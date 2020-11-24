Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. Laptops & Computers >
  3. Amazon
Updated 11 October 2022

Amazon Promo Codes 2022

Amazon Promo Codes 2022

Enjoy amazing discounts from A to Z on everything from electronics to clothing, toys, home goods, tools, groceries, and so much more. With these exclusive Amazon promo codes and Amazon coupons, you can cross everything off of your wishlist in just a few clicks.
$5
OFF

$5 off your first warehouse purchase with this Amazon promo code

2 uses today
Get Coupon5OFFUSED
$5
OFF

$5 off your first warehouse purchase with this Amazon promo code

2 uses today
80%
OFF

Latest Amazon promo codes and coupons for 5-80% off here

Looking for the latest offers and coupons from Amazon? Look no further! Find deals on food and daily essentials, tech, fashion, and more for an extra 5-80% off with these Amazon discounts!
1 use today
Get Deal
80%
OFF

Latest Amazon promo codes and coupons for 5-80% off here

Looking for the latest offers and coupons from Amazon? Look no further! Find deals on food and daily essentials, tech, fashion, and more for an extra 5-80% off with these Amazon discounts!
1 use today
50%
OFF

10-50% off groceries, tech, and more with student deals

6 uses today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

10-50% off groceries, tech, and more with student deals

6 uses today
FREE
GIFT

2 For 1: Free Echo Show 5 when you buy the Echo Show 15

Get Deal
FREE
GIFT

2 For 1: Free Echo Show 5 when you buy the Echo Show 15

95%
OFF

Up to 95% off 1000s of Kindle books

1 use today
Get Deal
95%
OFF

Up to 95% off 1000s of Kindle books

1 use today
$10
OFF

Over $10 off various Amazon Fire Sticks

Get Deal
$10
OFF

Over $10 off various Amazon Fire Sticks

80%
OFF

Lightning Deals: 15-80% off featured items across all departments

Shop these Amazon sales to find amazing deals on tech, fashion, homeware, and much more. Check back every day to get discounts ranging from 15-80%!
Get Deal
80%
OFF

Lightning Deals: 15-80% off featured items across all departments

Shop these Amazon sales to find amazing deals on tech, fashion, homeware, and much more. Check back every day to get discounts ranging from 15-80%!
10%
OFF

Exclusive Prime member discounts for over 10% with these Amazon deals

1 use today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Exclusive Prime member discounts for over 10% with these Amazon deals

1 use today
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all orders over $25

2 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all orders over $25

2 uses today
75%
OFF

Overstock Deals: Tech, homeware, and more outlet items for up to 75% off

Get Deal
75%
OFF

Overstock Deals: Tech, homeware, and more outlet items for up to 75% off

25%
OFF

Over 25% off various Echo Dot devices and bundles

Get Deal
25%
OFF

Over 25% off various Echo Dot devices and bundles

$150
OFF

Select laptops for over $150 off

Need a laptop for less? Check out Amazon's range of top-brand laptops from Apple, Dell, HP and more and save over $150 off select models!
Get Deal
$150
OFF

Select laptops for over $150 off

Need a laptop for less? Check out Amazon's range of top-brand laptops from Apple, Dell, HP and more and save over $150 off select models!
10%
OFF

Over 10% off select SSDs

Shop SSDs from Samsung, WD, Crucial, and more for over 10% off.
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Over 10% off select SSDs

Shop SSDs from Samsung, WD, Crucial, and more for over 10% off.
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off Certified Refurbished devices and accessories

Get Deal
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off Certified Refurbished devices and accessories

10%
OFF

Over 10% off select Amazon Fire Tablets

Get Deal
10%
OFF

Over 10% off select Amazon Fire Tablets

10%
OFF

Selected AirPods on sale for over 10% off

Get Deal
10%
OFF

Selected AirPods on sale for over 10% off

20%
OFF

Pre-owned and open box warehouse items for over 20% off

Get Deal
20%
OFF

Pre-owned and open box warehouse items for over 20% off

10%
OFF

Select computer accessories for over 10% off

Shop keyboards, mice, cables, printer ink, memory cards, webcams and more for over 10% off!
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Select computer accessories for over 10% off

Shop keyboards, mice, cables, printer ink, memory cards, webcams and more for over 10% off!
50%
OFF

Prime Video: Up to 50% off the latest movies and TV shows

Get Deal
50%
OFF

Prime Video: Up to 50% off the latest movies and TV shows

$100 GIFT CARD

$50-$100 gift card upon approval for the Signature Amazon Rewards Visa Card

Up to 5% back in rewards on sitewide purchases, Whole Foods Market purchases, and more rewards on purchases from restaurants, groceries, and more!
Get Deal
$100 GIFT CARD

$50-$100 gift card upon approval for the Signature Amazon Rewards Visa Card

Up to 5% back in rewards on sitewide purchases, Whole Foods Market purchases, and more rewards on purchases from restaurants, groceries, and more!
20%
OFF

Kindle e-Readers for 20% off + free gift card when you trade in

Get Deal
20%
OFF

Kindle e-Readers for 20% off + free gift card when you trade in

$100 GIFT CARD

$100 gift card with your Amazon Store Card approval

Take advantage of financing options and payment plans exclusively just for you!
Get Deal
$100 GIFT CARD

$100 gift card with your Amazon Store Card approval

Take advantage of financing options and payment plans exclusively just for you!
20%
OFF

20% or more off toys for babies to teens

Get Deal
20%
OFF

20% or more off toys for babies to teens

FREE
GAMES

Prime Gaming: Free games + free Twitch channel subscription

Enjoy additional perks when you sign up for Amazon Prime including free games, exclusive in-game content, and a free Twitch channel subscription every month!
Get Deal
FREE
GAMES

Prime Gaming: Free games + free Twitch channel subscription

Enjoy additional perks when you sign up for Amazon Prime including free games, exclusive in-game content, and a free Twitch channel subscription every month!
45%
OFF

Gaming Deals: Select video games and peripherals for 10-45% off

Get Deal
45%
OFF

Gaming Deals: Select video games and peripherals for 10-45% off

30%
OFF

Alexa devices for your home for up to 30% off

Get Deal
30%
OFF

Alexa devices for your home for up to 30% off

50%
OFF

50% off Prime Student with a 6-month free trial ($7.49/month)

Get Deal
50%
OFF

50% off Prime Student with a 6-month free trial ($7.49/month)

30%
OFF

30% or more off select AirPods, Bose, and more headphones

Get Deal
30%
OFF

30% or more off select AirPods, Bose, and more headphones

FREE
TRIAL

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Get Deal
FREE
TRIAL

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Amazon

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

7-day free trial of Amazon Prime

Prime TV, videos, books & more

Free Trial

Active

Electronics for an extra 10% off with this Amazon coupon

Laptops, wearable tech & more

10% Off

Ended

Amazon promo codes 20% off anything

Books, toys, clothing, tech & more

20% Off

Ended

$5 off $10 with this Amazon promotional code

Electronics, books, toys & more

$5 Off

Ended

Get Prime To Save

Have you ever been frustrated with slow delivery? With Amazon Prime, you never have to worry about not getting your order in time for when you need it. With free 2-day shipping on all orders, you can get what you need in the blink of an eye. They even have Amazon delivery on weekends in case you need to make a last-minute purchase. 

 On top of that, you will have access to Amazon services such as Twitch Prime, Amazon Music Prime, and exclusive Amazon deals. Watch your favorite streaming personalities, listen to millions of songs or watch new TV shows all included in the price of your Amazon Prime membership. Why subscribe to any other services when you can get everything all wrapped up in one! 

Shop On The Go

Download the Amazon app to get tons of features to make shopping faster and easier. Shop by category, browse the Amazon registry of a loved one, track orders, or easily contact the Amazon customer service team with any questions you may have. Their friendly and knowledgeable team can help you modify your order, find products, apply Amazon discount codes, and answer any questions you may have. You can also keep track of the latest Amazon promotional codes and Amazon sales and have them sent directly to your phone when you turn on notifications! 

Fast and Free Delivery

You can order anything you need from Amazon and get free shipping on almost all of it. If you spend at least $25 on qualifying items or have Prime, you’ll get free 2-day delivery, in some areas you can even get same-day delivery if you live near a warehouse.

Rewards for No-Rush Shipping

If you aren’t in a hurry for your order, you can select no-rush shipping at checkout and you’ll receive either an instant discount on your order or a reward that can be redeemed for digital video downloads, kindle books, digital music, and more. Amazon rewards you for choosing no-rush shipping because it allows them to prioritize deliveries for customers who are in a rush. Any Amazon customer who chooses no-rush shipping is eligible for instant discounts, but you must be a Prime member to receive the digital rewards.

Save For Later to Save More

If you’re an avid Amazon shopper you likely already have a wishlist or 2 to save items you want to buy eventually, however that doesn’t get you price change notifications. If there’s something you really want but want to wait for it to go on sale, you can add it to your cart and select Save For Later and you’ll get notifications any time the price changes so you can buy it when it’s at the best price!

Subscribe and Save

Do you do all your shopping on Amazon? If you do, you should check out their subscribe and save option. Amazon offers a 10-15% discount on groceries, cleaning products, pet products, baby products, and more when you set up a subscription. The option will show up on product pages, or you can check out the Subscribe and Save page for the full range of products. When you set up a subscription you can choose your quantity and frequency of deliveries, you’ll also save more the more subscriptions you have.

Credit Card Rewards

Earn rewards on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases with the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature credit card. If you do a lot of shopping at Amazon, you should apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa card and you’ll earn 3-5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods, 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and drugstores, and 1% back on everything else. Your rewards are earned as points, 1 point for every $0.01 you earn. Once you’ve collected enough points you can redeem them for money off Amazon purchases, gift cards, or travel, whichever works best for you. Those with an Amazon account but not Prime can still use the card, and they’ll earn 3%, if you have a Prime membership, that’s when you’ll earn 5% back on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.

Free, Fast, and Easy Returns

You’ve just received your latest Amazon order but are disappointed to open it and find that it’s not exactly what you needed, no worries, Amazon offers free and easy returns on almost everything. All you need to do is sign in to your Amazon account and visit the Returns Center or your order page. You can choose your preferred carrier and print the label for the free return at home, as long as you’re making the return within 30 days of delivery. Then just package up your return and drop it off at your chosen carrier and wait 3-10 business days for your refund depending on your method of payment.

Buy More and Save More

Some of the best discounts on Amazon are volume or multiple item discounts. To take advantage of these discounts, you just need to add the right number of items to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. These discounts change frequently, so you’ll want to check our page to see what the most recent ones are.

Trade-In Deals

Do you have any old technology that you don’t need anymore? Amazon offers the option to trade in select items like laptops, tablets, cell phones, and more, for an Amazon gift card. If you’re interested in trading in your tech, just go to the Submit a Trade-In page or Trade-In Store for more information. Amazon provides you with a free shipping label for your trade-in, and if they don’t accept your trade-in, they’ll also ship it back to you for free.

Amazon Lightning Deals

The deepest discounts on Amazon are on the Lightning Deals page. These are deals that only have a limited number of items on sale or items that are only on sale for a few hours. If you want to order one of these deals, make sure that you complete your purchase quickly so the discount doesn’t expire. Lightning Deals will offer huge discounts on electronics, grocery items, books, video games, and so much more!

Pre-Order Price Guarantee

If you like to get your books or video games on release day, you should pre-order them from Amazon. With the Amazon Pre-Order Price Guarantee, you can buy with confidence that you’ll get the best price available. Once you pre-order your item, you don’t have to worry about the price dropping before release because Amazon will only charge you the lowest price that is offered between the time you pre-order and the release date.

Government Assitance and Prime 

If you are a recipient of EBT or Medicaid or select other government assistance programs, Amazon offers a 50% discount on Prime membership. For $6.99 a month you’ll get all the benefits of a Prime membership, like free shipping, Amazon Prime Video, exclusive deals, and more, for 50% less! Amazon even accepts SNAP EB for eligible groceries and free shipping!

Save With Seasonal Sales

Planning to make a big purchase? Plan your shopping around seasonal sales to get the best deals at Amazon. Every year Amazon has major sales during shopping holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Week, as well as their own Prime Day. Amazon Prime day is the biggest sale of the year on Amazon and you can shop brand name electronics, toys, video game systems, and more for up to 75% off!

Redeem Your Amazon Promo Code

Once you’ve found the Amazon discount code on our page that you want to use, just add the applicable items to your cart and go to the checkout page.  When you’re about to enter your payment method you can enter the Amazon coupon code in the Gift Cards and Promotional Codes box and click Apply. As long as you’ve entered the code correctly and have the eligible items in your cart, the discount will be applied to your order.

Help and Customer Service 

If you run into any issues with your Amazon order or account you can probably find the solution on the Amazon help page with their frequently asked questions. If you still have questions or need to get a problem resolved you can go to the Contact Us page. There you’ll find options to either chat with a bot that will connect you with an agent if it can’t help you or to have Amazon customer support call you so you don’t have to wait on hold indefinitely.

Popular Expired Amazon coupons

20%
OFF

20% off select sellers using this Amazon promo code

20%
OFF

20% off select sellers using this Amazon promo code

$15
OFF

Amazon promotional code for a $15 credit with a $50 gift card purchase

Sign into your Amazon Prime account to get a $15 credit when you spend $50 on a gift card; non-Prime members will receive a $10 card. Don't miss out!
$15
OFF

Amazon promotional code for a $15 credit with a $50 gift card purchase

Sign into your Amazon Prime account to get a $15 credit when you spend $50 on a gift card; non-Prime members will receive a $10 card. Don't miss out!
$10
OFF

Get a free $10 credit when you buy $40 in gift cards - Amazon promotional code

$10
OFF

Get a free $10 credit when you buy $40 in gift cards - Amazon promotional code

$10
OFF

Amazon Coupon Code: $10 off your first Prime Now order

Do you need fresh groceries delivered ASAP? Log into your Prime account and use this Amazon coupon code to get $10 off your first order.
$10
OFF

Amazon Coupon Code: $10 off your first Prime Now order

Do you need fresh groceries delivered ASAP? Log into your Prime account and use this Amazon coupon code to get $10 off your first order.
$35
OFF

Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $4.99 with this Amazon discount code ($35 off)

For a limited time only, you can take $35 off the 3rd gen Echo Dot smart speaker when you redeem this Amazon promo code at checkout.
$35
OFF

Echo Dot 3rd Gen for $4.99 with this Amazon discount code ($35 off)

For a limited time only, you can take $35 off the 3rd gen Echo Dot smart speaker when you redeem this Amazon promo code at checkout.
50%
OFF

Amazon promo code for 50% off gift wrap services

50%
OFF

Amazon promo code for 50% off gift wrap services

30%
OFF

Valentine's Day: 30% off with this Amazon promo code

30%
OFF

Valentine's Day: 30% off with this Amazon promo code

$5
OFF

Prime Students: Extra $5 off in the Warehouse Sale with this Amazon promo code

Catch the latest tech for even less when you use this Amazon promotional code during the Warehouse Sale! Take another $5 off open-box and pre-owned tech when you log into your Prime account.
$5
OFF

Prime Students: Extra $5 off in the Warehouse Sale with this Amazon promo code

Catch the latest tech for even less when you use this Amazon promotional code during the Warehouse Sale! Take another $5 off open-box and pre-owned tech when you log into your Prime account.
13
Coupons used today
29
Promo codes available

About Amazon

To get absolutely everything you need all in one place, there's only one online store that's sure to have what you’re looking for. From Amazon books and movies to groceries and home goods, they're the place to go. Since their founding in 1994, they have grown to be the world's largest online retailer and wildly popular among American online shoppers.

Not only do they sell products, but there are also quality services such as their Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and countless other entertainment streaming services. Get everything you need to fit your lifestyle and budget when you use an Amazon promo code or shop their many Amazon sale sections! 

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Amazon

Best Buy
Staples
Office Depot
Dell
Samsung
HP
Lenovo
Logitech
Adorama
Alienware
Tiger Direct
Origin PC
audible
CyberPowerPC
Dell Outlet

Amazon: Frequently Asked Questions

Is Amazon Prime free?

While you can enjoy a free trial as an introduction to their subscription service, memberships will cost you either a monthly or annual fee depending on your desired plan. We can usually track down some Amazon deals specifically for Prime, so if you’re looking to renew your trial, check here first!

Does Amazon price match?

Unfortunately, they do not offer price matching at this time, as they seek to offer only the lowest prices across all of their departments. To ensure that you are paying the lowest prices every time you shop, be sure to browse their deals page or use an Amazon promo code. Some items even have built-in coupons, so don’t forget to preview details to maximize your chance at saving.

Does Amazon have a student discount?

Yes, they have a special offer for students who are looking to save on Prime! With a valid university email address, you can enjoy six full months of membership for free, and after that, students get 50% off a full Prime subscription. Please head to their website for more information on how to redeem this great offer.

What are Amazon Daily Deals?

Similar to Lightning Deals, Daily Deals offer discounts of 20-50% off 100s of products every day. These products can be some of the best selling items on Amazon, so make sure you check out the Daily Deals page every day to see if there’s something you’re interested in.

Where can I find the current Amazon promo codes?

If you’re looking for Amazon coupons the first place to look is here on our page. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, the next place to look is the Amazon Coupons page. Here you’ll find all the current coupons for home and kitchen products, smart home products, groceries, subscribe and save deals, and more!