OpenAI walks back statement it wants a government 'backstop' for its massive loans — company says government 'playing its part' critical for industrial AI capacity increases

It was more a suggestion that it would be a good idea, or something that would be useful...

OpenAI CFO, Sarah Friar during an interview.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

OpenAI's Chief Financial Officer, Sarah Friar, has walked back claims she made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Where she originally said that OpenAI was "looking for an ecosystem," where various institutions could back OpenAI through financing arrangements, like providing a "guarantee," she's now said that wasn't the intention. Instead, Friar says the company wants the US government to "play its part," in maintaining industrial capacity, she said in a post on LinkedIn.

"I want to clarify my comments earlier today. OpenAI is not seeking a government backstop for our infrastructure commitments. I used the word “backstop,” and it muddied the point," Friar said in her post.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
