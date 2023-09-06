FAQs

Does ASUS offer free shipping? Yes, customers can get free shipping from the Asus store for all orders over $29.99 in value. There may be some exceptions to this rule in certain circumstances, but this will be highlighted when you get to the checkout page.

What is the ASUS return policy? When purchasing a product from Asus, there may be times when you need to return an item. Asus offers free returns if made within 30 days of purchase. Do check the Asus website for further information on Asus’s returns policy.

Does ASUS offer warranties on its products? Asus of course offers a standard warranty on all of their products that covers manufacturer issues such as DOA, but if you want to extend the warranty to cover extra things like a laptop battery then Asus offers customisable extended warranty packages to cater to your needs should you desire extra protection. See the Asus website for more information on warranty extensions.

Hints and tips

Watch for ASUS sales: Like many tech brands, ASUS regular offers deals on their products, such as $400 off ASUS laptops. Check in for the biggest discounts around seasonal events such as New Year, Labor Day, Christmas & Black Friday, where you can find deals on the likes of laptops, mobile phones, peripherals, and more.

Sign up for text updates: You can sign up for text message alerts from the ASUS website to get all the latest sales and promotional events from Asus, including new product releases, sent directly to your mobile.

Become an Asus member: Register on the Asus website to become a member and receive news and offers on Asus products. If you’re an Asus laptop owner, becoming an Asus member can give you 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection on your product.

Check for ASUS rebates: Asus and their resellers often offer rebate promotions on many of their products. Rebates are valid for different time periods so you must check the promotional info for details on expiry times and also whether you can stack multiple rebate offers.