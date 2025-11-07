Sam Altman backs away from OpenAI's statements about possible U.S. gov't AI industry bailouts — company continues to lobby for financial support from the industry

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman clarified on Wednesday, November 6, that “we [OpenAI] do not have or want government guarantees for OpenAI datacenters,” following a wave of speculation prompted by recent comments from the company’s chief financial officer.

Altman’s post on X follows a policy document submitted by OpenAI proposed expanded federal support for the infrastructure needed to scale artificial intelligence systems, positioning AI data centers and related equipment as eligible for U.S. manufacturing incentives. His remarks come just hours after Trump's AI chief, David Sacks, stated that there would be "no federal bailout for AI."

I would like to clarify a few things.First, the obvious one: we do not have or want government guarantees for OpenAI datacenters. We believe that governments should not pick winners or losers, and that taxpayers should not bail out companies that make bad business decisions or…November 6, 2025

The original confusion stemmed from remarks made by CFO Sarah Friar, who said at a Bloomberg event that a federal “backstop” could help unlock investment for future data center expansion. Those comments, widely interpreted as a request for taxpayer guarantees, drew scrutiny given the scale of AI server costs and energy requirements. While Altman has said OpenAI is investing heavily in future compute, it is not seeking a bailout for its facilities. “We plan to be a wildly successful company, but if we get it wrong, that’s on us,” he said.

Behind the scenes, however, OpenAI is still seeking federal support, just not for itself directly. In an October 27 submission to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the company called for updating the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit (AMIC) to include “AI server production; and AI data centers,” alongside support for grid-related hardware like high-voltage transformers, HVDC converters, and transmission lines.

OpenAI’s proposal places AI infrastructure in the same policy lane as chipmaking, suggesting Washington treat large-scale inference deployments and their supply stacks as a manufacturing priority. OpenAI’s filing also calls for targeted grants, loans, or loan guarantees to help accelerate U.S.-based production of the electrical equipment needed to power AI clusters. “Direct funding could also help shorten lead times for critical grid components—transformers, HVDC converters, switchgear, and cables—from years to months,” the company wrote.

This is a notable distinction because, although OpenAI isn’t asking for the federal government to underwrite its data center projects, it is advocating for manufacturing and infrastructure subsidies that could indirectly benefit hyperscalers, OEMs, and power suppliers building out the next wave of AI compute. The company has not disclosed how much of its future capacity buildout would rely on public incentives like those that could become available through AMIC.

