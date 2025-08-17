The award-winning Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is only $279 — our favorite SSD drops to a great price

Right now at Amazon, you can find our favorite SSD, the Samsung 990 Pro, for one of its best prices to date. This offer is for the 4TB edition that comes with a heatsink for improved thermals. When it debuted, the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD sold for around $384, but right now it's been discounted all the way down to $279. This isn't the absolute lowest price on record for the drive; however, it is one of the best prices we've ever seen for it and is a great deal for a 4TB SSD in general.

We had the opportunity to review the Samsung 990 Pro when it was released, and shortly after we got our hands on the 4TB model to see how it performed. We were very pleased with our experience and currently recognize it as the best overall SSDs you can get your hands on. It even received our Editor's Choice recognition upon review.

Save $105 Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD with Heatsink: was $384 now $279 at Amazon This offer is for the 4TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with a heatsink. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s. It comes with a 5-year warranty and can be returned to Amazon within 30 days. Read more ▼

This drive has your standard M.2 2280 form factor and comes in a range of capacities from as small as 1TB all the way up to 4TB. The Samsung 990 Pro is designed around the Samsung Pascal controller. All of the drives in this line are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces, but the 4TB model in particular is able to reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're looking for an SSD and know that you want quality but aren't sure where to start, the Samsung 990 Pro is a dependable choice. It's our overall top pick on our list of the best SSDs for a reason. I own the 2TB model myself and can stand by its performance. The 4TB model is backed up by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Samsung that voids if the drive reaches 2,400 TBW.

