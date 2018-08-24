Best SSDs 2018: From Budget to Blazing Speed

A slow storage drive is a huge bottleneck, making your processor sit there twiddling its clock cycles, waiting for data to load. To speed up your reads and writes, you need a fast Solid State Drive (SSD). That's why we thoroughly test more than 50 drives a year and highlight the top models on this page.
Our current favorite SSD overall is the Adata XPG Gammix S11 (960GB), an affordable M.2 PCIe drive with great performance. The QLC-based Intel SSD 660p is also an excellent option along those lines, though as we wrote this the 1TB model we tested wasn't yet for sale. If price is no object, we prefer the Samsung 970 Pro (1TB) if you have an M.2 PCIe slot, the Samsung 860 EVO (1TB) for SATA connectivity, and the Intel Optane SSD 905P (960GB) add-in card for desktops with an available PCIe 3.0 x4 (or faster) slot. See below for our full list of SSD recommendations, organized by interface and capacity.
-
Adata XPG GAMMIX S11 (1TB)Best Overall
-
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 960GB / 1024GB
-
- Form Factor
- M.2 2280 D5
-
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3
-
- Controller
- SMI SM2262
-
- DRAM
- Nanya DDR3
-
- NAND
- Micron 64-Layer TLC
-
- Sequential Read
- 3,150 MB/s
-
- Sequential Write
- 1,700 MB/s
-
- Random Read
- 310,000 IOPS
-
- Random Write
- 280,000 IOPS
-
- Encryption
- ✗
-
- Endurance
- 640 TBW
-
- Product Number
- AGAMMIXS11-960GT-C
-
- Warranty
- 5-Years
-
-
Samsung 970 Pro (1TB)Best M.2 PCIe
-
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 1024GB / 1024GB
-
- Form Factor
- M.2 2280 S3
-
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe 1.3
-
- Controller
- Samsung Phoenix NVMe
-
- DRAM
- Samsung LPDDR4 1GB
-
- NAND
- SanDisk 64L Samsung 64-Layer MLC
-
- Sequential Read
- 3,500 MB/s
-
- Sequential Write
- 2,700 MB/s
-
- Random Read
- 500,000 IOPS
-
- Random Write
- 500,000 IOPS
-
- Encryption
- Class 0 (256-bit FDE), TCG Opal 2.0, Microsoft eDrive
-
- Endurance
- 1,200 TBW
-
- Product Number
- N/A
-
- Warranty
- 5-Years Limited
-
-
Samsung 860 Pro (1TB)Best SATA
-
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 1024GB / 1024GB
-
- Form Factor
- 2.5" 7mm
-
- Interface / Protocol
- SATA / AHCI
-
- Controller
- Samsung MJX
-
- DRAM
- 1GB LPDDR4
-
- NAND
- Samsung 64L MLC
-
- Sequential Read
- 560 MB/s
-
- Sequential Write
- 530 MB/s
-
- Random Read
- 100,000 IOPS
-
- Random Write
- 90,000 IOPS
-
- Encryption
- TCG Opal, eDrive
-
- Endurance
- 1,200 TBW
-
- Product Number
- MZ76P1T0BW
-
- Warranty
- 5-Years
-
-
Intel Optane 905P (1TB)Best Add-in-Card
-
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 960GB / 960GB
-
- Form Factor
- Half-Height, Half-Length
-
- Interface / Protocol
- PCIe 3.0 x4 / NVMe
-
- Controller
- Intel Custom
-
- DRAM
- None
-
- NAND
- Intel 3D XPoint
-
- Sequential Read
- 2,600 MB/s
-
- Sequential Write
- 2,200 MB/s
-
- Random Read
- 575,000 IOPS
-
- Random Write
- 550,000 IOPS
-
- Encryption
- AES 256bit
-
- Endurance
- 17.52 PBW
-
- Product Number
- SSDPED1D960GAX1
-
- Warranty
- 5-Years Limited
-
-
Crucial MX500 (500GB)Best Cheap
-
- Capacity (Raw / User)
- 512GB /500GB
-
- Form Factor
- 2.5" 7mm
-
- Interface / Protocol
- SATA / AHCI
-
- Controller
- Silicon Motion SM2258
-
- DRAM
- 512MB DDR3
-
- NAND
- Micron 64-Layer TLC
-
- Sequential Read
- 560 MB/s
-
- Sequential Write
- 510 MB/s
-
- Random Read
- 95,000 IOPS
-
- Random Write
- 90,000 IOPS
-
- Encryption
- Hardware AES-256 Encryption; TCG Opal 2.0 SED Support
-
- Endurance
- 180 TBW
-
- Product Number
- CT500MX500SSD1
-
- Warranty
- 5-Years Limited
-
This speedy, 960 EVO SSD makes a great upgrade for any system. It packs read/write speeds of up to 3,200MB/s and 1,900MB/s, respectively. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Why Trust Us
Tom's Hardware has been reviewing PC components for more than two decades. We put each SSD through a bevy of benchmarks which measure everything from its read and write speeds to its power consumption. We've tested hundreds of models, most in multiple capacities, so we can separate the winners from the solid-state wannabees.
Quick Shopping Tips
When choosing an SSD, consider the following:
- Pick a compatible interface (M.2 PCIe, SATA, Add-in Card): Look at your user manual or a database like the Crucial Memory Finder to determine what types of SSD your computer supports.
- 256GB to 512GB: Don't bother getting an SSD smaller than 256GB. For most users, 512GB provides a good balance between price and capacity.
- SATA is slowest: SATA isn't as fast as M.2 PCIe or a PCIe add-in card, but the majority of laptops and desktops can take 2.5-inch SATA drives and many doing typical mainstream tasks users won't notice the difference between a good recent SATA drive and a faster PCIe model anyway.
For even more information, check out our SSD Buyer's Guide. Below, you'll find our recommendations for drives with all three major interfaces, in capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB.
M.2 PCIe Drives
These small, rectangular drives look like sticks of RAM, only smaller. They are usually 80mm long by 22mm wide, which is described as size 2280, but some may be shorter or longer so make sure you get one that matches your slot. You can get M.2 drives that support SATA or ones that support PCIe, but PCIe drives are generally at least three times faster.
Best 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD
The surprise of the summer comes from an established name in the PC biz. The HP EX920 uses a custom blend of firmware on the SMI SM2262 controller to outshine the competition. The low cost drive works best in gaming or casual use environments, but performance fades rapidly in heavy write environments.
HP EX920 (256GB)
The surprise of the summer comes from an established name in the PC biz. The HP EX920 uses a custom blend of firmware on the SMI SM2262 controller to outshine the competition. The low cost drive works best in gaming or casual use environments, but performance fades rapidly in heavy write environments.
Best 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
For its price point, the 480GB Adata XPG SX8200 is impressively fast during normal applications and game loading. The SX8200 carries the same $199.99 MSRP as similar SSDs, but it has a larger SLC buffer to absorb more write data at one time. The dynamic buffer maintains higher sequential write performance for longer, but this isn’t a workstation SSD. Adata is known for updating its firmware as the SSD matures, which improves the great performance even more.
Adata XPG SX8200 (480GB)
For its price point, the 480GB Adata XPG SX8200 is impressively fast during normal applications and game loading. The SX8200 carries the same $199.99 MSRP as similar SSDs, but it has a larger SLC buffer to absorb more write data at one time. The dynamic buffer maintains higher sequential write performance for longer, but this isn’t a workstation SSD. Adata is known for updating its firmware as the SSD matures, which improves the great performance even more.
Best 1TB (or Larger) PCIe SSD
The Adata XPG Gammix S11 delivers exceptional throughput in real-world scenarios and is snappier than the Samsung 970 PRO during common tasks. The drive has more endurance than the Samsung 970 EVO, a stylish heatsink to keep it cool, and the 960GB model comes with competitive pricing. That combination makes the Gammix S11 one of the best values on the market.
Adata XPG GAMMIX S11 (960GB)
The Adata XPG Gammix S11 delivers exceptional throughput in real-world scenarios and is snappier than the Samsung 970 PRO during common tasks. The drive has more endurance than the Samsung 970 EVO, a stylish heatsink to keep it cool, and the 960GB model comes with competitive pricing. That combination makes the Gammix S11 one of the best values on the market.
You can still have the performance and endurance benefits of MLC flash, and it comes at only half the price of the Optane 905P. The Samsung 970 Pro is still an expensive option, but it is also the last consumer NVMe SSD that comes armed with durable MLC flash for enhanced performance consistency.
Samsung 970 Pro (1TB)
You can still have the performance and endurance benefits of MLC flash, and it comes at only half the price of the Optane 905P. The Samsung 970 Pro is still an expensive option, but it is also the last consumer NVMe SSD that comes armed with durable MLC flash for enhanced performance consistency.
SATA Drives
Though you can get a SATA drive in the M.2 form factor, most SATA drives are 2.5-inch models, which makes allows them to drop into the same bays that hold laptop hard drives. SATA drives are the cheapest and still the most popular.
Best 256GB SATA
At less than $80, it is difficult to overlook the 250GB Samsung 860 EVO. It delivers excellent performance and offers class-leading endurance for the mainstream SATA SSD market. Samsung’s software package adds to the value and even features a DRAM caching option that increases performance in frequently used applications.
Samsung 860 EVO (250GB)
At less than $80, it is difficult to overlook the 250GB Samsung 860 EVO. It delivers excellent performance and offers class-leading endurance for the mainstream SATA SSD market. Samsung’s software package adds to the value and even features a DRAM caching option that increases performance in frequently used applications.
Best 512GB SATA
The new $129.99 price point saves the 500GB EVO. It offers more endurance than the MX500 and delivers better performance under heavy workloads. We like the 2.5” model, but Samsung also offers M.2 and mSATA versions.
Samsung 860 EVO (500GB)
The new $129.99 price point saves the 500GB EVO. It offers more endurance than the MX500 and delivers better performance under heavy workloads. We like the 2.5” model, but Samsung also offers M.2 and mSATA versions.
Best Cheap SSD
Given the choice we would opt for the 1TB MX500 as our go-to SSD, but the 500GB looks really good at just $139.99. This is the model we would target as the entry-point for a high-performance gaming system.
Crucial MX500 (500GB)
Given the choice we would opt for the 1TB MX500 as our go-to SSD, but the 500GB looks really good at just $139.99. This is the model we would target as the entry-point for a high-performance gaming system.
Best 1TB or Larger SATA
The Samsung 860 Pro delivers the highest endurance and sequential write performance of any SATA SSD on the market. This series costs more than the 860 EVO, but you gain workstation-class performance and features. This is the last SATA SSD standing with MLC flash.
Samsung 860 Pro (1TB)
The Samsung 860 Pro delivers the highest endurance and sequential write performance of any SATA SSD on the market. This series costs more than the 860 EVO, but you gain workstation-class performance and features. This is the last SATA SSD standing with MLC flash.
Add-in Cards
These drives are add-on cards, just like graphics cards or sound cards, so they only work with desktops that have a spare PCIe 3.0 x4, x8 or x16 slot. However, because they are larger than other form factors, they have room for more chips and better cooling, which usually makes them the fastest drives around.
Best 512GB Add-in-Card
Don’t let the newer Optane SSD 905P release detract from this one. The 900P 480GB add-in card is nearly as fast as the 905P and gives you very close to the best user experience available without adding a U.2 cable to the system. Look for one of the early drives with a Star Citizen license and the highly sought after exclusive ship for the game.
Intel Optane SSD 900P (480GB)
Don’t let the newer Optane SSD 905P release detract from this one. The 900P 480GB add-in card is nearly as fast as the 905P and gives you very close to the best user experience available without adding a U.2 cable to the system. Look for one of the early drives with a Star Citizen license and the highly sought after exclusive ship for the game.
Best 1TB Add-in-Card
The 960GB Intel Optane SSD 905P is the world’s fastest SSD, but you’ll have to cough up nearly $1,300 to own one. Intel offers a 480GB version for less than half the price, but it only comes in a 2.5” U.2 form factor. Both will eliminate storage as your bottleneck and take your computer to the next level of snappiness.
Intel Optane SSD 905P (1TB)
The 960GB Intel Optane SSD 905P is the world’s fastest SSD, but you’ll have to cough up nearly $1,300 to own one. Intel offers a 480GB version for less than half the price, but it only comes in a 2.5” U.2 form factor. Both will eliminate storage as your bottleneck and take your computer to the next level of snappiness.
1. Assuming space requirements fit, no problem.
2. Assuming the other hardware works, no problem.
Regarding #2, what is the rest of the system? And what do you use this for?
What is the rest of the parts list?
SATA SSD to NVMe can be OK, if the rest of the system supports it.
"i was told..."
By whom? Did they state why, exactly?
There could be some hoops to jump through depending on your existing BIOS setup. Just play around with the legacy/UEFI and compatibility settings. Most likely someone has already posted somewhere about how to boot from NVMe on your specific motherboard.
For that board, things should be OK.
Right after the clone process was finished, did you remove the old drive and attempt to boot from only the NVMe drive as the first boot?
- Price and performance: Samsung PM961 and Evo 960 3.2 GB/sec real, cool price and very cool temps compared to competition
- WD black: half the bandwidth of the Samsung and they run hotter (new blue version with higher bandwidth but with higher price tag as well)
I had same issue I had to re-clone but this time disconnected the other drive as windows boot manager got doubled up in Bios, see solution here Cloned os to new M.2 ssd unbootable >> http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3459997/cloned-ssd-unbootable.html
and here>> Windows 10 fails to boot after HDD clone to SSD >> https://superuser.com/questions/1093305/windows-10-fails-to-boot-after-hdd-clone-to-ssd
He who asks the question volunteers himself to do it...:lol:
So, go for it!
I know very little about SSDs, so I know this is going to piss off a lot of people.
Beginners Guide to SSDs
All the different SSD types appear to be the same speed when used for games and light work loads. So for a majority of computer users it shouldn't matter which SSD you choose as long as it is functioning properly.
If you wish to better understand the articles about SSDs you can continue reading.
There are basically 2 types of SSDs SATA SSDs and PCI Express SSDs.
SATA was designed for Hard Drives. SATA SSDs on a Sata III connector can run at around 4.8Gb/s while M.2 (pronounced m dot two) SSDs can reach 31.5Gb/s. SATA SSDs should work in all 3 SATA versions, although the data rate might vary. Here are the 3 SATA versions: Sata I 1.5Gb/s, Sata II 3Gb/s, Sata III 6Gb/s.
Mini-SATA (mSATA) interface is typically found in laptops. The SSD cards are wider (29.85mm) than the M.2 cards (22mm) and tend to have 2 holes at the edges for bolting down whereas a M.2 card has a half a hole on the edge opposite the connector (in the middle) for bolting down.
M.2 SATA uses an M.2 connector with SATA interface. M.2 SATA SSDs are B+M-keyed and can fit in sockets for B-keyed and M-keyed connectors, but will not function if the connector interface is PCIe. There is information on keys in the M.2 section.
PCI Express SSD Cards tend to fit in the x4 (most SSD cards) or the x8 PCI Express slot. There are currently 4 versions PCI Express available, with PCI Express 3.0 being the one most common in current motherboards. The most common slots for PCI Express 3.0 are Pcie x1 8Gb/s, Pcie x4 32 Gb/s, Pcie x8 64Gb/s, and Pcie x16 128Gb/s. Pcie x1 is a slot with 1 lane, Pcie x4 is a slot with 4 lanes, etc.
M.2 PCIe uses an M.2 connector which uses 4 lanes of the PCI Express. The M.2 SSD is plugged directly into the M.2 connector and bolted down. M.2 modules can vary in length and width. The majority of M.2 SSDs are 22mm wide, but can vary in length. They can be 30mm., 42mm., 60mm., 80mm., and 110mm. Most common are 42mm and 80mm long. Typical number notation for M.2 SSDs are width+length, so a 2242 is 22mm wide and 42mm long and 2280 is 22mm wide and 80mm long. M.2 modules can have several different keys/notches, but the 3 that are important for SSDs are B, M or B+M. This is very important since they must match your connector. B has a gap on the right side followed by 6 pins. M has 5 pins on the left followed by a gap. B+M has 5 pins on the left followed by a gap then a bunch of pins then a gap on the right side followed by 6 pins. M.2 SSDs can be problematic, so be sure to read your motherboard manual carefully be make sure the SSD you purchase is compatible in interface, length and key type. M.2 NVMe SSDs for PCIe 3.0 x4 lane are M-keyed.
A U.2 connector uses 4 lanes of the PCI Express. The U.2 SSD is plugged into the U.2 connector via a cable. U.2 connectors are rare on mainstream motherboards, tending to reside in server motherboards. U.2 SSDs can be added to motherboards without U.2 connectors via adaptors that can plug into a M.2 connector.
There are two common host controller interface and storage protocols/standards for the transfer of data. The Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI) was designed for Hard Drives and works fine for SATA SSDs, but is too slow for the faster PCI Express SSDs. NVMe (non-volatile memory express) was designed to be used with SSDs and can access multiple memory chips on an SSD or multiple SSDs at the same time. NVMe solid-state disks can handle 65536 parallel I/O requests compared with only 32 I/O requests processible by SATA 3.0. You switch on AHCI or NVMe via the motherboard.
There are two types of memory used for SSDs, flash memory and 3D XPoint. Here are 3 types of 2D NAND flash memory. Single-level cell (SLC) stores 1 bit per cell and offers the highest endurance. SLC can be ten times more expensive to manufacture than MLC.
Multi-level cell (MLC) stores multiple bits per cell, though in actuality this usually means 2 bits per cell. MLC provides higher storage capacity, but lower endurance than SLC. When run in single bit mode to mimic SLC (called Pseudo-SLC, pSLC, MLC+), it can have increased endurance, reduced error rates and better SSD longevity over SLC.
Triple-level cell (TLC): Stores 3 bits per cell and provides higher storage capacity, but offers lower endurance than SLC and MLC.
3D NAND is when you stack the 2D NAND on top of each other like floors in a Skyscrapper. Each floor is referred to as a layer, ie. 64-layer 3D NAND. 3D NAND when compared to 2D NAND, has a lower cost per gigabyte, reduces power consumption, has a longer life span, has higher reliability, and possibly a higher data write performance, but at a higher manufacturing cost.
Optane Memory shuttles data between the RAM and the SATA devices (SSDs, hard drives) storing often used data on it's small (16GB to 1.5 TB) but extremely fast 3D XPoint non-volatile memory. The computer sees the optane SSD and the SATA device it is accelerating as a single device.
Unfotunately...a bit misleading...:(
M.2 drives can be either SATA III or PCIe.
A SATA based m.2 drive, such as a WD Blue, will run at exactly the same speed as a 2.5" SATA III WD Blue.
The m.2 is just the form factor. Not the performance indicator.