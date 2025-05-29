Tom's Hardware Verdict
This is simply the best air cooler on the market, exceeding my expectations for what air cooling can offer. You won’t find better performance without using liquid cooling.
Pros
- +
Strongest air-cooling performance I’ve tested yet
- +
Competitive with entry-level 360mm AIOs
- +
Exceptional noise-normalized performance
- +
Reasonable $52.90 US price
Cons
- -
None!
Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In ancient Rome, the term Pretor (more commonly spelled Praetor) was given to magistrates and commanders of armies – and boy, does the title fit Thermalrights' latest flagship air cooler, the Royal Pretor 130. The performance of this latest product is ferocious, blurring the lines between what you should expect from air and liquid coolers.
Will the Royal Pretor 130 make our list of the best coolers? Yes. As we’ll see in testing, it’s the best air cooler on the market! Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the cooler, then we’ll go over thermal performance with both Intel and AMD CPUs, as well as noise levels.
Cooler specifications
Cooler
Thermalright Royal Pretor 130
MSRP
$52.90 (U.S.)
Radiator Material
Aluminum
Lighting
None
Warranty
3 Years
Socket Compatibility
Intel Socket LGA 1851/1700/1200/115x AMD AM5 / AM4
Unit Dimensions
130 (L) x 112 (W) x 158mm (H)
Maximum TDP (Our Testing) @ 23C
>259W with Core i7-14700K >254W with AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Packing and included contents
The packaging for the cooler features a slick white and black design. Opening it reveals the parts, protected by molded foam, cardboard, and plastic coverings.
Included in the box are the following:
- One 28x120mm fan
- One 28x130mm fan
- Dual-tower heatsink
- TF7 Thermal paste
- Mounting accessories for modern AMD & Intel platforms
- Installation manual
Features of Thermalright’s Royal Pretor 130
▶ Dual-tower heatsink
The heatsink has two silver towers, with a black etched metal top showcasing Thermalright’s brand name and logo.
▶ High-quality TF7 thermal paste
Thermalright includes its TF7 thermal compound with the cooler, which offers good performance, only a couple of degrees away from the best pastes you can buy.
▶ Six copper heatpipes
The Royal Pretor has six 6mm copper heatpipes to move heat away from the CPU and into the fins of the towers.
▶ Two fans of different sizes – 120mm, 130mm
There’s more to a cooler than just the heatsink or radiator. The bundled fans have a significant impact on cooling and noise levels, as well as how the cooler looks in your case. This cooler arrives with two different types of fans. Both are 28mm thick, but one is 120 mm and the other is 130 mm.
Model
TL-H12-X28
TL-HD13-X28
Dimensions
120 x 120 x 28mm
130 x 130 x 28mm
Fan Speed
Up to 2150 RPM
Up to 1750 RPM
Air Flow
Up to 80.45 CFM
Up to 81.88 CFM
Air Pressure
Up to 2.65 mm H2O
Up to 2.38 mm H2O
Bearing Type
S-FDB V2
S-FDB V2
MTTF
3 Year Warranty
3 Year Warranty
Lighting
None
None
Real world testing configuration: Intel LGA1700 and AMD AM5 platform
My results may differ from others because I emphasize results that are comparable to real-world use. This means that I test CPU coolers inside of a closed desktop case, which increases cooling difficulty compared to other testing methods.
Many will test CPU coolers outside of a case, on an open test bench. Open benches have lowered ambient temperatures, which makes weak coolers appear stronger than they are. Some publications have also used generic thermal plates to test cooling solutions. I reject both of these methods because they don’t accurately reflect the real-world conditions a CPU cooler is used in.
CPU
Intel Core i7-14700K
GPU
ASRock Steel Legend Radeon 7900 GRE
Motherboard
MSI Z790 Project Zero
Case
MSI Pano 100L PZ Black
System Fans
Iceberg Thermal IceGale Silent
My previous reviews have tested Intel’s latest platform, using the Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake CPU. But we’re retiring this from our testing suite. Between BIOS changes and Windows updates, Arrow Lake’s thermal characteristics have changed in some scenarios, rendering much of our previous testing data useless.
With today’s review, we’re also testing AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D. This is a beast of a CPU, providing the best gaming and multithreaded performance on the market. It can prove quite challenging thermally when PBO is enabled for overclocking.
CPU
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
GPU
MSI Ventus 3X RTX 4070Ti Super
Motherboard
MSI X870E Carbon Wifi
Case
MSI MAG Pano 100R PZ
AM5 and 1851 installation
The installation of this cooler is simple for both Intel and AMD CPUs.
1. You’ll first need to apply the included backplate if you’re using an Intel CPU. AMD users will remove the default mounting mechanism.
2. Next, you’ll set the rubber standoffs on both Intel and AMD systems.
3. Then you’ll want to take the mounting bars and place them on top of the standoffs, securing them with the included screws.
4. Apply the included thermal paste to your CPU. If you have any questions on how to do this properly, please refer to our handy guide on how to apply thermal paste.
5. Mount the heatsink on top of the CPU, using a screwdriver to secure the screws in the middle of the unit.
6. Attach the fans to the heatsink using the included clips, and then use the included PWM cable to connect the fans to the motherboard.
- 1
- 2
Current page: Features and SpecificationsNext Page Benchmarks and Conclusion
Albert Thomas is a contributor for Tom’s Hardware, primarily covering CPU cooling reviews.
Also, does this beat the Thermalright Silver Arrow? It uses 8mm heat pipes, it beat the NH-D15 in many tests.
That said, the Noctua NH-D1 is included on the Intel noise normalized results and on the maximum strength results.
That's a good question! I'm sure if Thermalright wants me to test it, they'll send a sample of this unit to me.
- looks like 💩
- RAM clearance