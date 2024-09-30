Gaming
Latest about Gaming
This gorgeous, retro NES-inspired keyboard is only $59 for October Prime Day
By Stewart Bendle published
This NES-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo compliments your setup with its nostalgic retro look and it's only $59 in the October Prime Day sales.
Jeff Geerling finally unlocks Raspberry Pi external GPU support, and yes it runs Doom... 3 at 4K!
By Mark Tyson published
SuperTuxKart and Doom 3 can both run at 4K60 and max settings.
4TB SSDs drop to 5 cents per GB in October Prime Day storage blowout — here are all the drives on sale
By Stewart Bendle last updated
Here are the best 4TB SSD deals you can find this Prime Day October 2024. From low-end drives to the fastest PCIe 5.
Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro drops to a new lowest-ever price — less than 7 cents per GB, heatsink included
By Stewart Bendle last updated
The 4TB Samsung 990 Pro is down to below 7 cents per GB — the lowest price ever on this fantastic SSD has been in some time.
Best October Prime Day Alienware and Dell Deals 2024: Gaming PCs and Laptops
By Stewart Bendle published
Dell often drops impressive PC and laptop deals from the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS laptops.
These essential Xbox Series X|S console storage expansion cards are a must-have at October Prime Day prices
By Stewart Bendle published
Pick up some extra storage for your Xbox Series X or S console with these October Prime Day deals on these 1TB expansion cards.
KYY's K3 15.6-inch portable monitor drops to $64 — its lowest price ever
By Stewart Bendle published
Whether used with your work-from-home setup or as a handy second screen, this 15.6-inch display is an amazing value at $64.
If you're looking for a gaming laptop on a small budget, this $449 laptop deal is a winner
By Stewart Bendle published
This 15.6-inch gaming laptop features an AMD processor and Radeon GPU for only $449.
Go big with 128 Gigabytes of DDR5 RAM for its lowest-ever price
By Stewart Bendle published
Power up your PC to the max with a whopping 128 Gigabytes of DDR5 RAM on sale at its lowest-ever price.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.