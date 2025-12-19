Ongoing YouTube, Google outage reported — outage spikes across popular services

Refresh

YouTube down? Morning folks, users of Google, YouTube, and more are reporting issues with the services. Stay tuned.

Downdetector spikes Downdetector spikes have been reported on YouTube, YouTube TV, and Google in the past hour. It is unclear at this stage if these are confined to Google's services, or part of a larger outage of a service like Cloudflare or Azure.

Cloudflare disruption? (Image credit: Future) Some early Cloudflare disruption was reported on Friday morning. Clouflare says it has been monitoring a network performance issue, but a fix for that was implemented about an hour ago.

A Google issue? Since the reports of YouTube issues, YouTube TV and Google itself have started spiking on Downdetector. YouTube users are reporting problems with the website and streaming videos. On Google itself, users are reporting problems with both the website and trying to search for issues. While these are spiking in the U.S. and the UK, not everyone is affected. My own Google is working just fine right now, for instance.

YouTube TV YouTube TV users are reporting server connection and streaming issues in the last hour in the U.S.. It's not available anywhere else.

Outage spread The difficulty with any large outage is determining the spread. As noted, a trio of Google services being affected by spikes this significant points to an in-house problem at Google. But there are also Downdetector spikes for The Weather Channel and Target. Users of apps for both are reporting issues.

YouTube worst affected The spike for reports of an outage on YouTube are much higher than Google and Google TV, with nearly 10,000 reports in the last hour of problems on the popular video service. Reports for Google and Google TV meanwhile, are in the hundreds.