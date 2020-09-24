Best Deals on Tech and PC Hardware 2020: CPUs, SSDs, PCs and More

With Amazon Prime Day and the holidays approaching, it's a great time to find the best deals on tech. Whether you're building a PC , hankering for an upgrade, looking for one of the best gaming PCs or just hoping to find one of the best gaming monitors on a big on a big sale, we're hear to help.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals on tech, covering both internal components like processors and storage and prebuilt systems. We're also covering peripherals and accessories.

If you're looking for the best hardware regardless of what's on sale today, check out our lists of the best CPUs, best SSDs, best graphics cards, best motherboards, best RAM, best PSUs and best PC cases.

How to Tell a Deal from a Dud

We've checked all the best deals on tech below to ensure they provide valuable savings and notable discounts. But what if you see a product on sale and are wondering if it's really worth pulling the trigger?

We always recommend using third-party tools to both check previous prices and compare them with different sellers. Google Shopping and PCPartPicker are two of our favorite applications to check prices between vendors.

Amazon shoppers can use the website CamelCamelCamel and its Camelizer Chrome extension to see a product's price history. This will give you an idea of the average price and whether or not the current offer is an actual deal.

Best Deals on Tech Overall

Team Group GX2 2.5" 2TB SSD: was $229, now $189 @Newegg

Get plenty of storage without breaking your wallet using this deal from Newegg. It features a 2 TB Team Group SSD with read/write speeds as high as 550/500 Mbps. It uses a SATA III connection and has other sizes available, as well, ranging from 128 GB to 2 TB.View Deal

ADATA Ultimate 240 GB SSD: was $49, now $24 @eBay

If you’re looking for a small and simple SSD, this Adata deal is one you shouldn’t look over. For just $24, you can pick up this 240 GB internal SSD. It uses a SATA III connection and measures just 2.5” across.View Deal

Westinghouse 27" Full HD 144Hz Monitor: was $199, now $189 @Newegg

Expand your display setup with this Westinghouse 27” monitor. You can save $10 while taking home optimal Full HD specs. This monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and operates around 144 Hz. It supports over 16 million colors and has plenty of input support including HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort.View Deal

LG 24" Full HD 60Hz Monitor: was $129, now $99 @Amazon

For just under $100, you can pick up this 24” Full HD LG Monitor. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and operates at 60 Hz. It features a 2ms response time and comes with a few input options like HDMI, D-Sub and DVI-D ports.View Deal

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC i7 9700F, RTX 2070 Super, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD: was $1499, now $1199 @Newegg

This gaming desktop from ABS is VR ready and comes with Windows 10 Home. It features an Intel i7-9700F CPU and an RTX 2070 Super graphics card. For RAM, you can expect 16 GB of DDR4 alongside a 512 GB internal SSD.View Deal

Intel Core i7-9700K CPU: was $349, now $289 @BestBuy

If you’ve got a motherboard with an LGA 1151 socket, you might appreciate this i7-9700K CPU deal offered on the Best Buy website. You can snag this 9th Gen 8-core processor for just $289 instead of the usual $349. It can reach 4.9 GHz using turbo mode.View Deal