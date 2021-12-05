Best Holiday CPU deals: Save on AMD and Intel

Cyber Monday and Black Friday may be in the books for 2021, but there are still some fantastic deals on AMD and Intel CPUs this holiday season. In fact, some of the processors are a little bit cheaper than they were on those days.

Arguably the most important component in any computer (along with the graphics card if you're a gamer), your CPU has the most impact on performance. If you're planning a new PC Build, perhaps one of the best PC builds, anytime soon, this holiday deals season should yield some good processor discounts, all of which we will be tracking below.

Below, we're rounding up the best holiday CPU deals, from sales on low-end chips to high-end, multi-core productivity beasts like those you'll find on our best CPUs page or high atop or CPU benchmarks hierarchy .

Best Holiday CPU Deals

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $449, now $399 at Newegg Intel Core i7-12700K: was $449, now $399 at Newegg with code BFBAZZ3546

The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and 4 Efficient-cores (E-cores). The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clock speeds up to 5 GHz.

Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $659 at eBay Ryzen 9 5950X: was $799, now $659 at eBay

The Ryzen 9 5950X is a flagship multi-core beast with 16 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.4 GHz base clock and 4.9 GHz boost clock. This chip is handles gaming and productivity tasks with ease with comparably low power draw versus the competition from Intel.

Intel Core i5-11400F: was $229, now $199 at Newegg Intel Core i5-11400F: was $229, now $199 at Newegg

The Core i5-11400F rocks six cores, 12 threads with base and boost clock speeds up to 2.6 GHz and 4.4 GHz, respectively. It's one of the best budget gaming CPUs on the market right now.

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419, now $339 at Newegg Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419, now $339 at Newegg

A huge discount on this CPU which offers solid gaming and application performance, as you can read in our review. This 14nm Rocket Lake CPU offers a max speed of 5 GHz. Use coupon code BFDLS265 to get it at this price.

Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $484 at Newegg with code HDWAZZA26 Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $484 at Newegg with code HDWAZZA26

This an all-time low price on the Ryzen 9 5900X, a multi-core monster with 12 Zen 3 cores, running at a 3.7 GHz base clock with a 4.8-GHz boost clock. The chip tops our CPU benchmark hierarchy, outperforming all others at 1080p gaming.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $340 at Amazon AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449, now $340 at Amazon

This 3.8 GHz 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rigs, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7 GHz and support for overclocking.

Intel Core i9-10900K: was $499, now $458 at Newegg Intel Core i9-10900K: was $499, now $458 at Newegg

This 10th Gen Intel CPU offers a 3.7 GHz clock speed, but is unlocked for overclocking up to 5.3 GHZ. With 10 cores and 20 threads, multitasking is a cinch with this processor.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $294 at Newegg AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $294 at Newegg with code EMCAZZ323

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $524 at Newegg Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $524 at Newegg with code HDWAZZA32

This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.

Intel Core i9-12900K: was $649, now $619 at Newegg Intel Core i9-12900K: was $649, now $619 at Newegg

Alder Lake's Core i9 iteration is on sale! This CPU has 8 performance cores (P-cores) and 8 efficiency cores (E-cores). It also boasts DDR5 compatibility, has a 30MB cache and has a boost clock up to 5.2 GHz.

