Get $400 Off Asus' Giant 18-Inch Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

Today we spotted a large discount on the Asus ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop that's now reduced to $2,099 at Best Buy. This is still a very high ticket price item, but you do get some impressive hardware in this large chassis. The 18-inch screen has a QHD resolution and a very fast 240Hz refresh rate - helping to power these specs are an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor.

An alternative to either AMD or Nvidia on the GPU front, this AIB edition Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 has a slight discount of $309 at Newegg. This GPU comes with 16GB of VRAM, and Intel has been delivering frequent driver updates that look to ever improve the performance of this GPU.

Pick up this last-generation AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU for just $189. Still, a solid performer if you want to put together a budget-build PC or even upgrade a previous AM4 system. With eight cores and 16 threads, this CPU is still highly capable of either productivity work or gaming.

Asus ROG Strix G18 Gaming Laptop: now $2,099 at Best Buy (was $2,499)

This massive laptop has a huge 18-inch screen with a 240Hz QHD screen powered by 16GB of RAM, an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13980HX CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card: now $309 at Newegg (was $399)

With a 2.2 GHz clock speed that can boost to 2.4 GHz, the Intel Arc A770 has the power to play the latest games, and with its 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it offers some longevity as newer RAM-hungry titles are released. Use code VGAEXCAA888 for a $10 discount.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: now $189 at Amazon (was $220)

This 3.8GHz eight-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking.

Corsair RM750x (2021) PSU: now $94 at Newegg (was $119)

Currently on sale is Corsair's RM750x. The RM750x is a modular PSU so you only need to connect the cables you need - avoiding airflow obstruction in your builds. The unit includes a 135mm mag-lev bearing fan to keep the supply cool when under load and perform near-silent when idle.

Anker USB-C Hub 6-in-1 USB-C Adapter: now $19 at Amazon (was $39)

This adapter includes 2 USB-A data ports, an HDMI port for mirroring or extending your monitor, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and the ability to offer 85 watts of power passthrough if you have a compatible charger.

