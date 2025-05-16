Go big or go home, with this 32-inch, 240Hz, 4K gaming monitor from LG — now at its lowest-ever price of $897

One of the most important parts of any gaming PC setup is the monitor. Whether your setup includes one, two, or even three or more screens, the monitor is where the final product is produced and what gives you the main experience. Over the years, as monitor technology evolves, we've seen higher and higher resolutions, refresh rates, and screen sizes. When the tech becomes more mainstream, those prices start to fall, and high-end monitors like 4K and OLED/QD-OLED start to become an affordable alternative for the average PC gaming enthusiast.

Today's deal features the LG Ultragear 32GS95UE for the all-time low price of $897, reduced from $1,399, and available from Amazon. This 32-inch monitor is large and features many high-spec features that, depending on the game, would tax even the most powerful graphics cards. Thanks to the OLED panel, this monitor will produce amazing contrast and infinite blacks, as well as naturally having a low response rate of 0.03ms and smooth motion as part of the OLED tech.

The LG Ultragear 32GS95UE is a 32-inch flat-screen monitor that uses an OLED display panel capable of dual gaming modes. At 4K resolution, the monitor can put out 240Hz, and at Full-HD, it can output 480Hz. This is perfect if you want to switch between high-res games (Cyberpunk 2077) or games that prefer the higher refresh rates, such as Counter-Strike, Apex, or Rainbow Six Siege.

LG Ultragear 32GS95UE 32-Inch OLED 4K 240Hz Gaming Monitor: now $897 at Amazon (was $1,399)

This monitor is feature-packed with dual-mode gaming resolutions and refresh rates for all your differing gaming requirements. Game at either 4K 240Hz or FHD 480Hz. Using a flat OLED panel, the LG 32GS95UE has an ultra-low response time of just 0.03ms.

The LG Ultragear 32GS95UE is compatible with both Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and features built-in sound, but not from traditional speakers. This monitor uses the OLED panel itself to project the sound directly at you for a more immersive experience. LG call this tech Pixel Sound.

