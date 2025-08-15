This 15.6-inch IPS portable monitor is 36% off — at only $69, this is a cheap answer to your Back to School second screen needs

A second screen can provide a very welcome boost to PC productivity, or to the entertainment that you can squeeze out of a smartphone or console. Today, we spotted a value-packed portable model at 36% off the regular price. The Arzopa S1 Table portable monitor checks a lot of boxes with its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution IPS display, convenient USB Type-C (power and display) and HDMI options, and even built-in speakers, for an alluring $69.99. The regular Amazon list price is $109.99.

This Arzopa S1 Table portable monitor might be just what you’re looking for. If you have any doubt about this particular model’s specs, it is worth comparing it to our roundup of the best portable monitors to see if there are any that fit your needs more precisely.

Arzopa S1 Table portable monitor: was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Great price If you're looking for a bargain on a relatively large portable monitor, look no further than the Arzopa S1 Table. The monitor has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel and weighs just 1.7 pounds with the included Smart Cover. Perfect for connecting to your phone, laptop, or gaming console.

Even at this price, bargain hunters will be looking for good monitor specs. So let's take a closer look at exactly what this monitor offers according to the cold, hard data.

This portable monitor packs a 15.6-inch diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution IPS display. Some important supplemental information we find in the Amazon listing indicates that the display panel runs at up to 60 Hz and has a 3 ms response time. That's about the minimum refresh rate one would expect nowadays. The screen also offers a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and wide viewing angles, both typical for IPS panels. Azorpa boasts that this portable monitor has a 100% sRGB color gamut (~72% NTSC color gamut).

The display's maximum 300nits brightness isn't stellar, but counterbalancing this is a matte finish, with anti-glare coating. These can be a worthy panel features, as portable monitors can find themselves in all sorts of places, some with bright lighting. The product page claims 'HDR' without any specs to back up this assertion, and the Arzopa S1 Table is said to use an eye care panel.

Beyond the panel specs, we must highlight the connectivity on offer here. This portable monitor can be used and powered via a single USB-C cable with a compatible port on the host device (cable supplied). If your system doesn't have such a port, you can connect via mini HDMI (cable supplied), but note that you'll also need a USB power source connected to the display.

Alongside the 2x USB-C and HDMI, you will find a power button, volume/brightness adjustment rocker, and OSD menu button. Speakers (1Wx2) are conveniently built-in, too.

The Arzorpa S1 Table measures 0.3 inches slim and weighs 1.7lbs. Its fold-over magnetic cover and stand should keep it safe from bumps and scratches on the road.

