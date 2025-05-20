Cooler Master, one of the leading PC case and cooling solutions providers, is featuring several products at Computex 2025. Tom’s Hardware visited the company’s headquarters in Taiwan to see what it has to offer to PC enthusiasts this year, and we’ve seen several new and interesting offerings that caught our attention. These include new MasterFan models, the budget-friendly QUBE 500 Core, the panoramic MasterFrame 360, and the Cooling X Pro that features dual CPU and GPU AIO cooling loops.

We’re jumping right onto one of the more premium offerings of the company — the Cooling X Pro. This is a pre-built desktop PC that has a massive 360 x 360 mm radiator that is used to cool both the CPU and GPU. Four 180 mm fans are mounted on this massive fin stack, allowing it to stay cool without making a racket. Cooler Master also put performance gauges right on the case, allowing you to see how hot (or how cool) the PC is running.

The spec list shows that the Cooling X Pro is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X mounted on an MSI X870E motherboard and paired with G.Skill Trident Z non-RGB memory sticks. It also has an RTX 5090 Waterblock GPU with a 1250-watt power supply.

Those who prefer building their own PCs would love the MasterFrame 360 Panoramic, which features glass on three sides of the case. The sample on display at Cooler Master’s headquarters shows a liquid-cooled setup with custom hardline tubing. The glass walls of the case come in three pieces, with the front piece featuring curved sides to give you the illusion of a seamless cover.

This is the perfect PC case for those who are meticulous at assembling their components, turning a machine into a work of art. But if that’s not your thing, the MasterFrame’s modular ethos means that you can change the build any way you like. For example, Cooler Master also showed off an AK Mods X Bounce version that has an LED screen and an action figure highlighted by a couple of small spotlights.

But if you’re more of a budget builder (or don’t want to spend too much on a case you’ll keep under your desk), the company is also bringing the QUBE 500 Core, which is the most affordable version of its QUBE 500 lineup. Despite being relatively small, it has enough internal space to take on a standard ATX motherboard. It’s also fully modular, allowing you to build it as you like — either with official Cooler Master accessories or by printing your own, which you can find on Printables.com.

Finally, Cooler Master is adding a chunkier case fan with the MasterFan XT Series. These fans will feature much thicker 30 mm aluminum frames, increasing airflow and static pressure without added fan noise. It also comes in three versions — the base XT, the XT Pro, which features a metal frame, and the flagship XT AL, which uses a fully aluminum frame and blades for the ultimate durability.

These are some of the latest offers that Cooler Master has in store for Computex 2025, with some of these already readily available on the market. Hopefully, we can get our hands on these cases and coolers and see how they stack up against our best PC cases.