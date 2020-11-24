Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Dell Coupon Codes 2022

Invest in trustworthy laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming, and electronics with Dell. Whether you're shopping for home or for work, you'll never have to worry about the cost again with our curated page of Dell coupon codes and Dell coupons!
10% off when you join the email newsletter

Stay in the loop about the latest computers and devices, and you'll receive a Dell coupon code for 10% off your next order. You will receive your code within 24 hours after joining.
Extra $100 off select orders over $1499 with this Dell coupon code

Extra 10% off select OptiPlex, Latitude, Precision PCs and PowerEdge Servers with this Dell coupon code

Over 10% off with the latest Dell coupon codes and offers

Catch the best deals on Dell laptops, computers, monitors, and more when you shop with these coupons! Check back often to find even more discounts worth 10% or more.
10% off any order for AAA members

$50 off select orders of $699 or more with this Dell coupon code

Shop a range of Dell Inspiron and XPS laptop and desktop computers, as well as select 2-in-1 laptops, and score $50 off with this limited-time offer.
Dell promo code for 35% off select laptops, desktops and tablets

Additional 5% off select XPS and Alienware PCs with this Dell coupon

Limit of 5 items per customer. Exclusions: XPS 15 Touch Laptop, New XPS 17 Laptop, select XPS and Alienware offers, and all doorbusters and standing offers.
Up to 20% off all XPS 15" laptops

10% off all digital XBOX products with Dell promo code

Student Offer: Inspiron 15 laptop for $200 off with this Dell coupon

Extra $250 off Poweredge servers, networking and storage with this Dell coupon

Limited Time: $50 in Dell Rewards when you purchase any Alienware PC

Education Savings: Extra 10% off select PCs with the Dell student discount

Stay on top of your schoolwork for less with the student discount! Register with your school email to get an exclusive Dell coupon code for an extra 10% off featured laptops.
Extra 10% off with the military discount

Military personnel can score an extra 10% off laptops, TVs, desktops, accessories, and more.
Member Pricing: 10% off select tech, monitors, and accessories

Sign up for an account today to receive a coupon for 10% off Dell-branded laptops, computers, monitors, peripherals, and more.
Black Friday Pricing: Up to $1000 selected PCs, laptops and electronics

Latitude laptops for up to 40% off - limited time

Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1s for $5-$650 Off

Monitors on sale for 20-45% off

20% off keyboards and mice

Free next day shipping on select in-stock items

Top Deals: Up to $500 + free shipping on these laptops, desktops and accessories

At least 5% off XPS laptops for a limited time

G15 gaming laptops for $50-$440 off for a limited time

20-60% off refurbished PowerEdge servers + 3 year warranty

XPS 13 inch laptops for 10-25% off

At least 30% off Precision workstations

Up to $60 off select headsets, speakers and soundbars

Return any order within 30 days

Even More Deals & Coupon Codes for Dell

5-30% off in the Dell XPS laptops sale

XPS 13 and 15 laptops

$100 off select PCs with the Dell student discount

Laptops & computers

Up to 15% off Dell Inspiron laptops and 2-in-1 PCs

Inspiron laptops & 2-in-1s

Dell 10% off email sign up

PCs & electronics

Earn While You Shop

Joining their rewards program is the best decision you’ll make all day! Enjoy access to the best Dell deals, the ability to earn rewards on every purchase, and free expedited delivery on select orders, just by signing in to your online account and joining for free. You’ll receive 3% back in rewards when you purchase $800 in products during a 12-month period to use on amazing Dell discounts.

To redeem your rewards, you can select from a wide range of award-winning Dell computers, monitors, and accessories, as well as thousands of the best electronic brands. Your rewards will expire 90 days from the issue date, so make sure you pick up that Dell refurbished desktop or Dell Inspiron today before they disappear!

Price Match Promise

If you happen to find a lower price on that Dell Chromebook or Dell XPS notebook you’ve been shopping for, and it is identical in every way, their customer service team will happily match that price! The products must be identical in the operating system, memory, hard disk drive capacity, graphics solution, screen size, touch capability, and processor. Some exclusions may apply, such as items in the Dell sales section or refurbished items.

Just call their toll-free number or visit a dell outlet and they’ll walk you through the price matching process. Remember that you can always use any of our valid Dell coupon and Dell promo offers to land the lowest prices every time you shop!

Placing Your Order

To finalize the purchase of your next computer monitor, Vostro laptop, or Optiplex for business, they accept multiple payment methods for your convenience. Feel free to check out using PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, or Discover, along with a Dell discount code or one of our Dell coupons from this page. You may then choose your desired shipping method depending on how quickly you’d like your items, but they do offer free standard delivery with no minimum spend.

Return Policy

Just in case your new purchase doesn’t quite work out, they offer a flexible return policy for your convenience. Unless you have a separate agreement, all hardware, accessories, and parts may be returned within 30 days from the date on the packing slip. To initiate your return, you must contact their customer service team to obtain a credit return authorization number. You will then receive a refund of the purchase price paid, less shipping and handling charges.

Big Savings With AAA Discount

For existing users who are interested in getting a big deal, Dell makes every effort to ensure that. In addition, Dell also holds special events online during which shoppers can receive discounts. On top of that, AAA members are entitled to enjoy the AAA discount which Dell specifically tailored for them. 

You can find suitable coupon information by verifying your identity and filling in your personal information, such as email, address, etc. Savings of an additional 10% on Dell.com purchases can be availed through exclusive deals. 

Dell Financing

Dell not only offers affordable monthly payments but also gives access to exclusive financing offers and future discounts that can lead to some major savings. It's one of the fastest and most convenient ways to own a Dell laptop. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, then take advantage of Dell financing options. 

The annual interest rate on eligible purchases is 22%, subject to adjustment if paid within 6-12 months after credit approval. Users can enjoy 0% interest on purchases over $299 if paid in full within 6 months. Or receive interest-free financing on purchases over $799 if paid in full within 12 months. Once you apply online for dell laptop financing, customer service will reach out with a quick response to guide you on low monthly payment options. There are no pre-payment penalties. 

Dell Black Friday Sale

It feels wonderful to treat yourself to a new laptop or other high-tech items during Dell Home's Black Friday sale every year. Take advantage of the latest technology deals on laptops, desktop PCs, gaming computers, workstations, servers, monitors, and electronics to stay productive wherever you are. With the Dell Black Friday Sale, you can use a Dell code for discounts and find incredible Doorbuster Deals.

Recycle to Save

Make room for your brand-new computer, console, or other electronics by recycling and shopping deals to replace your old technology for less. You shouldn't throw away or leave unused older products in the closet collecting dust when you can make the most out of them. By trading in your older items, you can receive a gift card or promo codes for a future order. The items that are shipped back to the company are recycled. Try a Dell us coupon or check out one of the many Dell discount offers the next time you shop online. 

Visit the "Solutions and Services" section to find out how much your trade-in is worth or you can reach out to customer service via chat for guidance. Once the value is confirmed and you are clear about the whole process, ship the product back to Dell. You'll be able to collect your reward once the device is returned.

Popular Expired Dell coupons

Prefered Account: Extra 5% off select orders with this Dell promo code

Take an additional 5% off when you choose to finance select purchases. Add this Dell coupon code at final checkout and select DPA as your method of payment to claim this limited-time offer!
Spring Special: Extra 15% off select PCs with this Dell coupon code

Small Business Offer: Extra $100 off this Inspiron 15 Touch laptop

Dell Coupon: $50 off financed orders over $599 for Preferred Account members

Dell Coupon Code: 5% off select financing for Preferred Account members

Last Chance: Extra 13% off select business laptops and desktops using your Dell coupon

Dell Promo Code: Extra 10% off select Inspiron desktops and All-In-Ones

$250 off networking and storage products over $1499 with this Dell promo code - this month only

About Dell

At Dell, they’re passionate about driving human progress through technology for those with big and innovative ideas around the world. From the variety of Dell laptops in classrooms to the Dell support team helping a business owner choose the right setup for success, they are dedicated to empowering you to solve life’s biggest challenges in the most convenient way possible. Shop for Dell computers, monitors, servers, smartphones, televisions, software, and security through the Dell outlet section for a great deal. You can also check out the Dell sale section for Dell Afterpay offers, any current Dell student discount opportunities, deals, and promotions on modern electronics today!

Dell: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dell price match?

Yes, they offer a price guarantee for eligible products when shopping online. Please refer to their website for more information on how to redeem this offer; you will have to email their customer service team with proof of the lower price to request your adjustment. You can also guarantee the lowest prices by shopping with our discount codes.

How can I get a discount on a Dell laptop?

You can join their rewards program to enjoy plenty of member-exclusive discounts right in your inbox, shop their refurbished products for like-new items at a great discount, sign up for the mailing list, and browse this page for all of the best offers in one convenient place. You can visit Dell coupon USA websites to look for any offers, as well. Their rewards program with zero sign-up cost can be used to purchase from the list of unlimited best-selling and top-rated electronics items.

Does Dell have a student discount?

Yes, they offer a standard discount for students of 10% off, as well as plenty of other exclusive savings opportunities. Keep your eye out for discounts such as an extra $100 off select education PCs or other electronics deals on their student page; we’ll also post the best codes here for your convenience.

Where can I find Dell coupon code?

For future reference, you can bookmark this page for the latest Dell coupon codes. You can always rely on any Dell discount code that is provided here. With some exclusions and conditions, you can try coupon stacking on multiple products and get further savings. You can get any information regarding coupon codes by calling Dell or getting in touch with customer support via chat. 

How do I use a Dell promo code?

To use a Dell promotion code, you need to open the coupons page. Once you have located the coupon you want to use, click on it to copy it. Then paste it into the coupons box on the Dell checkout page.

Can I get free shipping on my order from Dell?

Yes, Dell offers free shipping on every item purchased. There is no minimum purchase limit in order to be eligible for free shipping. Buy a Dell gaming laptop, one of their electronics, or some accessories and get free shipping within the next 5-7 days. 

What is the Dell premier advantage program?

Dell Premier Advantage helps users unlock the best deals and discount offers from Dell. There are unlimited benefits of this program; the top of the list includes exclusive discount offers on regular and sale-priced items. You can redeem your Dell Premier Advantage loyalty rewards at any time in return for a gift card or a product of similar value. You can enjoy free delivery & easy returns. Fast and easy financing options are also available under this program.

What is a Dell Preferred account?

A Dell Preferred account gives you access to a revolving credit line so you can acquire world-class technology in a much faster and more convenient way. With this special financing account, you will have access to early sales and low monthly payments on a variety of products and it only requires fair credit for approval.


This account allows you to pay for your purchase all at once or gives you the flexibility to make monthly payments. Despite this, users should be aware that the Dell Preferred Card becomes less and less appealing as their credit score increases.