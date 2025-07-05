Amazon Prime Day Best PC Case Deals 2025 — deals on Fractal, Lian Li, Corsair, and other cases

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times to find a new PC case, and we've collected the best deals here. You certainly shouldn't skimp on the PC case when putting together your build; it's more important than you think to have the correct functionality, performance, and looks when making your decision. Although the GPU and CPU will have the greatest impact on how your computer will perform, your choice of case can affect performance factors such as cooling, the size of the components used in your build, and, aesthetically, how your hardware is displayed.

PC cases come in many shapes and sizes, from huge Full-Tower cases to Mid-Tower to small form factor (SFF) mini-ITX cases. Depending on the size of the case, you can install motherboard sizes like E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX.

Further choices will include features such as mesh panels for higher airflow, noise-cancelling material for quiet builds, glass panels for unrestricted views, cable routing, radiator mounting, RGB, and even rear-mounted motherboard connector compatibility. There are many options to consider, but we can help. We select deals based on our in-depth knowledge, gained from thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and years of experience in this category.

Below are our favorite case deals, including picks that we have both tested and recommend. If you're looking for recommendations regardless of price, check out our lists of the best PC cases in 2025 and the best mini-ITX cases for SFF builds.

Amazon Prime Day Best Airflow PC case deals

Antec Flux SE PC Case: now $114 at Amazon (was $129)

The Flux SE from Antech has a mesh front panel for improved airflow intake into the case and noise-dampening side panels to help reduce noise from fans and pumps. The case comes with 3x P12 PWM at the front. 1x P12R PWM reverse fan at the power supply chamber, and 1x P14 PWM rear exhaust.

Lian Li Lancool 217 PC Case: now $119 at Newegg ($126)

A gorgeous-looking high-airflow PC case from Lian Li. The Lancool 217 has a walnut wood finish and glass side panel for a wonderful modern design. The case comes with 5 pre-installed PWM fans, consisting of 2x 170mm, 2x 120mm, and 1x 140mm fans.

Amazon Prime Day Best glass and dual-chamber PC case deals

NZXT H9 Elite Dual-Chamber PC Case: now $179 at Amazon (was $239)

The H9 Elite from NZXT has a dual-chamber design for installing your power supply and cables discreetly, so that you can promote cool air across your components in the front chamber, and also display your hardware prominently. This case includes built-in RGB lighting and comes complete with a controller and 3x 120mm F120 RGB Duo fans.

Montech King 95 Pro Dual-Chamber PC Case: now $134 at Newegg (was $159) Use code JSET3Z76 for a $5 discount

Plenty of color can shine through the curved tempered glass of the Montech King 95 Pro, thanks in part to the included ARBG PWN fans. 2x 140mm and 4x 120mm fans are pre-installed. The case also features a toolless design for removing the panels of this case, making it easy to tinker inside to adjust parts or perform maintenance.

Antec C8 Wood Dual-Chamber PC Case: now $104 at Newegg (was $119) Use code JSET3Z68 for a $15 discount

With seamless glass side panels and mesh cutouts for improved airflow. The Antec C8 is an attractive dual-chamber PC case with some wood accents. Lots of ways to configure your fans, and room for an E-ATX motherboard, the C8 can host the most spectacular builds in style.

Amazon Prime Day Best small form factor PC case deals

Cooler Master NR200 Mini-ITX PC Case: now $67 at Amazon (was $109) tick $15 Coupon for price

Small and compact, the NR200 from Cooler Master provides a clean-looking case for your build. Vented side panels allow cooling airflow for your components, with the case able to support AIO radiators up to 280mm. You can install large graphics cards in this case, but you will need to check the dimensions to ensure a perfect fit.

Cooler Master NCore 100 Max: now $296 at Amazon (was $399) tick $25 Coupon for price

A small form-factor PC case with aluminum mesh side panels and an included 120mm AIO cooler, GPU mount, riser cables, and an 850W Gold-certified SFF power supply. This tiny case can even fit an RTX 4090-sized GPU, so there's no excuse for not placing a high-spec gaming PC inside.



NZXT H3 Flow (White) Micro-ATX PC Case: now $59 at Amazon (was $79)

NZXT's H3 micro-ATX case in white has plenty of space to build in for a small form factor case, and also incorporates a high-airflow design with mesh panels for improved cooling. The H3 Flow comes with an included 120mm rear exhaust fan.

NZXT H3 Flow (Black) Micro-ATX PC Case: now $59 at Amazon (was $79)

NZXT's H3 micro-ATX case in black has plenty of space to build in for a small form factor case, with room for large graphics cards. A high-airflow mesh design offers improved cooling. The H3 Flow comes with an included 120mm rear exhaust fan.

Lian Li A3-mATX Micro-ATX PC Case: now $66 at Newegg (was $74) Use code JSET3Z97 for 10% discount

With steel top and side mesh panels for improved airflow, and support for a 360mm radiator, you can fit a surprising amount inside this micro-ATX PC case. And it looks good on any desk, thanks to its clean design and aesthetics.

More Tech Deals