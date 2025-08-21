3D Printing
Finding the best 3D printer for you is a challenge, but Tom's Hardware is an industry leader in 3D printer reviews and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the latest and greatest FDM and resin machines, including news and reviews. We have an extensive roster of buying guides to help you select the best 3D printer for you, including the best resin, best multicolor, and best budget pages.
Creality announces the $1,200 K2 Pro 3D printer
By Ash Hill published
Creality has unveiled the K2 Pro with preorders available on the Creality website and plans to launch the new printer on August 25th.
This 3D printer was repurposed as a robotic camera
By Ash Hill published
YouTuber Ben Makes Everything shows off how he transformed his old 3D printer into a working photogrammetry rig.
Snapmaker U1 review: An affordable tool changer for all
By Denise Bertacchi published
Snapmaker’s latest machine is a filament-saving tool changer with a Bambu Lab P1S price tag.
Prusa CEO declares 'open hardware desktop 3D printing' is dead, cites rise of China's government subsidies
By Denise Bertacchi published
3D printer companies are raiding the Open Source cookie jar, and it’s starting to hurt.
I 3D printed an entire server case with the Elegoo Centauri Carbon – this is what happened and how much it cost
By Les Pounder published
I spent a week 3D printing a PC server case using Elegoo’s first Core XY 3D printer and plenty of PETG filament.
I'm building a media server out of leftover PC parts and a 3D printed case
By Les Pounder last updated
Why buy a PC server when you can build one using spare parts and a 3D printer?
I've reviewed one hundred 3D printers — these are the best features that have become non-negotiable
By Denise Bertacchi published
I've reviewed more than 100 3D printers, and these are the top features I prefer in a new printer.
I'm organizing my life with a 3D printer and Bento3D — here's how you can build your own organizer
By Les Pounder published
With a few measurements, an idea and a 3D printer, you can organize (most) of your life.
Scientists 3D print a patch that can be embedded into heart tissue
By Ash Hill published
Scientists from ETH Zurich have 3D printed a special patch that can integrate into existing heart tissue to help repair damage, providing an alternative to animal-based tissues like bovine patches.
