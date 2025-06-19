Currently, at Newegg, the Intel Core i5-14600K CPU is listed at one of its best prices to date. For $189 (USD), you not only get the Intel Core i5-14600K CPU but also a free TeamGroup brand 1TB internal SSD. The SSD is a TeamGroup CX2 2.5-inch SATA III 1TB drive, valued at $64.99.

To redeem this offer, you must use promo code SSETA633 before checking out; otherwise, the Core i5-14600K is $199. We've reviewed the Intel Core i5-14600 K, and we also have an extensive list of CPU recommendations in our CPU hierarchy that give you an excellent idea of this chip's competitive positioning.

Intel Core i5-14600K CPU: now $189 at Newegg (was $329)

The Intel Core i5-14600K CPU has 14 cores and a total of 20 threads. It can reach speeds as high as 5.3GHz and has integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770.

The Intel Core i5-14600K has fourteen cores and a total of twenty threads. Out of those cores, six of them are dedicated performance cores while the other eight are designated as efficiency cores. The base speed of the efficiency cores is 2.6GHz, topping out at 4GHz when boosted. The performance cores, however, have a 3.5GHz base speed and boost up to 5.3GHz.

This processor supports up to 192GB of DDR5-5600 RAM via two memory channels. It also supports both PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 devices. You don't need a graphics card to get off the ground with this processor, as it comes with Intel UHD Graphics 770 integrated by default.

This deal is part of a limited offer, and we're not sure when (or if) it will be made available again at this price. Check out the Intel Core i5-14600K processor page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Be sure to use promo code SSETA633 to get the final $10 discount.