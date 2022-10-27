OWC promo codes for October 2022
FAQs
What products can I buy from OWC?
OWC sells a wide range of computer components, including batteries, internal & external drives such as SSDs for Windows and Mac devices, memory components, docks and upgrade & fitting hardware. They also sell Apple device such as Macbooks, iPhones and iPads, connectivity devices such as cables & adaptors, tools & toolkits for repairs & upgrades, and a suite of software & apps for use on your PC or laptop. Some of their most popular products include the OWC Thunderbolt 3 dock, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 dock and the Ministack STX.
Which other sites are included under the OWC brand?
Other World Computing also includes a handful of other PC hardware & software brands including MacSales.com, SoftRAID, MacDrive, Newer Technology, OWC Jellyfish & Akitio. You can find out more about what each site has to offer from the OWC website.
Does OWC offer free shipping?
OWC offers free shipping on many products, as long as the order totals at least $149. Free shipping applies to purchases shipping to anywhere in the US except for Hawaii and Alaska. Some orders may not be eligible for free shipping if the weight is too high. Your shipping total will be calculated before you check out so take the time to make sure it's reasonable before you complete the purchase.
Does OWC offer a warranty for their products?
OWC offers warranties for products sold on its web store. Terms are outlined for each product and range between a 90-day warranty period up to lifetime warranties. You can confirm the warranty for your product by checking the details for the purchase, but also by contacting OWC directly to confirm the extent of the warranty offered for your product or products.
Does OWC accept returns?
OWC accepts returns for products with a 30-day window to submit the return request. According to OWC, the ability to issue a refund is up to its discretion. If you aren’t sure whether your purchase is eligible for a refund, contact OWC directly and check with the support team to find out for sure.
How do I contact OWC Customer Support?
You can contact OWC customer service via the MacSales.com website. From here, you can access the live chat feature to speak with a member of the MacSales.com team. You can also call them on 1-800-275-4576.
OWC savings tips
There are a few tips and tricks you can use to save money when shopping at OWC, or rather MacSales.com. These tips should work for anyone and don’t require a special account to take advantage of. You might not always find a deal that’s applicable to what you want to purchase right away, but be patient.
- Check the partner sites: MacSales.com, SoftRAID, MacDrive, Newer Technology, OWC Jellyfish & Akitio all fall under the OWC brand, so its worth checking what the partner sites have to offer. You'll occasionally catch sales on one site that don't appear on the other, giving you the chance to save on orders of similar or the exact same products.
- Watch for OWC sales: You can expect sales across OWC sites throughout the year, with significant savings to be had around key seasonal events such as Christmas & Black Friday, as well as competitor sales events like Amazon Prime Day.
- Shop the MacSales specials: The MacSales.com website has a special section titled “Specials”. This is where OWC gathers most of the deals, discounts and promos for users to explore. Visit this section first to see if you can find what you want at a lower price. If the item you want isn’t listed, check back again at a later date.
- Sign up for the OWC newsletter: If you’re a regular customer, sign up for the official OWC newsletter. This is a great way to stay informed of upcoming sales, promos and active discounts. You’ll be among the first to know as OWC reaches out to those who subscribe on a regular basis. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.
- Choose the right product: An obvious way to save money at OWC is to avoid buying products you don’t need. It can be confusing at times as OWC offers a wide range of components and if you aren’t familiar with the specifications of the hardware you’re after, it’s easy to overspend. Contact OWC support for assistance to make sure you buy hardware that meets your needs without going overboard.
How to apply your OWC promo code
OWC promo codes don’t take any special steps to apply, unlike other vendors. Just add the item to your cart and complete the purchase. The best way to find products with a coupon attached is to check this page here at Tom’s Hardware. We list the best deals we can find as soon as they’re available.
Cash in on Other World Computing savings
Saving money with OWC, aka MacSales.com, doesn’t take too much extra work as coupons are applied to products automatically in the form of discounts. If you aren’t in a hurry, it can be worth waiting for a sale or signing up for the newsletter to stay informed of any upcoming promos that might provide you with savings for the hardware you’re after.
Be diligent when selecting a product and don’t shy away from asking OWC support for help choosing the right component.
About OWC
OWC, also known as Other World Computing, was founded by Larry O’Connor in July of 1988. The company is US-based with a headquarters in Woodstock, IL, and is known for selling computer components & software to help customers get more out of their devices. They have grown over the last 30 years into a leading supplier of components and accessories for Mac systems, with some PC products on offer as well. Products sold by Other World Computing are done under the name and domain MacSales.com, which was also created in 1988 and has been a part of OWC from the beginning. If you want to buy something from OWC, you'll need to visit MacSales.com to do so.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.