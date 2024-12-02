The best way to get an RTX 4090 this Cyber Monday? Buy a prebuilt desktop

We've said before that it's not a good time to buy a high-end graphics card. We expect new releases from Nvidia, AMD and Intel within the next couple of months. In fact, we'd be very surprised if we don't have an RTX 5080 and 5090 launch in January.

However, you might be sitting here in early December thinking "I don't care about what happens in January, I want the best graphics card I can buy today." And that card would be the RTX 4090.

If you care about ray tracing, the differences are quite stark. With an RTX 4090, at 4K resolution, you get a playable 55 fps on the RTX 4090 and 103.9 fps at 2K resolution. However, there's a huge step down on those frame rates when you use the next card down, the RTX 4080 Super.

There may be a huge difference when we finally see the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, but for now, the RTX 4090 is the leader. Unfortunately, the cards themselves are selling out like crazy.

When I started writing this article, I intended to include links to RTX 4090 cards that were available for $1,799 and $1,819 at Best Buy. By the time I'd written a couple of paragraphs, they were all sold out. You could probably still find an RTX 4090 for $2,300 or more, but that's an insane price to pay.

Our advice: if you really want an RTX 4090 for your build, buy a prebuilt desktop with an RTX 4090 inside. Here are a few examples (while they last).

Thermaltake RGS Reactor u490: was $3699, now $3499 at Best Buy

This Thermaltake desktop has an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4090 and a 2TB SSD. It has one of Thermaltake's beautiful Tower 600 cases and a 1,000-watt PSU.

Alienware Aurora R16 w/ RTX 4090, Core i9: was $4694, now $3699 at Dell

This fully-loaded Alienware desktop has an RTX 4090 card, Core i9-14900KF CPU, 4TB SSD and 64GB of RAM.

Thermaltake - Arctic i4790 Gaming Desktop: was $3799, now $3799 at Best Buy

This Thermaltake prebuild desktop has an Intel Core i9-14900KF, 64GB of RAM and a 3TB SSD. It also is in a clear, open-air case so you can get a good look at it and have great airflow.

