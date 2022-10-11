Best Graphics Card Deals for Prime Day October: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs

It's finally a good time to buy a graphics card! With crypto mining crashing and new card from Nvidia and AMD coming out, there are great deals to be had on RTX 3000 series and Radeon 6000 series cards.

Right now, Amazon is running its Prime Early Access sale, which is better known as Prime Day October. As a result, you can find some strong GPU deals not only on Amazon but on competitors such as Newegg as well.

We're highlighting all of the best graphics card deals below. Also check out our list of best graphics cards and our GPU benchmark hierarchy to see evergreen performance data regardless of sales.

What to Look for in a Graphics Card Deal

When shopping for a graphics card, consider the following.

What resolution, settings do you want to play at? A low-end budget graphics card can play games at 1080p in medium settings, but if you want to play at ultra settings, you'll need to get at least a mid-range card. As you move up the stack of cards, you can play at 2K resolution and higher settings or, with the priciest cards, 4K.

Best Graphics Card Deals for Prime Day October

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Red Devil RX 6950 XT: was $949, now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The top of the line AMD card right now, the RX 6950 XT boasts a boost clock of 2,435 MHz and 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC: was $604, now $577 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 8GB card features a max boost clock speed of 1,800 MHz, along with three fans and customizable RGB lighting.

(opens in new tab) EVGA RTX 3070 FTW Ultra Gaming: was $593, now $567 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This RTX 3070 card is at an all-time low price and offers a boost clock speed of 1,815 MHz, along iwth 8,192MB of GDDR6X memory.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3070 V2 OC: was $659, now $560 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This RTX 3070 card features a max boost clock of 1,845 MHz, putting it a bit above stock speeds.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3080 Ti: was $939, now $892 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 12GB card offers both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a connectors, along with three, dual ball bearing fans.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity OC: was $981, now $869 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This overclocked RTX 3090 card has 24GB of GDDR6X memory and a 1,710 MHz boost clock speed.