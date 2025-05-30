Snag this RTX 4060 Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop for only $679

Not everyone has the room for a large desktop gaming setup in their space. Desks alone can take up a significant portion of any room, and if you're looking for something portable, then a desktop PC would not be the ideal recommendation. Enter the gaming laptop. Not as portable as a handheld gaming device like the Steam Deck, they often come with a larger screen and, importantly, more power. This allows you to run larger and more demanding games on higher settings with smoother framerates.

Available at Staples, this laptop deal features the Asus TUF Gaming A15 gaming laptop on sale for just $679. This is an excellent price for an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, and is $220 lower than its usual $899 list price.

Inside the Asus TUF A15 is an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor with six cores and 12 threads, built on the Zen 3 architecture, with a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.55 GHz. Powering the graphics is an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU with a 140W TDP. This is the full-power laptop GPU version, offering great 1080p gaming performance. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small, but upgradable, 512GB SSD for storage.

Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop: now $679 at Staples (was $899)

You can take home this version of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop for $679, one of its lowest prices since launch. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and an 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, operating at a maximum TDP of 140W. You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB internal SSD for storage.

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 uses a 250-nit 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This is a good resolution for making the most of the RTX 4060 GPU with high settings for a sharp image and graphical fidelity. There are plenty of ports, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A connectivity.