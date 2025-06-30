RTX 5000 graphics cards get deep discounts at Newegg — RTX 5070, 5060 Ti, and 5060 all fall to low prices ahead of Prime Day

A selection of graphics cards across Nvidia's RTX 50-series have fallen to their MSRPs on Newegg, thanks to instant rebates in the form of gift cards. These Blackwell graphics cards, including higher-end versions of the RTX 5070, 5060, and 5060 Ti, are likely falling in price as online retailers gear up for Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2025.

Nvidia's RTX 5070 can be had for as low as $549 after rebates from a number of different board partners, including Gigabyte, Asus, and MSI. The tastiest deal is on this Gigabyte Windforce RTX 5070, a three-fan cooler selling for $609 bundled with a $60 promotional gift card. The inclusion of the gift card effectively takes the Gigabyte card down to $549 if you're upgrading other parts of your PC, bagging you a three-fan RTX 5070 right at MSRP. For context, the same card has sold for between $700 and $800 on Amazon since its release.

Some cards sitting at similar price levels today also ship with Newegg's "FantasTech Price Protection". This Fourth of July-linked promotion ensures that if customers purchase items with the price protection until July 6th, and the same model is discounted for cheaper as part of Independence Day sales, customers will be retroactively refunded the discount amount.

The best RTX 5070 deals

GIGABYTE WindForce GeForce RTX 5070: $549.99 ($609.99 with $60 promotional gift card) at Newegg

The cheapest RTX 5070 today, if you take into account the Newegg $60 gift card. MSRP for a high-end GPU is nothing to take for granted anymore.

ASUS PRIME GeForce RTX 5070: $609.99 on Newegg

The cheapest RTX 5070 with "FantasTech Price Protection" means you're safe from buyer's remorse in case of further 4th of July deals.

MSI SHADOW GeForce RTX 5070: $599 at Newegg

The absolute cheapest RTX 5070 if you're not looking for rebates or money-back after your purchase.

RTX 5060s and RTX 5060 Tis have also fallen to similar lows. The 16GB 5060 Ti, the most attractive card of this group, has fallen to $449 from Gigabyte and other board partners, taking it within $20 of its $429 MSRP. The 8GB models of the 5060 and 5060 Ti are staying steady at their MSRPs of $299 and $379, though these 8GB models have proven much less attractive to buyers in 2025.

Very few of the sales on new graphics cards seem to have anything to do with Prime Day or Newegg's official "FantasTech" response to Amazon's four days of deals. Newegg may be attempting to squeeze in early to snag some of Amazon's business during Prime Day, but the why of these deals matters much less than the fact that they are here, possibly getting GPUs into the hands of those who have been waiting for a price drop this severe.

The RTX 5070 deals on Newegg have already started selling out, so those interested may need to act fast to not miss out on these hot buys. Be sure to keep your eyes on Tom's Hardware's deals coverage as Prime Day 2025 approaches, running this year from July 8-11.

