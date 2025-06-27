Cooler Master NR200P V3 Mini-ITX case can house an RTX 5090 — $150 chassis features cutout for optimized GPU airflow, and PCIe 5.0 support

Cooler Master has finally made the NR200P V3 available in retail stores, with the Mini-ITX case available on Amazon for around $150. It first appeared at CES 2025, where the company showed off its latest line of cases. The biggest change for the V3 is the addition of a cutout covered with a mesh cover where the GPU is designed to sit, allowing it to get the most optimal airflow. You can even remove the mesh panel if you want unimpeded airflow (at the cost of more dust).

Aside from that, the case is slightly lengthened to 378.2mm (from 372mm), allowing it to accept the larger GPUs like the RTX 5090. Because it’s slightly larger, you’re getting better clearance for your CPU cooler (70mm vs. 67mm for the V2 model), too. A PCIe 5.0 riser cable is also included in the package, ensuring you can get the most out of your graphics card.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master)

Of course, you’re still getting the features of the previous generation of the NR200P, including support for up to two 120mm or 140mm fans on top, up to two 120mm slim fans (max 15mm thickness) on the bottom, and up to a 280mm radiator on top. There are also two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, and a 3.5 combo jack at the top front for ease of connection. Unfortunately, the case is only available in black, so you’ll have to repaint it if you want it in another color. This might void its two-year warranty, though, so buyer beware.

When we saw the NR200P in action in Las Vegas earlier this year, Cooler Master had it outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with an AIO cooler plus an Asus ROG Strix RTX 4090 BTF GPU (since the RTX 5090 was yet to launch back then). This shows how capable this case was in delivering the performance you need without causing thermal issues and taking up a ton of space on your desk or under it.

If you want an even smaller case, the Ncore 100 Air is also an available option, giving you a tall and slim PC that still offers good airflow. There’s also the highly modular MasterFrame 600 line, allowing you to build your PC as you please. All of these were showcased at CES 2025, showing us the many creative and innovative solutions Cooler Master has in store for the PC building community.

