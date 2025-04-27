Intel's Core Ultra 5 processor 245K drops to $269 at Amazon

It can be a challenge sometimes, upgrading to a new CPU if you don't know what to look for. It helps to be familiar with specs, but if you're not sure where to start, you can't go wrong with understanding the core/thread count and speed. In the case of today's deal, the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K offers specs at more of an upper mid-range with a good deal of compatibility with modern technologies (like PCIe 5.0 support). It usually goes for around $319 but right now it's been discounted to just $269 which is its lowest price to date.

This processor's physical core count is 14 with six of them being performance cores and eight of them efficiency cores. Under optimal conditions, the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K can reach speeds as high as 5.2 GHz. This might not be the fastest on the market, but is plenty of power to handle most modern computing needs. That said, we always recommend checking out our detailed CPU hierarchy list to see what's leading the market and how the processors compare.

Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K: now $269 at Amazon (was $319)

This processor can reach speeds as high as 5.2 GHz. It's PCIe 5.0 compatible but can also support PCIe 4.0 devices. You can use up to 256GB of DDR5-6400 RAM with it and don't need a GPU to get video output as it comes with integrated Intel graphics.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K has a total of 14 cores and 14 threads. Out of those cores, 6 of them are dedicated performance cores with a base speed of 4.2 GHz. With Max Turbo enabled, they can reach up to 5.2 GHz. The other 8 cores are efficiency cores with a base speed of 3.6 GHz. When enabling Max Turbo, they can reach up to 4.6 GHz.

This CPU is compatible with DDR5 RAM — more specifically, you can install up to 256GB of DDR5-6400 via 2 memory channels. The Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K is compatible with both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 devices. To get good quality video output, we strongly recommend a dedicated GPU. However, you don't need one to use this processor, as it comes with integrated Intel Graphics.

Again, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K since it first launched late last year. However, it's not clear for how long the offer will be made available. If you want to check out this deal for yourself, head over to the Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 245K product page for more information.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.