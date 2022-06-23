Best AIO Coolers 2022

Whether you’re after higher overclocks or you just a system that remains quiet under load–or both–there are a few things to consider when choosing the best AIO cooler (all-in-one) for your new build or upgrade. AIO coolers are far more convenient and affordable than custom liquid cooling loops, and can deliver lower CPU temperatures with less fan noise than air coolers–although that’s not always the case.



You’ll also need to make sure there’s room to install an AIO cooler, preferably in the top or rear of your case. AIO coolers typically come in three sizes, defined by the dimensions of the radiator and the fans the radiator is designed to fit: 120 (one 120mm fan), 240 (two 120mm fans), or 360mm (three 120mm fans). There are some 140 and 280mm AIO coolers kicking around, but they are far less common and typically older models. As you might expect, the larger the radiator, the greater the cooling potential, although things like radiator thickness, materials, and fan performance factor into cooling capability as well.

If you aren’t running a high-end flagship CPU and don’t plan on overclocking, a 120mm AIO, which you can usually mount in the rear exhaust fan area of your PC case should suffice, although if you want better temperatures and slower-spinning fans, a good 240mm AIO cooler is a better choice, but will generally be harder to install and won’t fit in as many cases. And generally a 360mm AIO is your best bet for high-end, overclocked CPUs, to make sure your CPU stays reasonably cool while running above its specced speed. Be sure to check your system or PC case manual to make sure your AIO cooler of choice will fit before buying.

If money isn't a major concern and silent operation and low temperatures are important to you, you may want to consider a custom cooling loop. For more on how these tend to perform (and how good they look), check out our Blue Shift build feature. Just know that custom cooling loops are always much more expensive than all other typical cooling alternatives, and they can make future component upgrades much more complicated.

And don't forget to consider thermal paste or another thermal interface material (TIM) to use with your AIO cooler. Most coolers will come with some kind of paste, either in a small syringe or pre-applied to the metal cold plate. Nut to make sure you're getting the most efficient thermal transfer between your CPU and cooler plate, check out the many products we thoroughly tested to find the best thermal paste for your CPU.

Best AIO Coolers You Can Buy Today

Best 360mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler: CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360R RGB

When it comes to keeping overclocked CPU load temperatures in check, Cooler Master’s MasterLiquid ML360R RGB is the new chilling champ. As the 360 variant of our previously reviewed MasterLiquid ML240R RGB, the newly available MasterLiquid ML360R adds 33 percent more radiator surface area for even more cooling prowess. The result? It cools even better than the mighty NZXT Kraken X72.

Power users, gamers, system builders and overclockers in the market for a new large CPU cooler should take note. The Cooler Master ML360R RGB is our current 360 AIO thermal performance leader. And while $160 isn’t exactly cheap, there are plenty of competing products that cost more while delivering less-impressive performance.

Read: CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360R RGB review

Best 360mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler Alternative: Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 features a full-cover CPU block sizable enough to fully cover Threadripper’s ample surface area, although it supports mainstream sockets like AM4 as well. There’s also a powerful, fast-flowing pump with built-in reservoir and an all-copper radiator, allowing the Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 to morph into a custom cooling loop, one piece at a time.



Priced around $217, it's more costly than some other solutions, but does provide hands-down the absolute best cooling potential. And power users building high-end AMD Threadripper or Intel HEDT desktop workstation or gaming systems will have higher budgets, with a different focus than those looking for a more frugal desktop gaming or mainstream PC build.

Considering the cost associated with most of the CPUs and motherboards alone supported by the Eisbaer Pro Aurora, system builders in this realm of performance usually draw from a unique set of criteria, which a frequent aim for ‘the best at any price.' And that, quite simply, is what the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 exemplifies. Whether you intend to run it as is, or expand into a custom cooling loop, you won't be let down by this versatile piece of cooling kit.

Read: Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 review

Best 360mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler With a Display: MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI's MEG CoreLiquid S360 delivers top-notch cooling performance, quiet(er) cooling fans and an excellent implementation of a simple-to-use MSI Center UI and a brilliant display above your CPU to deliver system performance stats, or even your favorite photo or animated GIF. At $280, it’s definitely a premium cooler, but MSI backs up that price with some real performance clout.

For those without concern for the high price, looking for excellent cooling and endless customization options via the display, the MSI MEG CoreLiquid S36 is worthy of serious consideration. Its toughest competition may come from Corsair's H150i Elite , although we haven't had a chance to test that cooler yet.

Read: MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360 review

Best 280mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler: Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 (Image credit: Arctic)

While our thermal measurements indicate that it's integrated voltage regulator fan is little more than a gimmick, great CPU temperatures at ultra-low noise levels prove the Liquid Freezer II 280 far-more-valuable than its far-costlier rivals.

Read: Arctic Liquid Freezer II 280 AIO review

Best 240mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler: Corsair H100i RGB PRO XT (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Corsair H100i RGB PRO XT takes over where the H100i Pro left off by providing enthusiast levels of thermal load management from a 240mm AIO and making use of Corsair’s iCUE software suite for RGB lighting control, fan curve configuration and pump performance settings. Paring the capability of the cooler with a set of user-friendly software tools provides a great deal of value for system builders of any technical proficiency, in real time.

Read: Corsair H100i RGB Pro XT review

Best 240mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler Alternate:

Deepcool Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro

The Gamer Storm Captain 240 Pro makes up for in low noise what it lacks in cooling power compared to Corsair's H100i Pro, to the point that the Captain 240 Pro has a significantly better cooling-to-noise ratio. We favor it for anyone who needs virtual silence at 50% fan speed, where most users in most environments won't hear it. Even those able to push a CPU hard enough to require 100% fan speed will find its hushed murmur less than half as noisy as the H100i Pro.

Best 120mm Closed-Loop Liquid Cooler: NZXT Kraken M22

The NZXT Kraken M22 is an incredibly compact, high-performance liquid cooler that delivers sleek styling and vibrant RGB lighting options, while offering support for current AMD and Intel processor sockets. Specifically, if you're building a small home-theater PC or a compact gaming build, the Kraken M22 offers surprising cooling potential in a condensed cooling package.

Just don't try to strap one to your Threadripper system. The demanding thermals and massive surface of those high-end CPUs aren't supported by this cooler.

Read: NZXT Kraken M22 review

Best AMD Threadripper: Enermax Liqtech 360 OC TR4

In the Liqtech 360 TR4 OC, Enermax has graced the Threadripper world with a cooler that covers these large enthusiast processors in full, providing performance similar to custom liquid cooling with the easy installation and moderate cost of an AIO cooler. Enermax also keeps costs down by avoiding RGB lighting and the relevant software integrations. The lack of lighting might turn away some buyers who prefer millions of colors and a software UI. However, Threadripper fans seeking excellent cooling performance, and who wish to set up some simple fan-cooling curves, will find just that in the Liqtech 360 TR4 OC.

Read: Enermax Liqtech 360 OC TR4 review

Best Reconfigurable Closed-Loop Cooler: Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 CPU Digital RGB (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Alphacool's Eisbaer is a factory-filled hybrid design, featuring a closed-loop-style pump and CPU cold plate with open-loop style fittings that including an anti-leak, in-line quick connector. Alphacool offers wide range of factory-filled companion parts, from additional radiators to GPU blocks, to suite nearly any expansion need. It's perfect for buyers who lack the time to assemble, purge, and leak test their own scratch-built component systems, as well as those who have more cash than self-confidence.

Read: Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 CPU Digital RGB review

Best Custom Cooling Kit: Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45

With an enormous 3x 140mm radiator, this kit allows for enough thermal expansion of the loop to include a graphics card waterblock (or even two), if desired. By using industry standard G1/4 threaded fittings for all components, the cooling loop almost begs you to add more components to the party. A radiator of this size and potential allows for this kind of load because of the quality design and engineering that went into building it. A pump of this pedigree pushes coolant like few others are capable. Quality-milled components and attention to detail are seen on each and every piece within the kit.

For anyone looking for a complete, high-quality watercooling kit in a single box, this Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 kit is an excellent choice for those with room in their chassis for the monstrous 3x 140mm radiator and large pump/reservoir combo.

Read: Alphacool Eissturm Hurricane Copper 45 Review

