid budget-oriented option for great frame rates in eSports titles and serviceable 1080p performance. See below for our full list of graphics card recommendations.

Best GPUs For Gaming


Why Trust Us

Tom's Hardware has been reviewing PC components for more than two decades. We put each graphics card through a bevy of benchmarks that quantify everything from performance in real-world games to power consumption, noise, and operating temperatures. We've tested every major model, along with third-party configurations based on the same GPUs.

Quick Shopping Tips

When choosing a graphics card, consider the following:

  • First, identify your monitor’s native resolution. That’s a good target to aim for when you go graphics card shopping. We call out optimal resolutions with each of our recommendations.
  • Ensure the rest of your platform is up to snuff. If you upgrade to a Radeon RX Vega 64, for instance, AMD suggests owning at least a 750W power supply. Double-check to be sure your PSU has the six- or eight-pin connectors to support your card of choice.
  • On-board memory matters, kind of. In general, we recommend at least a 4GB card for 1920x1080 2560x1440 at the highest quality settings, and 8GB of memory for gaming at 4K.
  • If your monitor supports AMD's FreeSync variable refresh technology, you need a Radeon card to enable it. Similarly, G-Sync-capable displays must be paired with a GeForce card for the feature to work.

MORE: AMD Radeon RX 480 Roundup

MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Roundup

MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Roundup

MORE: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Roundup

Best Budget Pick

AMD Radeon RX 560

Pros
  • Excellent performance in eSports games at top quality settings
  • Serviceable performance at 1080p using lower detail presets
  • Manageable heat and power consumption
Cons
  • Higher power consumption than GeForce GTX 1050, despite comparable performance
  • Prices still significantly higher than when Radeon RX 560 launched
Verdict

AMD’s Radeon RX 560 falls between the performance of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti. As a result, it’s a great card for fast-paced eSports titles. The RX 560 even serves up smooth frame rates in more demanding games at 1920x1080, so long as you’re willing to dial-in lower detail settings.

7/10
$129.99Amazon

Best For FHD

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Pros
  • Smooth frame rates at 1920x1080 with top quality settings
  • Low power consumption with multiple monitors attached and during video playback
  • 4GB model is less expensive than 8GB version and still plenty for FHD gaming
Cons
  • High power consumption under load compared to GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
  • Pricing remains higher than when Radeon RX 580 launched
Verdict

Radeon RX 580 is based on the same Polaris 10 GPU as the Radeon RX 480 that preceded it. AMD simply dialed in higher clock rates to improve performance. While we’re always appreciative of higher frame rates, this also had the side-effect of increasing power consumption. Still, Radeon RX 580 generally outperforms the similarly-priced GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, particularly in DirectX 12 games, earning it a spot on our list.

8/10
$486Amazon

Best For QHD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

Pros
  • Great performance at 2560x1440 with best-looking quality settings
  • Good starting point for enthusiasts with VR headsets
  • 150W board power only requires one 8-pin auxiliary connector
Cons
  • Aging architecture will likely be replaced later in 2018
  • Partner cards priced higher now than when they debuted in 2016
Verdict

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1070 gives us very little gripe about. It’s an excellent card for gaming at 2560x1440. Not only does it use less power than AMD’s competing Radeon RX Vega 56, but also the lower-end Radeon RX 580. The 1070’s high performance, cool temperatures, and quiet fans were revolutionary when it launched in 2016. Our only hesitation buying one now would be an impending next-gen replacement.

9/10
$587Newegg

Best For VR

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Pros
  • Loaded with features for improving performance in VR
  • Higher frame rates than GeForce GTX 1070 at 2560x1440
  • 180W board power significantly lower than competition
  • Only modern card that sells for less today than it did at launch
Cons
  • Not quite fast enough for 4K gaming
  • Aging architecture will likely be replaced later in 2018
Verdict

Enthusiasts with VR headsets need to achieve a certain level of performance to avoid jarring artifacts. A GeForce GTX 1080 is fast enough to keep up with the 90 Hz refresh rates of modern HMDs. Moreover, it includes a number of features designed to improve the efficiency of rendering VR environments. Although $550 is still a lot of money to spend on high-end graphics, remember that GeForce GTX 1080 once sold for $700.

9/10
$699.99Amazon

Best For 4K

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

in Best Graphics Cards for Gaming in 2018
Pros
  • Capable of smooth frame rates at 3840x2160 with detail settings turned down
  • Attractive price point compared to comparably-quick Titan Xp
Cons
  • Not quite fast enough for 4K gaming at top quality preset
  • Based on an aging architecture due to be replaced soon
  • Still very expensive
Verdict

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is the fastest desktop graphics card available, aside from the Titan Xp and Titan V, both of which are much more expensive. If you’re planning to purchase a 4K display, this is your best bet for smooth frame rates at its native 3840x2160 resolution, even if that means giving up certain detail settings.

9/10
$1000Amazon

MORE: GPU Performance Hierarchy

MORE: All Graphics Content

About the author
Chris Angelini

Chris Angelini is an Editor Emeritus at Tom's Hardware US. He edits hardware reviews and covers high-profile CPU and GPU launches.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • abryant
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3667096/graphics-cards-money.html
  • zthomas
    I shelled out 1200 for a titan xp thinking this card will out live me and my gaming days.. figuring at 65 I have five good years left.. before diatibites neurophy shirvales up my hands.. wonderful thoughts hehe..
  • elbert
    One added con is they all should have had a refresh or rebranded with better base prices by now. The 570 and 580 are nearing 14 months old which in the past every 12 months we got a upgrade. Guess this is why AMD can claim the north American channels are all populated as sales have stagnated.
  • tenaciosloo
    I have a gtx 1080 evga ftw 1 and using it on a Samsung 55inch uhd curve and playing far cry 5 on full settings. At 3840x2160 resolution. 60 fps. It work realy good.
  • knightmike
    $400 for a card that cost half that a year ago. Sum Ting Wong
Also for builds
iBuypower Snowblind Element Extreme
Editor's choice tom's Hardware
9/10
No Review
CustomizeiBuyPower
iBuypower Snowblind Element Extreme
Editor's choice tom's Hardware
9/10
No Review
CustomizeiBuyPower
MSI GT73VR Titan SLI 4K
No Review
$3,599Newegg
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.