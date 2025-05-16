DeepCool embellishes its AK G2 series CPU coolers with wood accents

PC components maker DeepCool has taken the wraps off some of the treats it has in store for Computex 2025, which kicks off next week. It headlines a pre-show announcement with its Assassin VC Elite WH vapor chamber-enhanced CPU air cooler. However, perhaps more interesting and on-trend is the confirmation that it has added wood panel options to its AK G2 CPU air coolers. There’s a couple of new AiO liquid coolers and PC cases too.

Respecting Deepcool’s announcement order, let’s look at the Assassin VC Elite WH vapor chamber-enhanced CPU air cooler first. Heralded as an air-cooler “for hardcore gamers and premium builds,” DeepCool says that this new design is a good choice for high-TDP CPUs from both AMD and Intel. It will handle them with “whisper-quiet performance” too, it asserts.

The WH suffix on this model name indicates this is a white model which, for some reason, DeepCool seems to have announced ahead of any black option. DeepCool’s first vapor chamber (VC) air cooler design was a black model, though - the Assassin IV VC Vision (with digital display). We reviewed the DeepCool Assassin IV (not a vapor chamber design) in July 2023.

If you are interested in the new Assassin VC Elite WH, there’s already a fully populated product page on DeepCool’s site (linked above). We don’t have pricing or availability nailed down yet.

More timber touches for PC builders

DeepCool seems pretty proud of its AK series CPU air coolers, which have become well established in the PC DIY community, even though they debuted as recently as 2021.

Now it is ready to announce the second-generation AK G2 air coolers. These some with “upgraded thermal control alongside 0-RPM Startup with Activate Clearing Tech (ACT), AI Smart Mode for noise-performance balance, a refined design, and an offset mounting solution supporting Intel LGA1851 and AM5,” explains the firm.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DeepCool) (Image credit: DeepCool)

Strangely, though DeepCool has been teasing the wood finish AK designs on its worldwide social media accounts, its PR doesn’t even mention the new finish option. It is there to see, though, and in the gallery above you will also see some AK G2 digital display models that are on the way. Seems like if you want wood, you can’t also have the digital display, which is a shame.

We don’t see DeepCool AK G2 product pages yet, so we will have to be patient for a fuller reveal, availability, and pricing info - perhaps next week.

(Image credit: DeepCool)

Sticking to CPU cooling products for now, DeepCool is introducing two new flagship AiO liquid coolers. The new Spartacus model comes with what DeepCool says is a “massive” LCD, at 3.4-inches (sorry, that isn’t that big DC). But this premium aluminum constructed design comes in either 360mm or 420mm models, which is admittedly sizable.

Its other new AiO is the LQ Ultra, equipped with an ARGB Halo pump, which also includes an LCD status / monitoring display. This one is going to be available in 240mm and 360mm models.

Liquid cooling cases

DeepCool also has a couple of new PC cases lined up for Computex 2025. These are purposely designed to accommodate liquid cooling apparatus, namely the bulky radiators, which are standard in such designs. If you wanted to fit something like the aforementioned Spartacus AI at 420mm, you would have to opt for the new Genome III.

The Genome III is the successor to the II, which came out in 2016. Key features include its liquid cooling reservoir, which runs the height of the case, visible in the front panel. The design also features a 5.5-inch display built into the PSU shroud and easily glanceable through the glass side panel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DeepCool) (Image credit: DeepCool)

Those picking up the DeepCool CL6600 might do so for its “bold HyperSplit tower design,” reckons the PC components maker. It is also designed to accommodate back connector motherboards (BTF etc), can fit 360mm radiators, and has room for up to eight fans.

Both cases are absent from DeepCool’s product pages, for now. So, again, we should wait for more information coming from Computex.

Unfortunately for U.S. customers, DeepCool remains on OFAC's sanction list. As such, it's extremely unlikely that these products will be made available for purchase for U.S. customers anytime soon.