About OWC

OWC, also known as Other World Computing, was founded by Larry O’Connor in July of 1988. The company is US-based with a headquarters in Woodstock, IL, and is known for selling computer components & software to help customers get more out of their devices. They have grown over the last 30 years into a leading supplier of components and accessories for Mac systems, with some PC products on offer as well. Products sold by Other World Computing are done under the name and domain MacSales.com, which was also created in 1988 and has been a part of OWC from the beginning. If you want to buy something from OWC, you'll need to visit MacSales.com to do so.