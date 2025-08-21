3D Printing

Creality K2 Pro

Creality announces the $1,200 K2 Pro 3D printer

By Ash Hill published

Creality has unveiled the K2 Pro with preorders available on the Creality website and plans to launch the new printer on August 25th.

This 3D printer was repurposed as a robotic camera

By Ash Hill published

YouTuber Ben Makes Everything shows off how he transformed his old 3D printer into a working photogrammetry rig.

Snapmaker U1

Snapmaker U1 review: An affordable tool changer for all

By Denise Bertacchi published

Snapmaker’s latest machine is a filament-saving tool changer with a Bambu Lab P1S price tag.

Goodbye to Open Source Hardware in 3D Printing

Prusa CEO declares 'open hardware desktop 3D printing' is dead, cites rise of China's government subsidies

By Denise Bertacchi published

3D printer companies are raiding the Open Source cookie jar, and it’s starting to hurt.

3D Printed Server

I 3D printed an entire server case with the Elegoo Centauri Carbon – this is what happened and how much it cost

By Les Pounder published

I spent a week 3D printing a PC server case using Elegoo’s first Core XY 3D printer and plenty of PETG filament.

The parts to build a 3D printed server

I'm building a media server out of leftover PC parts and a 3D printed case

By Les Pounder last updated

Why buy a PC server when you can build one using spare parts and a 3D printer?

3D Printing Top Features

I've reviewed one hundred 3D printers — these are the best features that have become non-negotiable

By Denise Bertacchi published

I've reviewed more than 100 3D printers, and these are the top features I prefer in a new printer.

Bento3D

I'm organizing my life with a 3D printer and Bento3D — here's how you can build your own organizer

By Les Pounder published

With a few measurements, an idea and a 3D printer, you can organize (most) of your life.

3D Printed Heart Patch

Scientists 3D print a patch that can be embedded into heart tissue

By Ash Hill published

Scientists from ETH Zurich have 3D printed a special patch that can integrate into existing heart tissue to help repair damage, providing an alternative to animal-based tissues like bovine patches.

Yumi

French 12-color 3D printer claims to be 'the fastest multi-color 3D printer in the galaxy'

By Denise Bertacchi published

A new Kickstarter 3D printer boasts 12 color prints and massive speed.

