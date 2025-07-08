Get this $900 ASUS TUF A14 Gaming Laptop with a Ryzen CPU and RTX 4050 GPU for $300 off for Amazon Prime Day

Asus is among the best laptop manufacturers out there, producing both professional and gaming models every year. One of their standout releases from last year was the Asus TUF A14 gaming laptop, a great midranger punching above its weight, and now you can have it for an all-time low price. Amazon is currently listing the AsusTUF Gaming A14 for just $899, which is down $300 from its original ask of $1,199. This Prime Day deal delivers a serious bang for your buck. It's one of the most affordable entry points into modern AI-ready gaming laptops, and it’s packing enough power for smooth 1080p gaming and creator workloads alike.

Due to its phenomenal value proposition, it even earned a position in our rank-up of the best midrange gaming laptops, where we recommended it for its thin-and-light design paired with solid performance. It's a sleek laptop that you can take with you anywhere without needing a suitcase. Although Asus has updated last year's model with an RTX 5060 now, you can't find that on sale, and the model we've picked out offers more for less. It's an all-rounder that leaves nothing on the table; it's even Microsoft Copilot+ AI certified.

Save $300 Asus TUF Gaming A14 Copilot+ PC Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon A midrange star for a budget price. Asus's TUF A14 Gaming offers fantastic value for your dollar, delivering on both gaming and productivity promises with its strong hardware. Powered by an AMD AI Ryzen 7 8845HS, its 8 cores can chug through any professional workload while the RTX 4050 works to keep your favorite games running smoothly. Paired with a long-lasting battery, a decent 165Hz screen, and a well-built chassis sporting a minimalist design, this is one great deal that you shouldn't miss.

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 nails all the fundamentals of a modern laptop. It has a robust build that feels surprisingly premium, and it's slim enough to be a great travel companion. The trackpad and keyboard are both solid, and the 165Hz screen has a 2560 x 1600 resolution that makes content look really sharp. It's not a fancy OLED (or Mini LED) and doesn't have features like FreeSync, but the 14-inch size is perfect for portability. Not only that, but you also get a decent webcam and mic, but the speakers are nothing to write home about. Performance, on the other hand, is clearly the highlight of this device.

Our team took a look at the Asus TUF Gaming A14 last year, and we gave it a positive review, granted that was the RTX 4060 model, but the RTX 4050 is no slouch either. The A14 excelled in even the most demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, offering 30 FPS with ray tracing cranked to Ultra at 1080p resolution. You can tweak a few settings, maybe turn down the ray tracing a notch, and get a playable 60 FPS experience with the RTX 4050. Speaking of which, the TUF A14 broke that barrier with ease in titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Far Cry 6 so the 4050 shouldn't be far behind. Here's how a similarly specced MSI Katana 15 performed in our testing to give you a performance ballpark:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Despite its name, the Asus TUF Gaming 14 also has solid productivity chops, and due to the same Ryzen AI 7 8845HS CPU being shared across all models, you can get some real work done here. It's an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor built on AMD's Zen 4 architecture. With a max TDP of 45W, it's both performant and efficient, as proven by the battery lasting over 10 hours in our endurance test—a rare feat among x86 chips. So, whether you're editing video or writing code, you can expect the A14 to have your back for a long time, all the while pumping out some serious performance:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

