Prusa has a full month of Black Friday deals on 3D printers and accessories, including $300 free bundle with some models — Get the Rolls-Royce of 3D printers with free shipping

Over on the Prusa website, it is already Black Friday! A full month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we already have great deals on Prusa's range of great 3D printers.

For the Black Friday sale, Prusa is offering free worldwide shipping for orders over $200 (or your local currency) and deep discounts on the Prusa XL. The Prusa CORE One now gets a free camera, sorely missed on the original units. If you need to top up on filament, Prusa has up to 30% off its Prusaments in PLA, PETG, PC, and many other materials.

European Union customers will get a slightly larger discount than those further afield. This is because shipping within the EU is less costly than shipping to the US and Canada. European Union customers will receive €40 off the CORE One Kit and €70 off the assembled CORE One. If you need a bigger 3D printer, there is €100 off the Prusa XL semi-assembled and €150 off the assembled Prusa XL.

Considered the Rolls-Royce of 3D printing and often making an appearance on our list of Best 3D Printers, Prusa 3D printers offer speed, quality, and reliability, and are often seen in makerspaces, hackspaces, and workshops for makers who depend on these key features. Prusa 3D printers are often at the top end of most budgets, but don't be put off — you're paying for a quality 3D printing workhorse and the support of the Prusa team behind it. A Prusa 3D printer will last you a long time, even the old MK3S is a viable workhorse, and it can be upgraded to the latest CORE One 3D printer via kits.

All taxes are calculated at checkout, but remember to double-check for any tariff liability before committing to the spend.

Prusa CORE One

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Prusa CORE One is a great 3D printer, and it shows why Prusa is considered the Rolls-Royce of 3D printing. Providing a perfect first layer, this CORE XY-based 3D printer is quiet, precise, and reliable. Maintenance is easy —so easy, in fact, that you can save a little cash and buy a kit version. Spend the day with a screwdriver, the instructions, and a free pack of Haribo candy. At the end, you get a shiny 3D printer to play with.

Prusa CORE One Assembled Prusa CORE One Assembled: $1,299 at Prusa Read more Read less ▼ The Prusa CORE One is an outstanding 3D printer from Prusa Research, and it competes well with other CORE XY 3D printers. The inclusion of the Buddy3D camera, a roll of Prusament PLA lipstick red, along with models and software, for a total of $330 makes this an enticing way to jump into 3D printing.

The company’s reputation for reliability and continued support through the years makes it a safe splurge.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Prusa CORE One Specifications Build Volume 250 x 210 x 270 mm (9.84 x 8.3 x 10.6in) Material PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS/ASA /PC (up to 300 degrees) Extruder Type Direct drive Nozzle .4mm (Highflow CHT) Build Platform PEI spring steel flex plate Bed Leveling Automatic Filament Runout Sensor Yes Connectivity USB, LAN, Wi-Fi, App Interface Color touch screen with knob Machine Footprint 415 x 444 x 555 mm (16.3 x 17.5 x 21.8 in) Machine Weight 22.5 KG (49.6 lbs)

The enclosed print volume (250 x 210 x 270mm) is plenty for most projects, and being enclosed means that filaments such as ABS can be printed without stinking up your workshop. PETG and other temperature-sensitive filaments can also be reliably printed with the CORE One. PLA, TPU, and PC filaments (up to 300C) can be printed with ease.

The print chamber doesn't have its own dedicated heater, but the print bed can get the chamber nice and toasty to keep your exotic filaments on the print bed.

The Prusa CORE One is a delight to use, and in our review, Denise Bertacchi noted that "Prusa literally transformed their classic i3 printer into a Core XY machine with more speed and all the outstanding quality we expect from an industry leader. The enclosure has a clever design that allows for creative modding, but it oddly lacks expected premium features like a built-in camera." Now that the camera is included, it's a safe splurge for those new to 3D printing or for those who want to build a business with their printer.

Bundled with the CORE One, we get $330 of extras, which include: