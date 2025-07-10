Put together a great 1440p gaming PC with this Amazon Prime Day-powered parts list

If you're in the market for a new PC build this Prime Day, doing all the legwork to find great parts that are on sale, in stock, and compatible is tough work. We've done the hard stuff for you and compiled a PC (mostly) built using parts on sale at Amazon Prime Day. The result? A $1,600-ish build (including a Radeon RX 9070 or RTX 5070) that won't break the bank but should give you excellent 1440p performance.

Of course, there's no pleasing everyone with a PC build, so take this as a guideline. We built around the still-spectacular Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, but there are Intel processor deals to be had out there, too. You can tone down (or up) the motherboard, add a beefier SSD, or choose a slightly less jazzy cooler in the name of savings if you choose. With that being said, here's the rundown of our parts and the build.

$1,600 Prime Day gaming PC: Quick list

$1,600 Prime Day gaming PC

Save $108 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: was $449 now $341 at Amazon All-Time Low Price! This chip is among the fastest gaming CPUs on the market and drops into modern AM5 motherboards. It's got 96MB of L3 thanks to AMD's explosive 3D V-Cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz.

Thermalright PS120SE CPU Air Cooler: $35 at Amazon We don't need an AIO for the processor here, so an excellent air cooler should suffice. If you really want the aesthetic and overkill of liquid cooling, you can add an AIO, but a decent one will add $50-$100 to your build.

Save 23% Asus TUF Gaming X870-PLUS: was $299 now $229 at Amazon All-time low price! A powerful AM5 motherboard that will host our CPU and DDR5 RAM without breaking a sweat. This board gives us Wi-Fi 7 performance, plenty of USB ports, good PCIe expansion, and more.

Save $100 Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 16GB: was $699 now $599 at Amazon Surprise, if you want a great GPU during Prime Day, you probably shouldn't shop at Amazon. This 9070 gets a nod over an Nvidia card thanks to its great 1440p performance in our review. It gets a $100 discount, just $50 away from AMD's MSRP. It also sports 16GB of VRAM, and boost clocks of up to 2520 MHz.

If you really want an RTX card from Nvidia though, try this:

Save $90 MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 5070 12GB : was $619 now $529 at Newegg If you'd rather go with Nvidia and DLSS 4 tech, this MSI Ventus 3X OC RTX 5070 has a straightforward triple-fan cooler design without any frills, but what more do you need for gaming goodness? After a $20 rebate from MSI and $70 back on a Newegg gift card, this card is effectively $20 under Nvidia's $549.99 MSRP. It's one of the cheapest RTX 5070s we've seen.

Save 36% Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 2TB: was $176 now $113 at Amazon You could skimp and get a 1TB drive here for way less than $100, but a build of this caliber deserves a more premium storage solution. Despite its excellent speeds, this Samsung 990 EVO Plus is just $113 in the Prime Day sales.

Save 15% Corsair Frame 4000D: was $104 now $88 at Amazon The Corsair Frame 4000D is a case with some great new design characteristics. An emphasis on modularity lets you swap out parts of the case and choose different fan sizes to suit your preferences, thanks to Corsair's InfiniRail system. Mesh panels allow high airflow for cooling, and inside the case, there are cutouts for rear-connecting motherboards and a built-in GPU support bracket.

This build represents our take on a "sweet-spot" PC that will deliver smooth gaming at 1440p without straining your wallet. You can add a larger SSD, higher-capacity RAM kit, or even a more powerful GPU to really power up this parts list, but it's great as-is, too. Grab a high-refresh-rate monitor from our best monitor deals list to complete your setup.

