Best Motherboard Deals 2025 - deals on Intel and AMD motherboards

There are some excellent motherboard deals for both AMD and Intel-based systems at our favorite e-tailers, so we’ve put together some of the best sales right here in this article. As we approach Black Friday season and see refreshed boards (more so on the AMD side), many discounted prices are already available. However, we’ve selected the best of the bunch, while still considering other factors important in determining which is the best. The deals range from budget to high-end, and you may even find one of our Best Motherboards on the list, too.

While the motherboard doesn’t have a massive impact on performance (as they all perform similarly out of the box with the same hardware), it’s a crucial decision, as it serves as the base for your processor (find the best CPUs here) and is the hub for your PC’s connectivity. This includes USB, storage, networking, audio, and more. Hence, choosing the right one at the right price the first time is vital. We sifted through the active deals at various locations, selecting the best based on our in-depth knowledge gained through reviews, benchmarks, and historical price analysis

Currently, we’re seeing deeper discounts on the Intel side than on the AMD side. This makes sense considering the mostly positive reception from reviewers and consumers alike. If you’re a gamer, their X3D chips are second to none, but sometimes more cache isn’t always the answer. There’s no doubt modern Intel systems are still worth buying, especially if 1080p gaming (where the X3D chips excel) isn’t the primary reason to purchase a PC.

We’ll keep a close eye on the best deals as they become available, and these are the top picks we found at the most popular e/retailers.

Top Motherboard Deals: Intel

MSI's B760M Project Zero Gaming motherboard, which initially retailed for almost $210, is now available for $170 (19% off). The back-connect design enhances cable management and aesthetics, boasting a solid feature set for your 12th-14th generation processors; however, a chassis that works with back-connect motherboards (like MSI's own) is required for the budget MicroATX board.