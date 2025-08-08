Samsung's revived Z-NAND targets 15x performance increase over traditional NAND — once a competitor to Intel's Optane, Z-NAND makes a play for AI datacenters

News
By published

Samsung's Optane competitor is coming back, stronger and faster than ever before.

Samsung 983 ZET SSD
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Samsung is bringing its Z-NAND memory technology back from the dead, with very high performance targets. DigiTimes reports that Samsung is targeting up to a 15x performance increase with its next-generation of Z-NAND, and creating a new technology that allows the GPU to access Z-NAND-powered storage devices directly (similar to Microsoft's DirectStorage API).

The executive VP of Samsung's memory business reportedly stated that Samsung is targeting up to a 15x performance jump with Z-NAND, while cutting power consumption by as much as 80% compared to conventional NAND flash memory.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.