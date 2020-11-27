Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 24 October 2022

Lenovo Coupons 2022

Lenovo Coupons 2022

Take your online gaming, career, or personal projects to the next level with high-quality technology from Lenovo. Discover powerful computers and tablets at value pricing when you shop with our Lenovo coupons and Lenovo coupon codes; there’s no need to let your budget stop you from buying the latest electronics!
$100
OFF

Newsletter Discount - $10-$100 off your first order when you sign up for the email newsletter

Get Deal
30%
OFF

At least 30% off select IdeaPads with this Lenovo promo code

Get CouponIDEABFSP2
$100
OFF

Newsletter Discount - $10-$100 off your first order when you sign up for the email newsletter

Get Deal
$400
OFF

Over $400 off the 15" IdeaPad 5i with 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD using this Lenovo coupon

Get CouponIDEA5BFSP2
$100
OFF

Lenovo Coupon: $25 off $500+ | $40 off $750+ | $60 off $1000+ | $100 off $1500+

1 use today
Get CouponHOLIDAYSURPRISE
50%
OFF

Latest Lenovo coupons and offers for 10-50% off

Get Deal
47%
OFF

47% off selected ThinkBook laptops with this Lenovo coupon code

Take 47% off E, L, & ThinkBook laptops using this Lenovo coupon code.
Get CouponEXTRATHINKHOLIDAYS
$800
OFF

Over $800 off the 16" Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 laptop with 32GB DDR5 and 2TB SSD - Lenovo promo code

3 uses today
Get CouponLEGION5PAMD
60%
OFF

15-60% off ThinkBooks, ThinkPads, and other laptops and desktops in the clearance sale

1 use today
Get Deal
39%
OFF

Lenovo Promo Code: 39% off Lenovo Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse and MX Keys Mini Keyboard

Get CouponEXTRA5
8%
OFF

Extra 8% off ThinkCentre desktops with this Lenovo promo code

Get CouponDESK8LENOVO
17%
OFF

Build Your Own: Up to 17% off custom built Lenovo, IdeaPad, and Yoga laptops

Get CouponBUILDYOUROWN2022
71%
OFF

Up to 71% off tablets and smart devices with this Lenovo coupon code

Get CouponEXTRA5
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off select monitors with this Lenovo coupon

Get CouponOCTOBER10
25%
OFF

Lenovo Promo Code: 25% off custom Legion Gaming PCs

Get CouponLEGIONCTOFFER
50%
OFF

Lenovo Coupon: 40-50% off Z, T, X1 and X series ThinkPad laptops

Get Coupon2022THINKDEAL
5%
OFF

Healthcare workers and first responders get an extra 5% off

Get Deal
30%
OFF

25-30% off IdeaPad laptops using this Lenovo coupon code

Get CouponIDEASALE
69%
OFF

Black Friday Sneak Peak: Up to 69% off laptops, tablets, smart clocks and more

Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free expedited shipping on all orders for Rewards Members

Get Deal
8%
OFF

8% off with the Lenovo student and teacher discount

Boost your productivity for another 8% off when you register through the education discount page! Verify your status as a student, educator, or parent to unlock your exclusive Lenovo coupon.
Get Deal
$500
OFF

Trade-in your old electronics to get up to $500 back on a Visa gift card

Get Deal
5%
OFF

Extra 5% off your purchase with the senior discount

Get Deal
20%
OFF

Gaming Deals: At least 20% off gaming laptops and towers

Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all US orders

Get Deal
$20
OFF

$20 reward for every friend you refer

Get Deal
5%
OFF

Extra 5% off Think PCs plus free expedited shipping with LenovoPRO

Get Deal
$105
OFF

Up to $105 off select Chromebooks

Get Deal
$330
OFF

Up to $330 off select IdeaPad laptops for a limited time

Get Deal
40%
OFF

Tablets and smart home devices for 10-40% off - limited time

Get Deal
60%
OFF

Get your new computer fast with ready-to-ship laptops and desktops for 15-60% off

1 use today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Bundle Offers: Up to 50% off select monitor and peripheral bundles

Get Deal
57%
OFF

Up to 57% off Motorola Smartphones

Get Deal
9%
OFF

Lenovo Rewards: Earn 3-9% in rewards on all your purchases

Sign up for Lenovo Rewards to earn at least 1000 points for every $1 you spend that you can redeem on future purchases. In addition to points you'll also get first access to new products, exclusive members-only saving,s, and birthday rewards!
Get Deal
INTEREST FREE

Financing Options - No-interest financing on 6 or 12 month terms

Get Deal
Even More Deals & Coupons for Lenovo

Top-rated Coupon Codes & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Lenovo ThinkPad laptops on sale for over 10% off

ThinkPad laptops

10% Off

Active

Extra 5% off with the Lenovo student discount

Workstations, laptops, tablets & more

5% Off

Active

Lenovo coupon for up to 40% off select laptops

ThinkPad, Yoga, IdeaPad & more

40% Off

Active

Over 10% off accessories with this Lenovo promo code

Monitors, keyboards, mice & more

10% Off

Ended

Shop The Sale

If you’re looking for the best prices on your next Lenovo Ideapad laptop or innovative tablet, you’ve come to the right place. Just browse the Lenovo sale section for the lowest prices and the greatest value! Their limited-time discounts can save you serious money on the latest technology for work, school, home, or gaming. Make sure to also check out the Lenovo Outlet for additional markdowns!

Military and student discounts are two of the most popular discounts. If you're a student or teacher, you can get 5% back. With these discounts, you can save a lot of money on the latest best sellers. It doesn't matter if you are going to college or high school, you're sure to find something at a great price here. Everybody loves a good deal by using a Lenovo coupon USA. For even more savings, the Lenovo coupon page has huge savings on top-quality merchandise to help you save a few extra dollars on your next purchase. When you combine that with free delivery, anything is possible!

Earn Rewards To Save

Earn rewards for future purchases on everything you buy! With their exclusive rewards program, you can enjoy early access to sales, first dibs on new products, cashback for future purchases, and members-only Lenovo deal opportunities that you won’t find anywhere else. On top of that, you can also get an amazing discount by adding a Lenovo code during your checkout.

Every purchase gets rewards with no minimum spend; whether it’s a new Lenovo smart clock or some hot accessories for your Lenovo Yoga C740, you’ll enjoy huge benefits.  You’ll also want to sign up for their mailing list to receive the latest Lenovo discounts right in your inbox. From gaming consoles to the latest tablets, you can enjoy savings on everything. 

Trade For Discounts

You can save money while saving the planet with their trade-in program. Just swap any computer or electronic device that meets the minimum requirements and get a virtual gift card to use while shopping online! 

The process is simple: get a trade-in quote for your unwanted Lenovo Ideapad 5 or even a Lenovo laptop charger, ship them to their warehouse using the free label and packaging materials, and you’ll receive payment as soon as they get your product. Consider combining your trade-in bonus with a Lenovo coupon code or Lenovo discount code for the best value! Enjoy the regular deals they offer on their official website or here.

Returns and Refunds

Lenovo completely understands if you didn’t like your package or if it arrived damaged by any chance. You can ask for a return by getting in touch with their customer service. Lenovo offers easy, hassle-free returns with no restocking fee at all including the ones that are bought using the Lenovo US coupon code. Their customer-centric return policy lets you make the return without any shipping and handling fee. You have up to 7 calendar days from the time you receive your item(s) to initiate a return/exchange. However, they offer an extended return window for holiday orders. 

You must keep in mind that products bought from the Outlet or the ones that are server/storage products, Digital Gaming products will not be refunded. To qualify for a refund, orders of quantity greater than 5 items are important. If Lenovo ships the wrong product or makes an error customers may return the product in its original package for a full refund. The product must be in its original condition and packaging. 

LenovoPRO Business & Affinity Program

Featuring enterprise-level support, exclusive pricing, custom content, account management, and resources, LenovoPRO is designed specifically for smaller and medium businesses. If your business needs more desktops, laptops, servers, accessories, software, support, and now office equipment, LenovoPRO can provide financing options. Answering questions and providing support is the responsibility of experts within the Lenovo team to make things smooth and convenient for you. 

With Lenovo's Affinity program, employees and members of organizations have access to discounted Lenovo PCs. This discount applies to all Lenovo products. Lenovo Affinity members are entitled to special discounts in addition to sitewide sales. Additionally, Affinity members will often receive special offers enabling them to save on everything from Lenovo x1 carbon to Lenovo legion 5. You can get a special region-specific Lenovo discount by using your Lenovo USA coupon code.

Lenovo App 

Lenovo apps provide support for a PC or a Lenovo tablet. Additionally, you can use the app to troubleshoot and optimize Lenovo products, find solutions, and view your warranty status. Check your repair status, find the nearest service provider, and more. The Lenovo app for iOS is available free of charge. The app can be used to find the nearest service provider’s contact and location information. Then use the app to open a service ticket as well. Learn how to troubleshoot problems and use your device more effectively with their solution articles and videos. 

Lenovo's Community Forums and Support website can also be accessed. Furthermore, you can explore, search, and purchase Lenovo products with ease using your app! The latest best-sellers and discount deals are regularly updated on the app so you can check their picks of Lenovo products and special campaigns. If you know what you are looking for, save time and effort by filtering and sorting by product specs to easily find exactly the product you need. You can often find country-specific discount codes such as Lenovo coupon code USA or more. Remember that the shopping feature is only available in limited countries and regions. 

Using Your Promo Code

Don't worry about affording one of their Lenovo drivers or a Lenovo Flex 14! In just a few clicks, you can enjoy savings of up to 40% off, just make sure that you select the right Lenovo sale item or Lenovo coupon code to maximize your discounts. Once you're ready to check out, customize your item to ensure it is exactly what you want and adds it to your cart. The side column will have a section that says "Enter Cart eCoupon," which is where you will paste your Lenovo coupon. It's that simple to enjoy your Lenovo promotion code. Subscribe to their mailing list to know about any email offer they may come up with in the future.

Placing Your Order

They gladly offer free standard shipping and free returns on nearly all of their products, so shop confidently with a Lenovo promo code knowing that you’ll get a great discount! They deliver using UPS and your items will arrive within approximately nine days after your estimated shipping date. 

If your items arrive and something isn’t quite right, you can reach out to the Lenovo customer service team. You can also review the Lenovo return policy online if necessary, but consider reading some Lenovo reviews on your desired items to ensure that they’ll be a good fit.

Popular Expired Lenovo coupon codes

15%
OFF

Lenovo Coupon: 15% off any Legion gaming computer

45%
OFF

Up to 45% off select laptops in the semi-annual sale with this Lenovo discount code

5%
OFF

Limited Time: Extra 5% off + free shipping on select computers

$100
OFF

Spend More, Save More: Extra $100 off when you spend over $500 for a limited time

65%
OFF

63-65% off select ThinkPad laptops with this Lenovo coupon

60%
OFF

Lenovo Coupon: 60% off the 15" ThinkPad T15p laptop featuring 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD

50%
OFF

50% off an i5 16GB 512GB SSD ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 latop

$810
OFF

Lenovo Coupon: $810 off this 16" Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 laptopt with 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD

6
Coupons used today
35
Promo codes available

About Lenovo

As the world’s leading PC company, you can rest assured knowing that Lenovo laptops, smartphones, tablets, and accessories are designed to last. They’re one of the most respected technology brands in the world, and for good reason— by continually innovating, they offer the tools to help customers reach their goals and inspire others around them to do the same. 

Whether you’re shopping for a Lenovo Chromebook or Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptop, they provide discounts on both computers and accessories through instant savings on their website and this page! Grab your next Lenovo coupon today to watch just how much you can save thanks to Tom's Hardware.

Lenovo: Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Lenovo teacher discount?

Both teachers and students can save 5% sitewide with their exclusive Lenovo student discount! Just add your desired computer or accessories to your shopping cart, verify your eligibility during checkout, and watch your total drop as the discounts are applied. You may also browse the clearance section or shop with one of our Lenovo discount codes for similar savings.

Does Lenovo offer free shipping?

Yes, they offer free standard shipping and free returns on nearly all of their products! Standard orders will usually arrive within nine days of your estimated shipping date, but they do offer faster service if necessary. Just be sure to apply a Lenovo coupon at checkout to save on the upgrade!

How can I get a discount on my Lenovo laptop?

You can take advantage of the Lenovo student discount or one of their many financing options, shop the Lenovo sale section for tons of great markdowns on high-quality tech, and browse this page for your next Lenovo coupon to save!

Does Lenovo offer a price match?

Yes, Lenovo will match the price of any comparable devices that have the same key specs and are sold through a nationally recognized or online retailer. Moreover, their insurance policy provides safety through a standard base warranty.

Does Lenovo offer service discounts?

Yes, Lenovo offers special military discounts on every purchase for active military, veterans, and immediate family members. You can use your Lenovo promo to enjoy the discount. All you need to do is sign up for a free account and proceed to check out.