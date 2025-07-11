Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals you can still get before Prime Day ends

Refresh

My favorite screwsdriver for tinkering is 43% off (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Earlier in the blog, Les wrote about the Hoto Nex 01 Pro. It's a good screwdriver! Everyone loves it! But there's a different screwdriver that Hoto makes that holds a special place in my heart: the Hoto 25-in-1 electric screwdriver kit. If you're opening laptops or tinkering with gadgets, it's a must-have. It's 43% off for Prime Day, down to $28.49. Hoto 25-in-1 electric precision screwdriver: was $49.99 now $28.49 at Amazon This 25-piece electric screwdriver is perfect for fixing up gadgets and working on hobby projects. The case has a magnetizer for the 25 bits, and the handle charges over USB Type-C. I go to this set all the time for my laptop reviews, and often when I'm tinkering with other gadgets I own, opening battery doors on my kid's toys, building PCs, or even tighting screws on my kitchen cabinets. For anything that needs more strength, though, the Nex 01 Pro is where it's at.



The 25 bits include Phillips head, Torx, tri-wing, pentalobe, and more — perfect for all sorts of small gadgets. The case also has a magnetizer so you can ensure your bit won't drop a tiny screw into the abyss. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The screwdriver recharges over USB Type-C, which is convenient, though I wish the carrying case had a charging passthrough. That's a nitpick, though.



You may see on Amazon that there's a new design coming with smoother edges. That's cool, I guess, but the company is shipping out old and new stock randomly, and everything else should be the same. I have the existing "old" design, and the ridges make sure I never drop the screwdriver. — Andrew E. Freedman

I just bought this power tower to juice everything on my desk (Image credit: Amazon) The humble surge protector is an often-forgotten but critical component of one's desk setup. Unless you are just plugging in a laptop with no monitors, no docks and no powered USB hubs, you're going to need the extra outlets that a surge protector provides. The best kind of surge protector is a power tower which stands vertically on your desk so it doesn't take up too much table real estate. I'm moving into a new office during the day so I just bought this Passus brand tower, which is reduced to $21 from $28. Passus Surge Protector Power Tower: was $28, now $21 at Amazon

This power tower has 12 AC outlets and five USB charging ports, including one that is a Power Deliver 18W port. It has power switches on four sides so you can turn individual devices on and off. The Passus tower has 12 AC outlets, three on each side. And what's special here is that each side of the tower has its own on/off switch, allowing me to turn some devices off and keep others on at the same time. I plan to have my monitors plugged into one side of the tower and to turn them off when I leave for the day by cutting their power, not using the screens' individual power buttons. However, I will leave the side that powers my phone charger on 24/7. This tower also has a set of five USB ports for charging USB devices. There's four Type-A ports that do 3 watts in total, which is not very impressive but is adequate for slow charging something like my headphones. Then there's a single USB-C PD charger for charging my phone and it outputs 18W. The cord on the Passus tower is a full 10 feet so I can put it a few feet away from the outlet and still get use out of it. Overall, this is a great deal on a very necessary piece of equipment that everyone with a desk can use.

At least two Tom's Hardware editors own the HOTO NEX 01 Pro screwdriver which has 33% off for Amazon Prime Day HOTO NEX 01 Pro is one of those products that you don't know that you need, until you are building a PC case / IKEA furniture / 3D Printer. It has great torque, looks great and it charges via USB-C. No wonder two members of the team bought one. Save 35% HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $60 now $39 at Amazon HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly. The kit comes with a selection of Phillips, Hex, Slot, Torx, and Pozidrive 1/4 inch bits and a stand to keep the screwdriver and bits on your desk. Torque control is via a control ring, and a rocker power button controls forward and reverse rotation. Charging is via USB-C and from each full charge you get around 1000 screws. I am one of the staff members who owns this screwdriver, and I've built many IKEA cabinets and recently built an arcade cabinet using this great screwdriver. -- Les Pounder

Cheap and Deep storage keeps getting deeper...and cheaper We've been diving in deep on the Best Amazon Prime Day Hard Drive deals this year, and this deal on the 24TB Seagate BarraCuda is the epitome of 'cheap and deep' storage, and it is still going strong three days later. Save 18% Seagate BarraCuda 24TB ST24000DM001: was $299 now $244 at Newegg This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty. The BarraCuda is designed for desktop HDD use, so it's tailored to offer the fastest performance possible with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed that's augmented by 512MB of cache. The drive also utilizes the premium Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, rather than the performance-killing Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology found on budget drives. So you're getting the good stuff.



Pair that with a two-year warranty, and your PC will be off to the races. Ok, maybe not the F1 races, as that's what you use an SSD for, but you'll certainly do well in a dump truck competition, where capacity trumps speed every time.



-- Paul Alcorn