Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD Review: Another Day, Another Drive

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX
Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX brings nothing new to the table for high-end PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs and in fact performs poorly on the whole when compared to similar offerings. It could be a reasonable choice at 2TB for a PS5 but is definitely a sale pickup.

Pros

  • +

    Runs cool

  • +

    Warranty and support

Cons

  • -

    Performance is poorer than expected

  • -

    Relatively inefficient

  • -

    Many better options in a crowded market

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a forgettable high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD that underperforms and runs inefficiently. It does stay cool, at least, and would be a good fit for a PlayStation 5, but its pricing leaves something to be desired and keeps it from being among the best PS5 SSDs. Corsair offers software support with a fair warranty but they have several other SKUs that do what this drive does, but better. There are also plenty of competing products that can match or beat this drive for less money and for everyday use there are far more affordable products. The LPX seems like an afterthought at the end of the day.

Specifications

Product500GB1TB2TB4TB
Pricing $57.99 $84.99 $154.99 $464.99
Form FactorM.2 2280M.2 2280M.2 2280M.2 2280
Interface / ProtocolPCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4PCIe 4.0 x4
ControllerPhison E18Phison E18Phison E18Phison E18
DRAMDDR4DDR4DDR4DDR4
Flash Memory176-Layer Micron TLC176-Layer Micron TLC176-Layer Micron TLC176-Layer Micron TLC
Sequential Read7,100 MBps7,100 MBps7,100 MBps7,100 MBps
Sequential Write3,700 MBps5,800 MBps6,800 MBps6,800 MBps
Random Read435K900K1000K1000K
Random Write615K1200K1200K1200K
SecurityN/AN/AN/AN/A
Endurance (TBW)350TB700TB1,400TB3,000TB
Part NumberCSSD-F0500GBMP600PLPCSSD-F1000GBMP600PLPCSSD-F2000GBMP600PLPCSSD-F4000GBMP600PLP
Warranty5-Year5-Year5-Year5-Year

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, at $57.99, $84.99, $154.99, and $464.99 at the time of review. The 2TB model has the most compelling price. Generally we recommend going for at least 1TB these days, especially for high-end drives, but it is nice to have a 500GB option. Corsair warranties this drive for 350TB, 700TB, 1,400TB, and 3,000TB written for each capacity, respectively, for up to five years.

This drive can reach up to 7,100 / 6,800 MBps for sequential reads and writes and up to 1000K / 1200K IOPS for random reads and writes. These numbers suggest that the LPX is based on newer TLC, which isn’t surprising as the old 96-Layer TLC is passé at this point.

Software and Accessories for Corsair MP600 Pro LPX

Corsair offers a download for its SSD Toolbox software on its site. This application displays information on the drive and its health plus has options for secure erase, TRIM, and cloning. It’s basic but it gets the job done.

A Closer Look

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX
The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX comes with a minimalistic, black heatsink that should be sufficient to keep the drive cool. The drive is designed to fit the PlayStation 5, so if it looks familiar it’s probably because it’s effectively identical to the Inland Gaming Performance Plus. This sample has sufficient but not perfect thermal pad distribution. Under the heatsink we see four NAND packages, a DRAM package, and the controller in the middle. There’s another four NAND packages and a second DRAM package on the rear.

The controller is the Phison E18, a very common high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD controller. The DRAM is labeled H5AN8G6NDJR-XNC which is 1GB of DDR4, so two packages means 2GB to match the 2TB of flash.

The flash is labeled IA7BG94AYA which indicates Micron’s 176-Layer TLC (B47R). There are eight packages total, so each has four 64Gb dies, or QDP, for 256GiB per package.

