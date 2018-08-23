What Is FHD Resolution? Full HD Explained

27-inch Acer Predator XB270H

Full High Definition, or Full HD or FHD for short, is a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). FHD displays are also referred to as 1080p.

Don't be fooled when you hear the term "high definition" or HD without the word "Full" in front of it. Plain old HD resolution is 1280 x 720 pixels or, in the case of most PCs, 1366 x 768. Neither FHD nor HD is particularly sharp by today's standards, but they are called high definition because they are better than old-fashioned Standard Definition (SD), which is typically 640 x 480.

Common Monitor Resolutions

