Microsoft ending Windows 11 SE support October 2026 — Chrome OS competitor also won't get version 25H2 update coming later this year

Microsoft has confirmed that it is ending support for Windows 11 SE, the education-focused edition of Windows 11 meant for low-cost student laptops. According to a recently updated Microsoft document, the company plans to retire the operating system by October 2026, putting a halt on future software updates, technical assistance, and security fixes. Additionally, it will also miss out on the upcoming 25H2 update later this year, meaning that version 24H2 was its final major feature release.

Introduced in 2021 as a direct response to Google’s classroom dominance with Chrome OS, Windows 11 SE was specifically designed for K-8 (kindergarten to eighth grade) classrooms. Meant to be a ‘cloud-first’ operating system, it includes the necessary tools and apps to offer support for remote management by school administrators. This version of Windows is also locked down to reduce distractions while app selection is strictly controlled and limited to essential preloaded educational apps like Microsoft Office, Teams, and Minecraft for Education. Additionally, administrators can install a small list of other approved apps, such as Google Chrome and Zoom.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop SE, one of the first devices to run Windows 11 SE, came with the OS pre-installed. Similarly, Windows 11 SE is only available on special laptops from OEMs that sell directly to educational institutions. This means that Windows 11 SE isn't available for everyone as it cannot be installed on your home laptop or desktop PC.

Microsoft hasn't given a formal reason as to why they are ending Windows 11 SE. Presumably, one of the biggest challenges was that despite being a version meant for classrooms, it was fundamentally based on the full version of Windows 11. This meant it struggled to run well on the low-cost devices that schools often buy, a space where Chrome OS thrives. Google’s offering continues to be a truly lightweight cloud-based operating system designed from the ground up for this purpose.

The end of Windows 11 SE means that schools and administrators must prepare for a significant transition. Once supports ends, devices running the operating system will no longer receive crucial security updates which means there is no choice but to purchase new devices that support Windows 11. Ultimately, schools must plan and budget for this change to ensure their students' devices remain secure and functional.

