What Is FHD Resolution? Full HD Explained

Full High Definition, or Full HD or FHD for short, is a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Resolution explains how many pixels a display has in length x width format (the more, the better when choosing a PC monitor). FHD displays are also referred to as 1080p.

Don't be fooled when you hear the term "high definition" or HD without the word "Full" in front of it. Plain old HD resolution is 1280 x 720 pixels or, in the case of most PCs, 1366 x 768. Neither FHD nor HD is particularly sharp by today's standards, but they are called high definition because they are better than old-fashioned Standard Definition (SD), which is typically 640 x 480.

Common Monitor Resolutions

5K5120 x 2880
4K3840 x 2160 (typical monitor resolution)4096 x 2160 (official cinema resolution)
Ultra HD (UHD)3840 x 2160
Quad HD (QHD) aka Wide Quad HD (WQHD)2560 x 1440
2K2560 x 1440 (typical monitor resolution)2048 x 1080 (official cinema resolution)
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
Full HD (FHD) aka 1080p aka HD1920 x 1080
HD aka 720p1280 x 720

