Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. Laptops & Computers >
  3. Logitech
Updated 14 October 2022

Logitech Promo Codes 2022

Logitech Promo Codes 2022

With products sold in almost every country around the world, it’s no wonder that Logitech is trusted in homes across America! Their high-tech solutions are even more affordable with the use of Logitech promo codes and Logitech coupons; so the next time you need to upgrade your gaming setup or home office, look no further than this page to save!
15%
OFF

Sign up for the newsletter and get 15% off your first order

Want to receive the latest news, product launches and more from Logitech? Join their email list and you will receive a 15% discount on your next purchase!
107 uses today
Get Deal
15%
OFF

Sign up for the newsletter and get 15% off your first order

Want to receive the latest news, product launches and more from Logitech? Join their email list and you will receive a 15% discount on your next purchase!
107 uses today
30%
OFF

30% off your order with the Logitech student discount

Calling all students! Verify your student status with UNiDAYS to unlock your 30% discount on Logitech products.
31 uses today
Get Deal
30%
OFF

30% off your order with the Logitech student discount

Calling all students! Verify your student status with UNiDAYS to unlock your 30% discount on Logitech products.
31 uses today
FROM
$79

MX Master Series keyboards and mice starting at $79

15 uses today
Get Deal
FROM
$79

MX Master Series keyboards and mice starting at $79

15 uses today
40%
OFF

Up to 40% off select keyboards

15 uses today
Get Deal
40%
OFF

Up to 40% off select keyboards

15 uses today
45%
OFF

Wireless mice for up to 45% off (from $9.99)

12 uses today
Get Deal
45%
OFF

Wireless mice for up to 45% off (from $9.99)

12 uses today
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all orders over $29

Enjoy Logitech free shipping when you spend $29 or more on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more!
2 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on all orders over $29

Enjoy Logitech free shipping when you spend $29 or more on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more!
2 uses today
$40
OFF

$10-$40 off select webcams for a limited time

3 uses today
Get Deal
$40
OFF

$10-$40 off select webcams for a limited time

3 uses today
$20
OFF

$5-$20 off select mouse and keyboard combos

1 use today
Get Deal
$20
OFF

$5-$20 off select mouse and keyboard combos

1 use today
FREE
WARRANTY

1-3 year extended warranty for businesses

Get Deal
FREE
WARRANTY

1-3 year extended warranty for businesses

$150
OFF

Up to $150 off when you trade-in your old devices

Get Deal
$150
OFF

Up to $150 off when you trade-in your old devices

$99.99

Chorus - Meta Quest 2 off ear audio for $99.99

Get Deal
$99.99

Chorus - Meta Quest 2 off ear audio for $99.99

FROM
$39.99

Bluetooth speakers starting from $39.99

Get Deal
FROM
$39.99

Bluetooth speakers starting from $39.99

$70

New: Lift vertical ergonomic mouse for $70

Get Deal
$70

New: Lift vertical ergonomic mouse for $70

45%
OFF

Computer headsets for 20-45% off

Get Deal
45%
OFF

Computer headsets for 20-45% off

$20
OFF

$20 off the Streamcam + 33% off a Streamlabs Prime annual membership

Get Deal
$20
OFF

$20 off the Streamcam + 33% off a Streamlabs Prime annual membership

FREE
SUBSCRIPTION

1-2 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud included with MX series products

Get Deal
FREE
SUBSCRIPTION

1-2 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud included with MX series products

$199.99

BRIO webcam for $199.99

Get Deal
$199.99

BRIO webcam for $199.99

$159.99

Portable green screen for $159.99

Get Deal
$159.99

Portable green screen for $159.99

$30
OFF

$10-$30 off select presentation remotes

Get Deal
$30
OFF

$10-$30 off select presentation remotes

UNDER
$20

Mouse pads, palm rests and other desk accessories for under $20

Get Deal
UNDER
$20

Mouse pads, palm rests and other desk accessories for under $20

FROM
$159

Headset webcam kits with prices from $159

Get Deal
FROM
$159

Headset webcam kits with prices from $159

FROM
$159.99

Home Security: Circle View camera or doorbell from $159.99

Get Deal
FROM
$159.99

Home Security: Circle View camera or doorbell from $159.99

FROM
$39.99

Wireless chargers starting from $39.99

Get Deal
FROM
$39.99

Wireless chargers starting from $39.99

FREE
APP

Free Logitech Options software to customize your workspace

Get Deal
FREE
APP

Free Logitech Options software to customize your workspace

FREE
RETURNS

Return your order for free within 30 days

Get Deal
FREE
RETURNS

Return your order for free within 30 days

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Logitech

Top-rated Coupons & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

$10 off the C920 HD Pro Webcam from Logitech

C920 webcam

$10 Off

Ended

Logitech BRIO webcam with 4K ultra HD video for up to 20% off

BRIO webcam

20% Off

Ended

25% off with the student discount at Logitech

Speakers, mice, keyboards & more

25% Off

Active

Logitech 15% off first order with sign up

Webcams, headsets, mice & more

15% Off

Active

Get The Latest Deals

Enjoy the first look at the hottest Logitech deal opportunities, cool product announcements, and more by subscribing to their email newsletter. You won’t miss a thing with this free sign-up; when you’re waiting around for the best discount on your next Logitech G Pro or Logitech headset, this is a great way to ensure that you don’t miss out on the next Logitech sale. 

Just enter your email address to begin receiving exclusive Logitech coupon offers right in your inbox! Otherwise, remember that you can also find your next best Logitech promo code right on this page, so between their newsletter and our deals, you'll never have to pay full price for the latest tech or Logitech software.

Easy Ways To Save

Once you’ve signed up for their newsletter, there are a few other ways to save on the hottest Logitech speakers, computers, accessories, and other tech. Go ahead and upgrade your Logitech gaming mouse and keyboard with one of their combo offers; not only will they be coordinated, but it’s the perfect option for individuals who want to upgrade at a more affordable price. 

While you’re browsing through their website to shop the latest Logitech sale offers, keep an eye out for marked-down prices. You can save up to 25% off a variety of best-sellers like a Logitech wireless mouse or Logitech C920S HD Pro webcam to keep costs low. Whatever you’re looking for, it’s guaranteed that a Logitech promo code or Logitech coupon code from this page can help you save! 

Stress-Free Shipping

Once you’re done looking at all of the hottest Logitech discounts to narrow down your next purchase, there’s no need to worry about shipping. They offer free standard shipping on most orders of $29 or more, with your items delivered within approximately seven business days, so feel free to add that Logitech camera or Logitech webcam software to your shopping cart guilt-free.

If you need them even faster, you can also choose their express service for delivery in under three business days, just make sure you use a Logitech coupon code or Logitech discount code at checkout to save on the upgrade!

Popular Expired Logitech coupons

15%
OFF

15% off a mouse or keyboard with the purchase of select webcams with this Logitech promo code

Get 15% off any 1 mouse or keyboard when you buy select webcams including the Brio 4K Pro, C922 Pro HD, or C920s Pro.
15%
OFF

15% off a mouse or keyboard with the purchase of select webcams with this Logitech promo code

Get 15% off any 1 mouse or keyboard when you buy select webcams including the Brio 4K Pro, C922 Pro HD, or C920s Pro.
10%
OFF

Logitech Coupon: Extra 10% off all orders

From Logitech webcams to mouse and keyboard bundles, you can find everything you need for an extra 10% off when you shop this offer.
10%
OFF

Logitech Coupon: Extra 10% off all orders

From Logitech webcams to mouse and keyboard bundles, you can find everything you need for an extra 10% off when you shop this offer.
$150
OFF

$150 off your order + free shipping with this Logitech discount code

$150
OFF

$150 off your order + free shipping with this Logitech discount code

$50
OFF

Back to School Deal: $20 off orders over $200 OR $50 off over $250 with this Logitech promo code

$50
OFF

Back to School Deal: $20 off orders over $200 OR $50 off over $250 with this Logitech promo code

$50
OFF

Logitech Promo Code: $20 off $120 | $50 off $250 for a limited time

$50
OFF

Logitech Promo Code: $20 off $120 | $50 off $250 for a limited time

25%
OFF

Line Friends keyboard and mouse bundle for 25% off with this Logitech coupon

25%
OFF

Line Friends keyboard and mouse bundle for 25% off with this Logitech coupon

$5
OFF

Logitech promo code for $5 off when you refer a friend

Unlock a $5 Logitech coupon code to use on any online purchase by entering your friend's personal invite code and your email address!
$5
OFF

Logitech promo code for $5 off when you refer a friend

Unlock a $5 Logitech coupon code to use on any online purchase by entering your friend's personal invite code and your email address!
15%
OFF

Ends Soon: 15% off individual Line Friends products

15%
OFF

Ends Soon: 15% off individual Line Friends products

186
Coupons used today
25
Promo codes available

About Logitech

Designing products and experiences that have an everyday place in people’s lives, Logitech doesn’t disappoint when it comes to electronics. From your next Logitech C920 Pro HD Webcam or Logitech mouse for gaming to the latest in Logitech keyboard software, they focus on how their customers connect and interact with the digital world of today. 

Shop music, gaming, video, and computing from this multi-brand Swiss company knowing that you’ll always get the best value. There’s no need to think twice about treating yourself to that Logitech webcam with our help! Browse today with a Logitech promo code or Logitech coupon to save!

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Logitech

Dell
Tiger Direct
HP
iBUYPOWER
Alienware
Amazon
Best Buy
Staples
Office Depot
Samsung
Lenovo
Adorama
Razer
Origin PC
audible

Logitech: Frequently Asked Questions

How do I get a student discount on Logitech?

It’s easy to enjoy their 25% Logitech student discount while shopping online for your must-have electronics and accessories. Just verify your valid academic ID or email address before checking out to receive your unique Logitech promo code via email. You may also reuse this offer as often as you’d like for additional savings!

Does Logitech have free delivery?

Yes, they offer free standard shipping on all orders of $29 or more. If you are under the minimum spend, or you wish to upgrade to express shipping for faster service, you can always check out using a Logitech promo code or Logitech coupon from this page. There’s no need to pay extra to have your items delivered!

How do you get a Logitech discount?

The easiest way to land a great discount on your must-have tech is by shopping the Logitech sale. We recommend signing up for their newsletter to avoid missing out on future offers; otherwise, you can also save by shopping with a Logitech promo code from our page or by taking advantage of their student discount if you are eligible.