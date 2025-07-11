Live
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Live — The Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals you can still get before Prime Day ends
Here are the best Amazon Prime Day tech and PC Hardware deals, as they happen live!
Amazon Prime Day has entered the final day, but the deals continue for PC hardware, accessories, components, and beyond as we enter the final hours.
We're scouring the hottest sales at all retailers for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming GPUs, CPUs, desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and even hard drives, among other items, and collecting those here for you, live. We aren't just selecting deals willy-nilly, either; our domain experts are curating a list of the best value items, often based on our in-depth reviews, benchmarks, and extensive historical pricing analysis to ensure that when we say it's a great deal, it truly is.
We'll be updating this deals live blog to help you find the best ways to save money on gear that can upgrade your PC and your entire tech life.
Quick Links: Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
- Amazon: Save up to 55% on Wi-Fi 7 routers in Amazon's Prime Day Sale
- Amazon: All deals on computers and accessories
- Newegg: up to 45% off SSDs
- Best Buy: Up to $1,200 off Gaming Laptops
- Dell: Up to 40% off Dell productivity and gaming monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 52% on WD HDDs
Hottest Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals Live
This keyboard cleaning kit comes with an excellent array of tiny tools to help pick dirt, grime, and anything else you can think of. Specifically, it comes with 16 different attachments all housed in a neat multi-tool arrangement.
Save with coupon code FTTEU755
HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable; I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it still works flawlessly.
Cozoo Headphone Stand with USB Charger: now $8 at Amazon (was $15)
This quirky device combines an under-desk headphone hook and a 20W PD USB charger with one USB-C and two USB-A ports. It brings a bit of extra convenience and tidiness to your desk setup for not a lot of money.
All-time low price
The 4TB QLC-based P310 NVMe SSD has hit an all-time low price this Prime Day. The QLC-based drive boasts excellent performance of up to 7,100 MB/s. It also has excellent thermals and won't throttle.
This small kit has all the tools to get you started with your first / next PC build. You get a precision screwdriver with 48 different bits (slot, Phillips, Pozidrive, Petalobe, Tork, Stand-off driver, Gamebit (for Nintendo consoles), Torx / Torx security and many others. You also get spudgers and pry tools, tweezers, brush, and a magnetizer / demagnetizer for your screwdriver bits.
Get a whopping $400 off this Aurora 16-inch laptop with a 120Hz display. You get a Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 5060, plus a 1TB SSD.
LIVE: Latest Updates
My favorite screwsdriver for tinkering is 43% off
Earlier in the blog, Les wrote about the Hoto Nex 01 Pro. It's a good screwdriver! Everyone loves it! But there's a different screwdriver that Hoto makes that holds a special place in my heart: the Hoto 25-in-1 electric screwdriver kit. If you're opening laptops or tinkering with gadgets, it's a must-have. It's 43% off for Prime Day, down to $28.49.
This 25-piece electric screwdriver is perfect for fixing up gadgets and working on hobby projects. The case has a magnetizer for the 25 bits, and the handle charges over USB Type-C.
I go to this set all the time for my laptop reviews, and often when I'm tinkering with other gadgets I own, opening battery doors on my kid's toys, building PCs, or even tighting screws on my kitchen cabinets. For anything that needs more strength, though, the Nex 01 Pro is where it's at.
The 25 bits include Phillips head, Torx, tri-wing, pentalobe, and more — perfect for all sorts of small gadgets. The case also has a magnetizer so you can ensure your bit won't drop a tiny screw into the abyss.
The screwdriver recharges over USB Type-C, which is convenient, though I wish the carrying case had a charging passthrough. That's a nitpick, though.
You may see on Amazon that there's a new design coming with smoother edges. That's cool, I guess, but the company is shipping out old and new stock randomly, and everything else should be the same. I have the existing "old" design, and the ridges make sure I never drop the screwdriver.
— Andrew E. Freedman
I just bought this power tower to juice everything on my desk
The humble surge protector is an often-forgotten but critical component of one's desk setup. Unless you are just plugging in a laptop with no monitors, no docks and no powered USB hubs, you're going to need the extra outlets that a surge protector provides.
The best kind of surge protector is a power tower which stands vertically on your desk so it doesn't take up too much table real estate. I'm moving into a new office during the day so I just bought this Passus brand tower, which is reduced to $21 from $28.
Passus Surge Protector Power Tower: was $28, now $21 at Amazon
This power tower has 12 AC outlets and five USB charging ports, including one that is a Power Deliver 18W port. It has power switches on four sides so you can turn individual devices on and off.
The Passus tower has 12 AC outlets, three on each side. And what's special here is that each side of the tower has its own on/off switch, allowing me to turn some devices off and keep others on at the same time.
I plan to have my monitors plugged into one side of the tower and to turn them off when I leave for the day by cutting their power, not using the screens' individual power buttons. However, I will leave the side that powers my phone charger on 24/7.
This tower also has a set of five USB ports for charging USB devices. There's four Type-A ports that do 3 watts in total, which is not very impressive but is adequate for slow charging something like my headphones. Then there's a single USB-C PD charger for charging my phone and it outputs 18W.
The cord on the Passus tower is a full 10 feet so I can put it a few feet away from the outlet and still get use out of it. Overall, this is a great deal on a very necessary piece of equipment that everyone with a desk can use.
At least two Tom's Hardware editors own the HOTO NEX 01 Pro screwdriver which has 33% off for Amazon Prime Day
HOTO NEX 01 Pro is one of those products that you don't know that you need, until you are building a PC case / IKEA furniture / 3D Printer. It has great torque, looks great and it charges via USB-C. No wonder two members of the team bought one.
HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.
The kit comes with a selection of Phillips, Hex, Slot, Torx, and Pozidrive 1/4 inch bits and a stand to keep the screwdriver and bits on your desk. Torque control is via a control ring, and a rocker power button controls forward and reverse rotation.
Charging is via USB-C and from each full charge you get around 1000 screws.
I am one of the staff members who owns this screwdriver, and I've built many IKEA cabinets and recently built an arcade cabinet using this great screwdriver.
-- Les Pounder
Cheap and Deep storage keeps getting deeper...and cheaper
We've been diving in deep on the Best Amazon Prime Day Hard Drive deals this year, and this deal on the 24TB Seagate BarraCuda is the epitome of 'cheap and deep' storage, and it is still going strong three days later.
This drive is specifically for PC use with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, 190MB/s top speed from its desirable CMR tech, and a two-year warranty.
The BarraCuda is designed for desktop HDD use, so it's tailored to offer the fastest performance possible with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed that's augmented by 512MB of cache. The drive also utilizes the premium Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, rather than the performance-killing Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology found on budget drives. So you're getting the good stuff.
Pair that with a two-year warranty, and your PC will be off to the races. Ok, maybe not the F1 races, as that's what you use an SSD for, but you'll certainly do well in a dump truck competition, where capacity trumps speed every time.
-- Paul Alcorn
Buy these, put them in your junk drawer and in a few years time you will be the IT hero who saves the day!
Everyone has a drawer like this. Full of those "must have" adapters that we never really have a use for, until that one, fateful day when you need to hook up a laptop / games console / camera to a display and then you become the IT hero who saves the day!
This pack of HDMI adapters will save the day, some day!
This seven-pack of HDMI adapters will live in your junk drawer until called upon one day.
This seven pack of adapters supports 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. The kit features four right-angled connectors useful for connecting to screens that are flush to the wall, an HDMI coupler for when you need a little extra length between your games console and the TV which is mounted way too high above the fireplace. There are also two HDMI to mini and micro HDMI, useful for connecting cameras, Raspberry Pi and slim laptops to a display.
Grab these deeply discounted retractable USB-C GaN power blocks before Prime Day ends
If you're looking to reduce cable clutter in your travel bag, UGREEN has two GaN power adapters that might be right up your alley. For Prime Day, the company's 45-watt retractable USB-C power block is just $19.99, a 35 percent discount off its everyday price. Likewise, the 65-watt version is $34.99, representing a 30 percent drop.
Each power block has a 2.3-foot-long retractable USB-C cable that can be used to charge a single device. In addition, the 45-watt block has two USB-C ports, while the 65-watt version has one USB-C port and one USB-A port.
This 65-watt GaN II fast charger includes a retractable USB-C cable, a USB-C port, and a USB-A port to handle all of your mobile devices.
UGREEN's 45-watt GaN II fast charger can top off three devices simultaneously using a retractable USB-C cable and two USB-C ports.