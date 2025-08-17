The award-winning Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is only $279 — our favorite SSD drops to a great price

Deals
By published

This edition of the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD has dropped to 7 cents per GB.

Samsung SSD
(Image credit: Samsung)

Right now at Amazon, you can find our favorite SSD, the Samsung 990 Pro, for one of its best prices to date. This offer is for the 4TB edition that comes with a heatsink for improved thermals. When it debuted, the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD sold for around $384, but right now it's been discounted all the way down to $279. This isn't the absolute lowest price on record for the drive; however, it is one of the best prices we've ever seen for it and is a great deal for a 4TB SSD in general.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD with Heatsink
Save $105
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD with Heatsink: was $384 now $279 at Amazon

This offer is for the 4TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with a heatsink. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s. It comes with a 5-year warranty and can be returned to Amazon within 30 days.

Read more
View Deal

This drive has your standard M.2 2280 form factor and comes in a range of capacities from as small as 1TB all the way up to 4TB. The Samsung 990 Pro is designed around the Samsung Pascal controller. All of the drives in this line are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces, but the 4TB model in particular is able to reach read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

Image 1 of 2
Samsung 990 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for an SSD and know that you want quality but aren't sure where to start, the Samsung 990 Pro is a dependable choice. It's our overall top pick on our list of the best SSDs for a reason. I own the 2TB model myself and can stand by its performance. The 4TB model is backed up by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Samsung that voids if the drive reaches 2,400 TBW.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JeffreyP55
    Admin said:
    You can find the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD over at Amazon for $279, one of its best prices to date and a great deal in general.

    The award-winning Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is only $279 — our favorite SSD drops to a great price : Read more
    2TB 990 Pro has been $149.xx on Amazon for awhile. I don't need 4TB of space.
    Reply
  • drivinfast247
    JeffreyP55 said:
    2TB 990 Pro has been $149.xx on Amazon for awhile. I don't need 4TB of space.
    Cool story, bro!
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    JeffreyP55 said:
    I don't need 4TB of space.
    And some people do.
    Reply