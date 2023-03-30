Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD Review: Another Day, Another Drive

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX brings nothing new to the table for high-end PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and in fact performs poorly on the whole when compared to similar offerings. It could be a reasonable choice at 2TB for a PS5 but is definitely a sale pickup.

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a forgettable high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD that underperforms and runs inefficiently. It does stay cool, at least, and would be a good fit for a PlayStation 5, but its pricing leaves something to be desired and keeps it from being among the best PS5 SSDs. Corsair offers software support with a fair warranty but they have several other SKUs that do what this drive does, but better. There are also plenty of competing products that can match or beat this drive for less money and for everyday use there are far more affordable products. The LPX seems like an afterthought at the end of the day.

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 500GB 1TB 2TB 4TB Pricing $57.99 $84.99 $154.99 $464.99 Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 Controller Phison E18 Phison E18 Phison E18 Phison E18 DRAM DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 Flash Memory 176-Layer Micron TLC 176-Layer Micron TLC 176-Layer Micron TLC 176-Layer Micron TLC Sequential Read 7,100 MBps 7,100 MBps 7,100 MBps 7,100 MBps Sequential Write 3,700 MBps 5,800 MBps 6,800 MBps 6,800 MBps Random Read 435K 900K 1000K 1000K Random Write 615K 1200K 1200K 1200K Security N/A N/A N/A N/A Endurance (TBW) 350TB 700TB 1,400TB 3,000TB Part Number CSSD-F0500GBMP600PLP CSSD-F1000GBMP600PLP CSSD-F2000GBMP600PLP CSSD-F4000GBMP600PLP Warranty 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, at $57.99, $84.99, $154.99, and $464.99 at the time of review. The 2TB model has the most compelling price. Generally we recommend going for at least 1TB these days, especially for high-end drives, but it is nice to have a 500GB option. Corsair warranties this drive for 350TB, 700TB, 1,400TB, and 3,000TB written for each capacity, respectively, for up to five years.

This drive can reach up to 7,100 / 6,800 MBps for sequential reads and writes and up to 1000K / 1200K IOPS for random reads and writes. These numbers suggest that the LPX is based on newer TLC, which isn’t surprising as the old 96-Layer TLC is passé at this point.

Software and Accessories for Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Corsair offers a download for its SSD Toolbox software on its site. This application displays information on the drive and its health plus has options for secure erase, TRIM, and cloning. It’s basic but it gets the job done.

A Closer Look

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX comes with a minimalistic, black heatsink that should be sufficient to keep the drive cool. The drive is designed to fit the PlayStation 5, so if it looks familiar it’s probably because it’s effectively identical to the Inland Gaming Performance Plus. This sample has sufficient but not perfect thermal pad distribution. Under the heatsink we see four NAND packages, a DRAM package, and the controller in the middle. There’s another four NAND packages and a second DRAM package on the rear.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The controller is the Phison E18, a very common high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD controller. The DRAM is labeled H5AN8G6NDJR-XNC which is 1GB of DDR4, so two packages means 2GB to match the 2TB of flash.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The flash is labeled IA7BG94AYA which indicates Micron’s 176-Layer TLC (B47R). There are eight packages total, so each has four 64Gb dies, or QDP, for 256GiB per package.

