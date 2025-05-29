Recommended reading

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130 Review: The Crown Jewel of Air Cooling

Once again, Thermalright raises the bar for what’s considered possible with air cooling.

Reviews
By published
Thermalright Royal Pretor 130
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

This is simply the best air cooler on the market, exceeding my expectations for what air cooling can offer. You won’t find better performance without using liquid cooling.

Pros

  • +

    Strongest air-cooling performance I’ve tested yet

  • +

    Competitive with entry-level 360mm AIOs

  • +

    Exceptional noise-normalized performance

  • +

    Reasonable $52.90 US price

Cons

  • -

    None!

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

In ancient Rome, the term Pretor (more commonly spelled Praetor) was given to magistrates and commanders of armies – and boy, does the title fit Thermalrights' latest flagship air cooler, the Royal Pretor 130. The performance of this latest product is ferocious, blurring the lines between what you should expect from air and liquid coolers.

Will the Royal Pretor 130 make our list of the best coolers? Yes. As we’ll see in testing, it’s the best air cooler on the market! Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the cooler, then we’ll go over thermal performance with both Intel and AMD CPUs, as well as noise levels.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooler specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Cooler

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

MSRP

$52.90 (U.S.)

Radiator Material

Aluminum

Lighting

None

Warranty

3 Years

Socket Compatibility

Intel Socket LGA 1851/1700/1200/115x AMD AM5 / AM4

Unit Dimensions

130 (L) x 112 (W) x 158mm (H)

Maximum TDP (Our Testing) @ 23C

>259W with Core i7-14700K >254W with AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Packing and included contents

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The packaging for the cooler features a slick white and black design. Opening it reveals the parts, protected by molded foam, cardboard, and plastic coverings.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Included in the box are the following:

  • One 28x120mm fan
  • One 28x130mm fan
  • Dual-tower heatsink
  • TF7 Thermal paste
  • Mounting accessories for modern AMD & Intel platforms
  • Installation manual

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Features of Thermalright’s Royal Pretor 130

▶ Dual-tower heatsink

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The heatsink has two silver towers, with a black etched metal top showcasing Thermalright’s brand name and logo.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ High-quality TF7 thermal paste

Thermalright includes its TF7 thermal compound with the cooler, which offers good performance, only a couple of degrees away from the best pastes you can buy.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Six copper heatpipes

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Royal Pretor has six 6mm copper heatpipes to move heat away from the CPU and into the fins of the towers.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

▶ Two fans of different sizes – 120mm, 130mm

There’s more to a cooler than just the heatsink or radiator. The bundled fans have a significant impact on cooling and noise levels, as well as how the cooler looks in your case. This cooler arrives with two different types of fans. Both are 28mm thick, but one is 120 mm and the other is 130 mm.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

TL-H12-X28

TL-HD13-X28

Dimensions

120 x 120 x 28mm

130 x 130 x 28mm

Fan Speed

Up to 2150 RPM

Up to 1750 RPM

Air Flow

Up to 80.45 CFM

Up to 81.88 CFM

Air Pressure

Up to 2.65 mm H2O

Up to 2.38 mm H2O

Bearing Type

S-FDB V2

S-FDB V2

MTTF

3 Year Warranty

3 Year Warranty

Lighting

None

None

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Real world testing configuration: Intel LGA1700 and AMD AM5 platform

My results may differ from others because I emphasize results that are comparable to real-world use. This means that I test CPU coolers inside of a closed desktop case, which increases cooling difficulty compared to other testing methods.

Many will test CPU coolers outside of a case, on an open test bench. Open benches have lowered ambient temperatures, which makes weak coolers appear stronger than they are. Some publications have also used generic thermal plates to test cooling solutions. I reject both of these methods because they don’t accurately reflect the real-world conditions a CPU cooler is used in.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

CPU

Intel Core i7-14700K

GPU

ASRock Steel Legend Radeon 7900 GRE

Motherboard

MSI Z790 Project Zero

Case

MSI Pano 100L PZ Black

System Fans

Iceberg Thermal IceGale Silent

My previous reviews have tested Intel’s latest platform, using the Core Ultra 9 285K Arrow Lake CPU. But we’re retiring this from our testing suite. Between BIOS changes and Windows updates, Arrow Lake’s thermal characteristics have changed in some scenarios, rendering much of our previous testing data useless.

With today’s review, we’re also testing AMD’s Ryzen 9 9950X3D. This is a beast of a CPU, providing the best gaming and multithreaded performance on the market. It can prove quite challenging thermally when PBO is enabled for overclocking.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

GPU

MSI Ventus 3X RTX 4070Ti Super

Motherboard

MSI X870E Carbon Wifi

Case

MSI MAG Pano 100R PZ

AM5 and 1851 installation

The installation of this cooler is simple for both Intel and AMD CPUs.

1. You’ll first need to apply the included backplate if you’re using an Intel CPU. AMD users will remove the default mounting mechanism.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Next, you’ll set the rubber standoffs on both Intel and AMD systems.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Then you’ll want to take the mounting bars and place them on top of the standoffs, securing them with the included screws.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Apply the included thermal paste to your CPU. If you have any questions on how to do this properly, please refer to our handy guide on how to apply thermal paste.

5. Mount the heatsink on top of the CPU, using a screwdriver to secure the screws in the middle of the unit.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Attach the fans to the heatsink using the included clips, and then use the included PWM cable to connect the fans to the motherboard.

Thermalright Royal Pretor 130

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
TOPICS
Albert Thomas
Albert Thomas
Freelancer, CPU Cooling Reviewer

Albert Thomas is a contributor for Tom’s Hardware, primarily covering CPU cooling reviews.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Jeez, Thermalright are just knocking it out of the park with insane price performance for air coolers. The Phantom Spirit, Peerless Assassin and now this Pretor! Other companies should take a look at this and start producing the goods. And I don't mean a $100 Noctua.
    Reply
  • extremepcs1
    2 different fans is messing with my OCD :) Looks great otherwise!
    Reply
  • Albert.Thomas
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    Jeez, Thermalright are just knocking it out of the park with insane price performance for air coolers. The Phantom Spirit, Peerless Assassin and now this Pretor! Other companies should take a look at this and start producing the goods. And I don't mean a $100 Noctua.
    I know, right? I don't know how they keep doing it!
    Reply
  • Krieger-San
    I'm confused why they claim this is the best cooler when there's no comparisons to the NH-D15 (Noctua). It's been in the top 5 best CPU coolers of all time.
    Also, does this beat the Thermalright Silver Arrow? It uses 8mm heat pipes, it beat the NH-D15 in many tests.
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    With these charts/graphics not allowing for zoom-in, it makes it hard to easily read all the names/numbers. I also don't know why we can't have increased/dynamic page width on these articles; the included charts could then be bigger by default as well. Most here have high-res screens, but it looks like these articles' page width is set to 800x600.
    Reply
  • Albert.Thomas
    Krieger-San said:
    I'm confused why they claim this is the best cooler when there's no comparisons to the NH-D15 (Noctua). It's been in the top 5 best CPU coolers of all time.
    I had to move away from Arkansas earlier this year due to some pretty horrifying conditions, and I was only able to bring so many coolers when I moved.

    That said, the Noctua NH-D1 is included on the Intel noise normalized results and on the maximum strength results.
    Krieger-San said:
    Also, does this beat the Thermalright Silver Arrow? It uses 8mm heat pipes, it beat the NH-D15 in many tests.
    That's a good question! I'm sure if Thermalright wants me to test it, they'll send a sample of this unit to me.
    Reply
  • Albert.Thomas
    2Be_or_Not2Be said:
    With these charts/graphics not allowing for zoom-in, it makes it hard to easily read all the names/numbers. I also don't know why we can't have increased/dynamic page width on these articles; the included charts could then be bigger by default as well. Most here have high-res screens, but it looks like these articles' page width is set to 800x600.
    I'm not sure what is going on here, as the graphs I submit are of higher resolution, but I'll bring it up to management
    Reply
  • btmedic04
    What is the maximum memory height supported without moving the fan up? I have a 7950x3d in a jonsbo D31 case, asus rog x670e gene and g.skill trident z neo ram and was initially looking at the phantom spirit evo, but my ram is a millimeter or two too tall to fit without raising the fan. If this can fit it without raising the fan, and has better performance to boot, then im all in
    Reply
  • uplink-svk
    Cons:
    - looks like 💩
    - RAM clearance
    Reply
  • Albert.Thomas
    uplink-svk said:
    Cons:
    - looks like 💩
    - RAM clearance
    What types of looks do you prefer?
    Reply