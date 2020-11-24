Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Amazon

Top-rated Coupons & Offers Applies to... Amount Saved Validity 7-day free trial of Amazon Prime Prime TV, videos, books & more Free Trial Active Electronics for an extra 10% off with this Amazon coupon Laptops, wearable tech & more 10% Off Ended Amazon promo codes 20% off anything Books, toys, clothing, tech & more 20% Off Ended $5 off $10 with this Amazon promotional code Electronics, books, toys & more $5 Off Ended

Get Prime To Save

Have you ever been frustrated with slow delivery? With Amazon Prime, you never have to worry about not getting your order in time for when you need it. With free 2-day shipping on all orders, you can get what you need in the blink of an eye. They even have Amazon delivery on weekends in case you need to make a last-minute purchase.

On top of that, you will have access to Amazon services such as Twitch Prime, Amazon Music Prime, and exclusive Amazon deals. Watch your favorite streaming personalities, listen to millions of songs or watch new TV shows all included in the price of your Amazon Prime membership. Why subscribe to any other services when you can get everything all wrapped up in one!

Shop On The Go

Download the Amazon app to get tons of features to make shopping faster and easier. Shop by category, browse the Amazon registry of a loved one, track orders, or easily contact the Amazon customer service team with any questions you may have. Their friendly and knowledgeable team can help you modify your order, find products, apply Amazon discount codes, and answer any questions you may have. You can also keep track of the latest Amazon promotional codes and Amazon sales and have them sent directly to your phone when you turn on notifications!

Fast and Free Delivery

You can order anything you need from Amazon and get free shipping on almost all of it. If you spend at least $25 on qualifying items or have Prime, you’ll get free 2-day delivery, in some areas you can even get same-day delivery if you live near a warehouse.

Rewards for No-Rush Shipping

If you aren’t in a hurry for your order, you can select no-rush shipping at checkout and you’ll receive either an instant discount on your order or a reward that can be redeemed for digital video downloads, kindle books, digital music, and more. Amazon rewards you for choosing no-rush shipping because it allows them to prioritize deliveries for customers who are in a rush. Any Amazon customer who chooses no-rush shipping is eligible for instant discounts, but you must be a Prime member to receive the digital rewards.

Save For Later to Save More

If you’re an avid Amazon shopper you likely already have a wishlist or 2 to save items you want to buy eventually, however that doesn’t get you price change notifications. If there’s something you really want but want to wait for it to go on sale, you can add it to your cart and select Save For Later and you’ll get notifications any time the price changes so you can buy it when it’s at the best price!

Subscribe and Save

Do you do all your shopping on Amazon? If you do, you should check out their subscribe and save option. Amazon offers a 10-15% discount on groceries, cleaning products, pet products, baby products, and more when you set up a subscription. The option will show up on product pages, or you can check out the Subscribe and Save page for the full range of products. When you set up a subscription you can choose your quantity and frequency of deliveries, you’ll also save more the more subscriptions you have.

Credit Card Rewards

Earn rewards on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases with the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature credit card. If you do a lot of shopping at Amazon, you should apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa card and you’ll earn 3-5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods, 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and drugstores, and 1% back on everything else. Your rewards are earned as points, 1 point for every $0.01 you earn. Once you’ve collected enough points you can redeem them for money off Amazon purchases, gift cards, or travel, whichever works best for you. Those with an Amazon account but not Prime can still use the card, and they’ll earn 3%, if you have a Prime membership, that’s when you’ll earn 5% back on all your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases.

Free, Fast, and Easy Returns

You’ve just received your latest Amazon order but are disappointed to open it and find that it’s not exactly what you needed, no worries, Amazon offers free and easy returns on almost everything. All you need to do is sign in to your Amazon account and visit the Returns Center or your order page. You can choose your preferred carrier and print the label for the free return at home, as long as you’re making the return within 30 days of delivery. Then just package up your return and drop it off at your chosen carrier and wait 3-10 business days for your refund depending on your method of payment.

Buy More and Save More

Some of the best discounts on Amazon are volume or multiple item discounts. To take advantage of these discounts, you just need to add the right number of items to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. These discounts change frequently, so you’ll want to check our page to see what the most recent ones are.

Trade-In Deals

Do you have any old technology that you don’t need anymore? Amazon offers the option to trade in select items like laptops, tablets, cell phones, and more, for an Amazon gift card. If you’re interested in trading in your tech, just go to the Submit a Trade-In page or Trade-In Store for more information. Amazon provides you with a free shipping label for your trade-in, and if they don’t accept your trade-in, they’ll also ship it back to you for free.

Amazon Lightning Deals

The deepest discounts on Amazon are on the Lightning Deals page. These are deals that only have a limited number of items on sale or items that are only on sale for a few hours. If you want to order one of these deals, make sure that you complete your purchase quickly so the discount doesn’t expire. Lightning Deals will offer huge discounts on electronics, grocery items, books, video games, and so much more!

Pre-Order Price Guarantee

If you like to get your books or video games on release day, you should pre-order them from Amazon. With the Amazon Pre-Order Price Guarantee, you can buy with confidence that you’ll get the best price available. Once you pre-order your item, you don’t have to worry about the price dropping before release because Amazon will only charge you the lowest price that is offered between the time you pre-order and the release date.

Government Assitance and Prime

If you are a recipient of EBT or Medicaid or select other government assistance programs, Amazon offers a 50% discount on Prime membership. For $6.99 a month you’ll get all the benefits of a Prime membership, like free shipping, Amazon Prime Video, exclusive deals, and more, for 50% less! Amazon even accepts SNAP EB for eligible groceries and free shipping!

Save With Seasonal Sales

Planning to make a big purchase? Plan your shopping around seasonal sales to get the best deals at Amazon. Every year Amazon has major sales during shopping holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Week, as well as their own Prime Day. Amazon Prime day is the biggest sale of the year on Amazon and you can shop brand name electronics, toys, video game systems, and more for up to 75% off!

Redeem Your Amazon Promo Code

Once you’ve found the Amazon discount code on our page that you want to use, just add the applicable items to your cart and go to the checkout page. When you’re about to enter your payment method you can enter the Amazon coupon code in the Gift Cards and Promotional Codes box and click Apply. As long as you’ve entered the code correctly and have the eligible items in your cart, the discount will be applied to your order.

Help and Customer Service

If you run into any issues with your Amazon order or account you can probably find the solution on the Amazon help page with their frequently asked questions. If you still have questions or need to get a problem resolved you can go to the Contact Us page. There you’ll find options to either chat with a bot that will connect you with an agent if it can’t help you or to have Amazon customer support call you so you don’t have to wait on hold indefinitely.