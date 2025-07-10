This 32-inch Asus ROG Mini LED gaming monitor is 27% off — steep discount on a 4K panel with DisplayHDR 1000

With all the hoopla surrounding the best OLED gaming monitors these days, there’s often less discussion surrounding Mini LED panels. While WOLED and QD-OLED monitors are known for their rich colors and excellent contrast, Mini LEDs are no slouch in either department, and they also offer one critical advantage: maximum brightness.

One Mini LED worth considering is the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR, currently available with an exclusive Prime Day price of just $734, representing a 27% discount off its original list price of $999.

Up to 47% off PC and gaming monitors on Prime Day

The PG32UQXR features a 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) Fast IPS panel, Quantum Dot technology, Mini LED backlighting, and a 160 Hz refresh rate. Thanks to its full-array local dimming (FALD), the PG32UQXR features 576 independent LED zones, which helps boost contrast compared to traditional IPS panels with LED backlighting. Asus also claims that the PG32UQXR offers peak brightness of 1,000 nits and is DisplayHDR 1000 certified.

We should note that we tested a variant of this monitor, the PG32UQX, and rated it four out of five stars. At the time, we praised the monitor for its excellent image quality, contrast, and accuracy. In addition, the PG32UQX also boasted Asus’ typical impeccable build quality and a plethora of gaming-specific features in the OSD.

While similar, the PG32UQXR has a few notable differences, including a lower peak brightness (400 nits vs. 500 nits) and a different port allotment. The PG32UQXR has two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DisplayPort 2.1 ports, while the older PG32UQX has three HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port.

The PG32UQXR adds support for Extreme Low Motion Blur and offers a 160 Hz refresh rate, compared to 144 Hz on the PG32UQX. However, the newer PG32UQXR doesn’t feature the nifty LiveDash OLED display that displays system information or a custom image.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With that said, you still get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, 96 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a USB hub, and a tripod mount at the top of the monitor for attaching a camera. The aforementioned HDMI 2.1 ports also allow the PG32UQXR to be fully compliant with the 4K 120 Hz gaming on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

The PG32UQXR is VESA mount compatible (100 x 100) and supports adjustments for height, tilt, and swivel. It even includes Aura Sync RGB lighting, allowing you to integrate the lighting scheme with the rest of your peripherals.

The shopping pool for Mini LED monitors is relatively shallow at the moment, given the abundance of OLED options. However, the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQXR is a standout for those who prioritize brightness and don’t want to stress over the fears of screen retention/burnout that can often plague OLED monitors.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. We cover the hottest deals in real-time at our Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live page. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.