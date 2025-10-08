These are the best CPU cooler deals we found this Prime Day, up to 37% off — deals from Cooler Master, Thermalright, MSI, Corsair, and Thermaltake for every budget

There are exactly two things every PC has in common: it needs power and it needs to be cooled. Modern-day desktops mostly scale linearly in cost, with higher-end builds typically opting for liquid cooling over conventional air cooling. As such, today, we've rounded up some of the best AIOs we could find as part of Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals, along with a nice little cameo of tradition at the end. All of these coolers represent great value, and you can't go wrong with any of them.

First up, we have the Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240 Core II, a 240mm AIO liquid cooler that comes with two 120mm RGB fans and a similarly RGB-illuminated pump block featuring an infinity mirror design. The supplied MF120 Lite fans can spin between 650 and 1,750 RPM, are designed to remain quiet during operation, and feature daisy-chaining for easy installation.

Speaking of, the 240 Core II supports all the major Intel and AMD sockets currently available, and includes tube clips to efficiently route the 400mm flexible tuning around board components, such as your RAM. Cooler Master usually sells this for $85, but the MasterLiquid 240 Core II is available for just $54 on Amazon right now.

Next up is perhaps the most interesting deal in this round-up, to the extent that Amazon itself hides the price unless you add it to your cart. The Thermalright Grand Vision 360 ARGB is available for just $83.48, offering a massive discount from its regular price of $124. In our testing, it aced pretty much every benchmark and set a new standard for value proposition. We still recommend it as a top option in our list of the best CPU coolers.

This is a 360mm AIO that comes with 3x TL-H12-X28-S fans, rated for 2,150 RPM while producing under 30 decibels of noise. You get 80.45 CFM of airflow, along with S-FDVB2 bearings that "greatly improve the performance." Arguably, though, the main draw here is the 3.4-inch, 480x480 square IPS display, which can display a wide range of animations and telemetry data. The screen is also magnetically attached to the pump block, so you can easily install or remove it at will.

If you don't want a fancy screen but still want an aggressive gamer-y aesthetic, then perhaps MSI's MAG CoreLiquid A15 360 is the right choice for you. This unit is on sale for just $90. It's got "EZ Connect" functionality, allowing you to daisy-chain the fans together and only plug in two cables (instead of six). It comes with an "Offset Kit" as well, which allows you to adjust the positioning of the cold plate for better contact. This cooler comes with a 3,400 RPM high-efficiency pump that offers "whisper-quiet" operation, allowing the RGB fans and pump block to do all the screaming instead.

We also have a reliable and safe choice in the Corsair Nautilus 360 RS ARGB, which can be purchased for just $105, offering a 20% discount. This is a clean-looking AIO, featuring a pump block design that doesn't look too aggressive but still boasts a nice, RGB-laden pattern that complements the RS120 RGB fans. These can operate at zero RPM and produce low noise at just 20 dBA. You also get Daisy Chain functionality, along with wide compatibility with a range of AMD and Intel sockets. The entire thing can then be managed through Corsair's iCUE software (if you have a controller).

Before you leave, there's one more thing. If you want the most cooling while spending as little as possible, then you can't go wrong with Thermaltake's Astria 200 ARGB. Unlike the options we've discussed so far, this is an air cooler that eliminates many of the complexities and replaces them with affordable, reliable cooling.

You still get one RGB fan, along with an RGB stripe around the perimeter of the top cover. Thermaltake boasts up to 210W of cooling power, with 65 CFM of airflow, and a static pressure of 2.56 mm-H20 - all while maintaining just 26.8 decibels of noise. The Astria 200 ARGB is on sale for just $22, a considerable discount from its original $35 list price.

Every cooler on this list is a great choice, offering solid performance at affordable prices that are not often found. Our top pick is the Thermalright Grand Vision because it offers a screen at a price where such novelty is unheard of. However, the options from Cooler Master, MSI, Corsair, and our cameo from Thermaltake will all tame your beastly processors just fine. Make sure to do your research, look at reviews, and don't hesitate to splurge if this is an upgrade you've been holding out on for a long time.

